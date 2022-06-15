Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 18th of July 2022 08:01:28 PM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

Videos: Ubuntu, Column, Linux User Space, AYANEO

today's howtos

  • How to Install Joomla with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04

    Joomla is a free, open-source, and award-winning content management system that allows you to build websites and online web applications. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL as a database backend. In this post, we will show you how to install Joomla CMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Install DaVinci Resolve on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy

    Get the steps to install DaVinci Resolve video editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal. Professional software and special editing station hardware manufacturer for color correction and non-destructive video editing with an extensive powerful tool range Blackmagic Design offers a freemium tool known as DaVinci Resolve. The company’s solutions have been used in many film and television productions such as Solo Star Wars, Jurassic World, The Walking Dead… Although the offerings of Blackmagic design are paid, a few years ago, they started offering the basic version of the software for free. With each version number, the number of features increased, and mainly the editing functions, but also e.g. the audio and effect editing, grew in scope. The free edition is available for Mac OS X, Windows, and Linux. Even if the origin of the program lies in color correction, many use it mainly as a non-destructive video editing program. This means that you can use it to cut and edit videos without changing the source material.

  • How I revived three ancient computers with ChromeOS Flex | ZDNet

    Linux is a great operating system. I've expounded its virtues for over 20 years. I was the founding Sr. Technology Editor of the now defunct Linux Magazine in 1999. I was a principal consultant for open source data center technology at Unisys and IBM. Today I work for the Linux Foundation as its Editorial Director of Research. So yes, I get Linux.

  • How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop on Debian

    KDE Plasma is the graphical workspace environment that is created by KDE for Linux systems. It is based on the Plasma framework and is open source. This contemporary desktop environment is highly customizable making it users’ top choice. In this

  • How to Install and Use NetworkManager (NMCLI) on Ubuntu - OSNote

    NetworkManager is a software application that manages network connections. It is included in the default installation of most Linux operating systems. An instance of NetworkManager runs for each network connection managed, which includes Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, mobile broadband (GSM/3G), and others; NetworkManager will attempt to always maintain at least one active network connection available. If you are a system administrator and manage Ubuntu servers, you should hear about NetworkManager. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use the basic NMCLI commands on Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Find Exec Command in Linux: 9 Useful Examples

    The find command in Linux is an excellent tool to find files and directories based on given criteria. You can take your findings to the next level by actually doing specific operations on the found files. For example, you found all the files with .jpeg extension. How about renaming them with .jpg extension? You cannot just pipe redirect the find command output to another command. It won't work that simply.

  • How to encrypt sensitive data in playbooks with Ansible Vault | Enable Sysadmin

    Ansible Vault lets you keep sensitive data, such as passwords and keys, in encrypted files. Here’s how to use it in playbooks to improve automation workflow safety.

  • How to List the Installed Packages on Linux

    With thousands of free Linux applications, it’s easy to lose track of what you once installed but no longer use. Here’s how to list the installed applications on the major Linux families.

  • How to Set Up WordPress Using Docker in Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier

    Save your time and maintenance effort by running WordPress in Docker container.

Alpine 3.16.1 released

The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.16.1 of its Alpine Linux operating system. This release includes various security fixes, including... Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Juniper Releases Patches for Critical Flaws in Junos OS and Contrail Networking [Ed: As per revelations amid Snowden's NSA leaks, security is not their goal]

    Juniper Networks has pushed security updates to address several vulnerabilities affecting multiple products, some of which could be exploited to seize control of affected systems. The most critical of the flaws affect Junos Space and Contrail Networking, with the tech company urging customers to release versions 22.1R1 and 21.4.0, respectively.

  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (mat2 and xen), Fedora (butane, caddy, clash, direnv, geoipupdate, gitjacker, golang-bug-serial-1, golang-github-a8m-envsubst, golang-github-apache-beam-2, golang-github-aws-lambda, golang-github-cespare-xxhash, golang-github-chromedp, golang-github-cloudflare, golang-github-cloudflare-redoctober, golang-github-cockroachdb-pebble, golang-github-cucumber-godog, golang-github-dreamacro-shadowsocks2, golang-github-dustinkirkland-petname, golang-github-etcd-io-gofail, golang-github-facebookincubator-contest, golang-github-facebookincubator-dhcplb, golang-github-facebookincubator-go2chef, golang-github-facebookincubator-ntp, golang-github-facebookincubator-nvdtools, golang-github-goccy-yaml, golang-github-gojuno-minimock, golang-github-google-wire, golang-github-hexdigest-gowrap, golang-github-intel-goresctrl, golang-github-j-keck-arping, golang-github-jamesclonk-vultr, golang-github-liamg-scout, golang-github-liamg-tml, golang-github-mattn-colorable, golang-github-mdlayher-ethernet, golang-github-moby-buildkit, golang-github-mock, golang-github-niklasfasching-org, golang-github-nxadm-tail, golang-github-path-network-mmproxy, golang-github-rakyll-statik, golang-github-shopify-toxiproxy, golang-github-shulhan-bindata, golang-github-skynetservices-skydns, golang-github-sophaskins-efs2tar, golang-github-spf13-cobra, golang-github-spyzhov-ajson, golang-github-task, golang-github-temoto-robotstxt, golang-github-theoapp-theo-agent, golang-github-tinylib-msgp, golang-github-tklauser-numcpus, golang-github-valyala-fasthttp, golang-google-protobuf, golang-honnef-tools, golang-k8s-kube-openapi, golang-k8s-pod-security-admission, golang-k8s-sample-cli-plugin, golang-mvdan-sh-3, golang-storj-drpc, golang-x-tools, gopass, harfbuzz, hcloud, manifest-tool, moby-engine, mqttcli, nex, php-laminas-diactoros2, podman-tui, seamonkey, snapd, tinygo, vgrep, vultr, vultr-cli, weldr-client, xen, and yubihsm-connector), Mageia (golang and java), Oracle (grub2, kernel, kernel-container, and squid), and SUSE (crash, kernel, nodejs12, nodejs14, and nodejs16).

  • Internal Roblox Documents Hacked and Posted Online

    It seems like if you’re a company with a popular online presence that you should expect to be hacked at some point. The latest to be hacked is the gaming platform Roblox. A cybercriminal connected with the right person in Roblox and posted internal employee documents online in what appears to be an extortion attempt.

  • Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Anti-Debugging in Linux - Part 3

    A breakpoint is intentional "pause" in normal execution of a program, generally used to inspect the internals of said process in more detail. This is the *most* used feature of any debugger. On x86 CPUs, there are two types of breakpoints: hardware breakpoints and software breakpoints. While they overlap to a certain degree they are not exactly the same. In most of debugging cases, you will be using software breakpoints, which do not need any special hardware support. These are implemented using same interrupt mechanism which is used by pretty much everything else. On x86, 3rd interrupt is used to implement a breakpoint. When you set a breakpoint, your debugger overwrites target address (where you want to put the breakpoint) with INT 3 (0xCC in hex). When this instruction gets executed, debugger gets the control back from target process, and can inspect its state (registers, memory etc). To resume the execution, debugger will silently remove breakpoint, execute the instruction, and set the breakpoint again before letting the process resume (until it terminates, or breaks). Features like step over, step out are also implemented using "transparent" software breakpoints, which are set and removed automatically by debugger. Generally, you can set any number of software breakpoints; however these cannot be set on non-code address (i.e. these can break the program only when target address content is executed; but not if the address is read from or write to). Hardware breakpoints, on the other hand, are much more powerful and flexible than software breakpoints. These can be set to break not only on execution, but also on memory access (read and write both), I/O port access etc. These debuggers are set by writing into special "debug registers" which are largely platform specific (and not all platforms will have support for hardware breakpoints). On x86, registers DR0-3 and DR6-7 are used to set these breakpoints (DR4-5 are reserved as of now). If you have ever used "watchpoints" which let you break when certain memory address is accessed, you have used hardware breakpoints.

  • Implementing Zero-Trust on Kubernetes - Container Journal

    As a cornerstone of the cloud-native community, Kubernetes empowers enterprises to deploy and manage containers in production environments more efficiently. Although Kubernetes was initially designed with basic security capabilities, broad and rapid adoption and an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape have made Kubernetes more vulnerable to attacks. Developers and security experts are now tasked with extending Kubernetes’ built-in security to effectively protect against cyberattacks that are more complex, volatile and frequent. The previous “trust but verify” approach has proven ineffective for the complex distributed nature of cloud computing, so Kubernetes must move to the “never trust, always verify” ideology of the zero-trust model to provide greater protection to businesses.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6