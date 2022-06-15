A breakpoint is intentional "pause" in normal execution of a program, generally used to inspect the internals of said process in more detail. This is the *most* used feature of any debugger. On x86 CPUs, there are two types of breakpoints: hardware breakpoints and software breakpoints. While they overlap to a certain degree they are not exactly the same. In most of debugging cases, you will be using software breakpoints, which do not need any special hardware support. These are implemented using same interrupt mechanism which is used by pretty much everything else. On x86, 3rd interrupt is used to implement a breakpoint. When you set a breakpoint, your debugger overwrites target address (where you want to put the breakpoint) with INT 3 (0xCC in hex). When this instruction gets executed, debugger gets the control back from target process, and can inspect its state (registers, memory etc). To resume the execution, debugger will silently remove breakpoint, execute the instruction, and set the breakpoint again before letting the process resume (until it terminates, or breaks). Features like step over, step out are also implemented using "transparent" software breakpoints, which are set and removed automatically by debugger. Generally, you can set any number of software breakpoints; however these cannot be set on non-code address (i.e. these can break the program only when target address content is executed; but not if the address is read from or write to). Hardware breakpoints, on the other hand, are much more powerful and flexible than software breakpoints. These can be set to break not only on execution, but also on memory access (read and write both), I/O port access etc. These debuggers are set by writing into special "debug registers" which are largely platform specific (and not all platforms will have support for hardware breakpoints). On x86, registers DR0-3 and DR6-7 are used to set these breakpoints (DR4-5 are reserved as of now). If you have ever used "watchpoints" which let you break when certain memory address is accessed, you have used hardware breakpoints.