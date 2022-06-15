Mixtile Edge 2 Kit IoT edge computer supports Linux & Android
IoT hardware solution provider Mixtile has created a new IoT edge computer supporting both Linux and Android based embedded systems in the former the Edge 2 Kit. Designed to provide users with a ready to run IoT edge computer the compact computer features a 3.5-inch form factor, 6 Antenna ports, mini-PCIe and M.2 modules and comes preloaded with an Android 11 and Linux container.
Features of the IoT edge computer include support for dual hard drives, dual network ports or Hi-Fi music decoding and other functions, meets the needs of a variety of application scenarios at a low cost. Reserved CAN, I2C, and UART internal interfaces for developers with hardware capability or customization needs together with an industry-standard interface RS-485 to meet the compatibility needs of other peripheral expansion. As well as Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster IoT and wider accessibility.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 221 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
10 min 23 sec ago
8 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 22 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago