Alpine 3.16.1 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.16.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
This release includes various security fixes, including...
Android Leftovers
Asahi Linux adds support for Macs with M2 chips
Apple began shipping Macs with Apple Silicon processors in late 2020 and while those laptop and desktop computer ship with macOS, it didn’t take longer for developers to begin porting Linux to work with Apple’s new hardware. Earlier this year the Asahi Linux project released the first public beta of a GNU/Linux distribution designed for Macs with M1 series chips. But M1 was just the beginning. The first Macs with M2 chips began shipping this summer, and the folks at the Asahi project have already managed to port their Linux-based operating system to work on computers powered by Apple’s new processor.
Disentangling the Debian derivatives: Which should you use?
There are probably more variants of Debian than any other Linux distro, which can make it confusing. To provide some clarity,The Reg has lined up the main suspects. Toy Story, the movie that saved Pixar (and Steve Jobs' fortune), was released in 1995. Although Debian 0.01 appeared in 1993, you can date Debian from Toy Story, because all of its stable releases are codenamed after characters from that film. The first named release, "Buzz", came out in 1996. Debian 2.1, "Slink", appeared in March 1999, and delivered the Advanced Package Tool (APT), which brought automatic dependency resolution to Linux software management. (Arguably, FreeBSD's ports system had something comparable earlier.)
AppFlowy: An Open-Source Alternative to Notion
So, what about an alternative that is more transparent, private, and available for Linux? That’s where AppFlowy shines! Build with Rust and Flutter, AppFlowy follows a minimal approach to simplify things yet with enough room for tweaks. AppFlowy is fairly new. We reported its development status last year after its initial launch. It is an open-source project that aims to overcome some limitations of Notion in terms of security and privacy. It helps you manage tasks, add to-do lists, add due dates, track the events, add pages, and format text for your notes/tasks.
