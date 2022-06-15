Security Leftovers
Juniper Releases Patches for Critical Flaws in Junos OS and Contrail Networking [Ed: As per revelations amid Snowden's NSA leaks, security is not their goal]
Juniper Networks has pushed security updates to address several vulnerabilities affecting multiple products, some of which could be exploited to seize control of affected systems.
The most critical of the flaws affect Junos Space and Contrail Networking, with the tech company urging customers to release versions 22.1R1 and 21.4.0, respectively.
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (mat2 and xen), Fedora (butane, caddy, clash, direnv, geoipupdate, gitjacker, golang-bug-serial-1, golang-github-a8m-envsubst, golang-github-apache-beam-2, golang-github-aws-lambda, golang-github-cespare-xxhash, golang-github-chromedp, golang-github-cloudflare, golang-github-cloudflare-redoctober, golang-github-cockroachdb-pebble, golang-github-cucumber-godog, golang-github-dreamacro-shadowsocks2, golang-github-dustinkirkland-petname, golang-github-etcd-io-gofail, golang-github-facebookincubator-contest, golang-github-facebookincubator-dhcplb, golang-github-facebookincubator-go2chef, golang-github-facebookincubator-ntp, golang-github-facebookincubator-nvdtools, golang-github-goccy-yaml, golang-github-gojuno-minimock, golang-github-google-wire, golang-github-hexdigest-gowrap, golang-github-intel-goresctrl, golang-github-j-keck-arping, golang-github-jamesclonk-vultr, golang-github-liamg-scout, golang-github-liamg-tml, golang-github-mattn-colorable, golang-github-mdlayher-ethernet, golang-github-moby-buildkit, golang-github-mock, golang-github-niklasfasching-org, golang-github-nxadm-tail, golang-github-path-network-mmproxy, golang-github-rakyll-statik, golang-github-shopify-toxiproxy, golang-github-shulhan-bindata, golang-github-skynetservices-skydns, golang-github-sophaskins-efs2tar, golang-github-spf13-cobra, golang-github-spyzhov-ajson, golang-github-task, golang-github-temoto-robotstxt, golang-github-theoapp-theo-agent, golang-github-tinylib-msgp, golang-github-tklauser-numcpus, golang-github-valyala-fasthttp, golang-google-protobuf, golang-honnef-tools, golang-k8s-kube-openapi, golang-k8s-pod-security-admission, golang-k8s-sample-cli-plugin, golang-mvdan-sh-3, golang-storj-drpc, golang-x-tools, gopass, harfbuzz, hcloud, manifest-tool, moby-engine, mqttcli, nex, php-laminas-diactoros2, podman-tui, seamonkey, snapd, tinygo, vgrep, vultr, vultr-cli, weldr-client, xen, and yubihsm-connector), Mageia (golang and java), Oracle (grub2, kernel, kernel-container, and squid), and SUSE (crash, kernel, nodejs12, nodejs14, and nodejs16).
Internal Roblox Documents Hacked and Posted Online
It seems like if you’re a company with a popular online presence that you
should expect to be hacked at some point. The latest to be hacked is the gaming platform Roblox. A cybercriminal connected with the right person in Roblox and posted internal employee documents online in what appears to be an extortion attempt.
Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Anti-Debugging in Linux - Part 3
A breakpoint is intentional "pause" in normal execution of a program, generally used to inspect the internals of said process in more detail. This is the *most* used feature of any debugger.
On x86 CPUs, there are two types of breakpoints: hardware breakpoints and software breakpoints. While they overlap to a certain degree they are not exactly the same.
In most of debugging cases, you will be using software breakpoints, which do not need any special hardware support. These are implemented using same interrupt mechanism which is used by pretty much everything else. On x86, 3rd interrupt is used to implement a breakpoint. When you set a breakpoint, your debugger overwrites target address (where you want to put the breakpoint) with INT 3 (0xCC in hex). When this instruction gets executed, debugger gets the control back from target process, and can inspect its state (registers, memory etc). To resume the execution, debugger will silently remove breakpoint, execute the instruction, and set the breakpoint again before letting the process resume (until it terminates, or breaks). Features like step over, step out are also implemented using "transparent" software breakpoints, which are set and removed automatically by debugger. Generally, you can set any number of software breakpoints; however these cannot be set on non-code address (i.e. these can break the program only when target address content is executed; but not if the address is read from or write to).
Hardware breakpoints, on the other hand, are much more powerful and flexible than software breakpoints. These can be set to break not only on execution, but also on memory access (read and write both), I/O port access etc. These debuggers are set by writing into special "debug registers" which are largely platform specific (and not all platforms will have support for hardware breakpoints). On x86, registers DR0-3 and DR6-7 are used to set these breakpoints (DR4-5 are reserved as of now). If you have ever used "watchpoints" which let you break when certain memory address is accessed, you have used hardware breakpoints.
Implementing Zero-Trust on Kubernetes - Container Journal
As a cornerstone of the cloud-native community, Kubernetes empowers enterprises to deploy and manage containers in production environments more efficiently. Although Kubernetes was initially designed with basic security capabilities, broad and rapid adoption and an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape have made Kubernetes more vulnerable to attacks. Developers and security experts are now tasked with extending Kubernetes’ built-in security to effectively protect against cyberattacks that are more complex, volatile and frequent.
The previous “trust but verify” approach has proven ineffective for the complex distributed nature of cloud computing, so Kubernetes must move to the “never trust, always verify” ideology of the zero-trust model to provide greater protection to businesses.
Android Leftovers
Asahi Linux adds support for Macs with M2 chips
Apple began shipping Macs with Apple Silicon processors in late 2020 and while those laptop and desktop computer ship with macOS, it didn’t take longer for developers to begin porting Linux to work with Apple’s new hardware. Earlier this year the Asahi Linux project released the first public beta of a GNU/Linux distribution designed for Macs with M1 series chips. But M1 was just the beginning. The first Macs with M2 chips began shipping this summer, and the folks at the Asahi project have already managed to port their Linux-based operating system to work on computers powered by Apple’s new processor.
Disentangling the Debian derivatives: Which should you use?
There are probably more variants of Debian than any other Linux distro, which can make it confusing. To provide some clarity,The Reg has lined up the main suspects. Toy Story, the movie that saved Pixar (and Steve Jobs' fortune), was released in 1995. Although Debian 0.01 appeared in 1993, you can date Debian from Toy Story, because all of its stable releases are codenamed after characters from that film. The first named release, "Buzz", came out in 1996. Debian 2.1, "Slink", appeared in March 1999, and delivered the Advanced Package Tool (APT), which brought automatic dependency resolution to Linux software management. (Arguably, FreeBSD's ports system had something comparable earlier.)
AppFlowy: An Open-Source Alternative to Notion
So, what about an alternative that is more transparent, private, and available for Linux? That’s where AppFlowy shines! Build with Rust and Flutter, AppFlowy follows a minimal approach to simplify things yet with enough room for tweaks. AppFlowy is fairly new. We reported its development status last year after its initial launch. It is an open-source project that aims to overcome some limitations of Notion in terms of security and privacy. It helps you manage tasks, add to-do lists, add due dates, track the events, add pages, and format text for your notes/tasks.
