With thousands of free Linux applications, it’s easy to lose track of what you once installed but no longer use. Here’s how to list the installed applications on the major Linux families.

The find command in Linux is an excellent tool to find files and directories based on given criteria. You can take your findings to the next level by actually doing specific operations on the found files. For example, you found all the files with .jpeg extension. How about renaming them with .jpg extension? You cannot just pipe redirect the find command output to another command. It won't work that simply.

NetworkManager is a software application that manages network connections. It is included in the default installation of most Linux operating systems. An instance of NetworkManager runs for each network connection managed, which includes Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, mobile broadband (GSM/3G), and others; NetworkManager will attempt to always maintain at least one active network connection available. If you are a system administrator and manage Ubuntu servers, you should hear about NetworkManager. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use the basic NMCLI commands on Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04.

KDE Plasma is the graphical workspace environment that is created by KDE for Linux systems. It is based on the Plasma framework and is open source. This contemporary desktop environment is highly customizable making it users’ top choice. In this

Linux is a great operating system. I've expounded its virtues for over 20 years. I was the founding Sr. Technology Editor of the now defunct Linux Magazine in 1999. I was a principal consultant for open source data center technology at Unisys and IBM. Today I work for the Linux Foundation as its Editorial Director of Research. So yes, I get Linux.

Get the steps to install DaVinci Resolve video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal. Professional software and special editing station hardware manufacturer for color correction and non-destructive video editing with an extensive powerful tool range Blackmagic Design offers a freemium tool known as DaVinci Resolve. The company’s solutions have been used in many film and television productions such as Solo Star Wars, Jurassic World, The Walking Dead… Although the offerings of Blackmagic design are paid, a few years ago, they started offering the basic version of the software for free. With each version number, the number of features increased, and mainly the editing functions, but also e.g. the audio and effect editing, grew in scope. The free edition is available for Mac OS X, Windows, and Linux. Even if the origin of the program lies in color correction, many use it mainly as a non-destructive video editing program. This means that you can use it to cut and edit videos without changing the source material.

Joomla is a free, open-source, and award-winning content management system that allows you to build websites and online web applications. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL as a database backend. In this post, we will show you how to install Joomla CMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.

The 'column' command is a standard command line utility that is part of the util-linux package. What 'column' does is takes input and adds columns to the output. This is especially useful for files that have field separator characters like CSV files.

Ubuntu - the distribution that many members of the Linux community love to hate. But why? Is the hate warranted, or are people overreacting? In this video, I'll give you my thoughts on some of the criticisms that Ubuntu faces nowadays.

Alpine 3.16.1 released The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.16.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This release includes various security fixes, including...