The ICE-V Wireless from QWERTY Embedded Design is a tiny board that combines a Lattice iCE40 UltraPlus FPGA and a ESP32-C3-MINI-1 Wi-Fi/BLE module from Espressif Systems. This device supports popular programming platforms such as Arduino and MicroPython for easy software development. The FPGA featured on this board is the low-cost ICE40UP5K-SG48 from Lattice Semi which provides up to 120 Kbits of EBR RAM, 1024 Kbits of SPRAM and 5280 LUTs. According to Lattice, this FPGA has been optimized for Machine Learning and AI implementations.

A cryptic website with a single line of text promises to make your Linux box more responsive – if you are willing to accept some risk. Another day, another bleed-ing vulnerability. New speculative-execution attacks keep being discovered, and OS kernel developers keep finding ways to block them – at the cost of some CPU performance for each mitigation. But what if you run an isolated, standalone box? What if you just … turned off all the mitigations? Many years ago my then-lodger – a Perl and Linux guru – attempted to show me a quick way to move some stuff from one Linux box to another. He was very surprised to discover that I didn't have SSH enabled, and that there was no way to access any of my Linux boxes from any of the others. This was and is the default setting for the desktop versions of Ubuntu and Mint, and for a lot of people, that's what you want: a computer that is sealed off to the outside world. If that describes your needs, then you might find Jean-Michaël Celerier's admirably terse make-linux-fast-again.com useful. The site is a little dated – you only need all of the switches if you're running a kernel older than version 5.1.13. These days, just the last one is enough. Add it to the end of the kernel line in /etc/default/grub, run update-grub and reboot.

Steam Deck hits over 4,000 titles marked either Verified or Playable As more developers work to optimize their games for the Steam Deck, a bunch of Native Linux games release and Valve continue improving Proton - the Steam Deck continues to see more games go through Deck Verified and there's now over 4,000 listed officially.