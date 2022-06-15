Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 18th of July 2022 02:57:37 PM

Filed under

So, what about an alternative that is more transparent, private, and available for Linux?

That’s where AppFlowy shines!

Build with Rust and Flutter, AppFlowy follows a minimal approach to simplify things yet with enough room for tweaks.

AppFlowy is fairly new. We reported its development status last year after its initial launch.

It is an open-source project that aims to overcome some limitations of Notion in terms of security and privacy. It helps you manage tasks, add to-do lists, add due dates, track the events, add pages, and format text for your notes/tasks.