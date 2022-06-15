Videos: Ubuntu, Column, Linux User Space, AYANEO
Ubuntu - the distribution that many members of the Linux community love to hate. But why? Is the hate warranted, or are people overreacting? In this video, I'll give you my thoughts on some of the criticisms that Ubuntu faces nowadays.
The 'column' command is a standard command line utility that is part of the util-linux package. What 'column' does is takes input and adds columns to the output. This is especially useful for files that have field separator characters like CSV files.
Linux User Space
A podcast focused on connecting user space and community
Joomla is a free, open-source, and award-winning content management system that allows you to build websites and online web applications. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL as a database backend. In this post, we will show you how to install Joomla CMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.
Get the steps to install DaVinci Resolve video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal.
Professional software and special editing station hardware manufacturer for color correction and non-destructive video editing with an extensive powerful tool range Blackmagic Design offers a freemium tool known as DaVinci Resolve. The company’s solutions have been used in many film and television productions such as Solo Star Wars, Jurassic World, The Walking Dead…
Although the offerings of Blackmagic design are paid, a few years ago, they started offering the basic version of the software for free. With each version number, the number of features increased, and mainly the editing functions, but also e.g. the audio and effect editing, grew in scope.
The free edition is available for Mac OS X, Windows, and Linux. Even if the origin of the program lies in color correction, many use it mainly as a non-destructive video editing program. This means that you can use it to cut and edit videos without changing the source material.
Linux is a great operating system. I've expounded its virtues for over 20 years. I was the founding Sr. Technology Editor of the now defunct Linux Magazine in 1999. I was a principal consultant for open source data center technology at Unisys and IBM.
Today I work for the Linux Foundation as its Editorial Director of Research. So yes, I get Linux.
KDE Plasma is the graphical workspace environment that is created by KDE for Linux systems. It is based on the Plasma framework and is open source. This contemporary desktop environment is highly customizable making it users’ top choice. In this
NetworkManager is a software application that manages network connections. It is included in the default installation of most Linux operating systems. An instance of NetworkManager runs for each network connection managed, which includes Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, mobile broadband (GSM/3G), and others; NetworkManager will attempt to always maintain at least one active network connection available.
If you are a system administrator and manage Ubuntu servers, you should hear about NetworkManager. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use the basic NMCLI commands on Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04.
The find command in Linux is an excellent tool to find files and directories based on given criteria.
You can take your findings to the next level by actually doing specific operations on the found files.
For example, you found all the files with .jpeg extension. How about renaming them with .jpg extension?
You cannot just pipe redirect the find command output to another command. It won't work that simply.
Ansible Vault lets you keep sensitive data, such as passwords and keys, in encrypted files. Here’s how to use it in playbooks to improve automation workflow safety.
With thousands of free Linux applications, it’s easy to lose track of what you once installed but no longer use. Here’s how to list the installed applications on the major Linux families.
Save your time and maintenance effort by running WordPress in Docker container.
Alpine 3.16.1 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.16.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
This release includes various security fixes, including...
Juniper Networks has pushed security updates to address several vulnerabilities affecting multiple products, some of which could be exploited to seize control of affected systems.
The most critical of the flaws affect Junos Space and Contrail Networking, with the tech company urging customers to release versions 22.1R1 and 21.4.0, respectively.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (mat2 and xen), Fedora (butane, caddy, clash, direnv, geoipupdate, gitjacker, golang-bug-serial-1, golang-github-a8m-envsubst, golang-github-apache-beam-2, golang-github-aws-lambda, golang-github-cespare-xxhash, golang-github-chromedp, golang-github-cloudflare, golang-github-cloudflare-redoctober, golang-github-cockroachdb-pebble, golang-github-cucumber-godog, golang-github-dreamacro-shadowsocks2, golang-github-dustinkirkland-petname, golang-github-etcd-io-gofail, golang-github-facebookincubator-contest, golang-github-facebookincubator-dhcplb, golang-github-facebookincubator-go2chef, golang-github-facebookincubator-ntp, golang-github-facebookincubator-nvdtools, golang-github-goccy-yaml, golang-github-gojuno-minimock, golang-github-google-wire, golang-github-hexdigest-gowrap, golang-github-intel-goresctrl, golang-github-j-keck-arping, golang-github-jamesclonk-vultr, golang-github-liamg-scout, golang-github-liamg-tml, golang-github-mattn-colorable, golang-github-mdlayher-ethernet, golang-github-moby-buildkit, golang-github-mock, golang-github-niklasfasching-org, golang-github-nxadm-tail, golang-github-path-network-mmproxy, golang-github-rakyll-statik, golang-github-shopify-toxiproxy, golang-github-shulhan-bindata, golang-github-skynetservices-skydns, golang-github-sophaskins-efs2tar, golang-github-spf13-cobra, golang-github-spyzhov-ajson, golang-github-task, golang-github-temoto-robotstxt, golang-github-theoapp-theo-agent, golang-github-tinylib-msgp, golang-github-tklauser-numcpus, golang-github-valyala-fasthttp, golang-google-protobuf, golang-honnef-tools, golang-k8s-kube-openapi, golang-k8s-pod-security-admission, golang-k8s-sample-cli-plugin, golang-mvdan-sh-3, golang-storj-drpc, golang-x-tools, gopass, harfbuzz, hcloud, manifest-tool, moby-engine, mqttcli, nex, php-laminas-diactoros2, podman-tui, seamonkey, snapd, tinygo, vgrep, vultr, vultr-cli, weldr-client, xen, and yubihsm-connector), Mageia (golang and java), Oracle (grub2, kernel, kernel-container, and squid), and SUSE (crash, kernel, nodejs12, nodejs14, and nodejs16).
It seems like if you’re a company with a popular online presence that you
should expect to be hacked at some point. The latest to be hacked is the gaming platform Roblox. A cybercriminal connected with the right person in Roblox and posted internal employee documents online in what appears to be an extortion attempt.
A breakpoint is intentional "pause" in normal execution of a program, generally used to inspect the internals of said process in more detail. This is the *most* used feature of any debugger.
On x86 CPUs, there are two types of breakpoints: hardware breakpoints and software breakpoints. While they overlap to a certain degree they are not exactly the same.
In most of debugging cases, you will be using software breakpoints, which do not need any special hardware support. These are implemented using same interrupt mechanism which is used by pretty much everything else. On x86, 3rd interrupt is used to implement a breakpoint. When you set a breakpoint, your debugger overwrites target address (where you want to put the breakpoint) with INT 3 (0xCC in hex). When this instruction gets executed, debugger gets the control back from target process, and can inspect its state (registers, memory etc). To resume the execution, debugger will silently remove breakpoint, execute the instruction, and set the breakpoint again before letting the process resume (until it terminates, or breaks). Features like step over, step out are also implemented using "transparent" software breakpoints, which are set and removed automatically by debugger. Generally, you can set any number of software breakpoints; however these cannot be set on non-code address (i.e. these can break the program only when target address content is executed; but not if the address is read from or write to).
Hardware breakpoints, on the other hand, are much more powerful and flexible than software breakpoints. These can be set to break not only on execution, but also on memory access (read and write both), I/O port access etc. These debuggers are set by writing into special "debug registers" which are largely platform specific (and not all platforms will have support for hardware breakpoints). On x86, registers DR0-3 and DR6-7 are used to set these breakpoints (DR4-5 are reserved as of now). If you have ever used "watchpoints" which let you break when certain memory address is accessed, you have used hardware breakpoints.
As a cornerstone of the cloud-native community, Kubernetes empowers enterprises to deploy and manage containers in production environments more efficiently. Although Kubernetes was initially designed with basic security capabilities, broad and rapid adoption and an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape have made Kubernetes more vulnerable to attacks. Developers and security experts are now tasked with extending Kubernetes’ built-in security to effectively protect against cyberattacks that are more complex, volatile and frequent.
The previous “trust but verify” approach has proven ineffective for the complex distributed nature of cloud computing, so Kubernetes must move to the “never trust, always verify” ideology of the zero-trust model to provide greater protection to businesses.
