Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 18th of July 2022 09:42:40 PM

There are, right now, three new GstVA elements merged in main: vah264enc, vacompositor and vajpegdec.

Just to recap, GstVA is a GStreamer plugin in gst-plugins-bad (yes, we agree it’s not a great name anymore), to differentiate it from gstreamer-vaapi. Both plugins use libva to access stateless video processing operations; the main difference is, precisely, how stream’s state is handled: while GstVA uses GStreamer libraries shared by other hardware accelerated plugins (such as d3d11 and v4l2codecs), gstreamer-vaapi uses an internal, tightly coupled and convoluted library.

Also, note that right now (release 1.20) GstVA elements are ranked NONE, while gstreamer-vaapi ones are mostly PRIMARY+1.

Back to the three new elements in GstVA, the most complex one is vah264enc wrote almost completely by He Junyan, from Intel. For it, He had to write a H.264 bitwriter which is, until certain extend, the opposite for H.264 parser: construct the bitstream buffer from H.264 structures such as PPS, SPS, slice header, etc. This API is part of libgstcodecparsers, ready to be reused by other plugins or applications. Currently vah264enc is fairly complete and functional, dealing with profiles and rate controls, among other parameters. It still have rough spots, but we’re working on them. But He Junyan is restless and he already has in the pipeline an encoder common class along with a HEVC and AV1 encoders.