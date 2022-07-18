Security Leftovers
CISA has updated the joint CISA-United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER) Cybersecurity Advisory AA22-174A: Malicious Cyber Actors Continue to Exploit Log4Shell in VMware Horizon, originally released June 23, 2022. The advisory now includes IOCs provided in Malware Analysis Report (MAR)-10382580-2.
For those want to check PC hardware specs in Linux, CPU-X is a good choice for user switching from Microsoft Windows.
It’s a free open-source system profiling and monitoring application, that looks quite similar to CPU-Z for Windows. With it, you can check your CPU specification, vendor, codename, clocks, and L1/L2/L3 caches.
The Evals results can tell you, for example, whether a particular endpoint security product succeeded in blocking privilege escalation or failed to block password harvesting. Highly successful threat actors such as those emulated by the Engenuity tests use attacks involving dozens of steps, and the Evals results track the outcome of each step.
Because the results and methodologies of the evaluations are freely posted on the MITRE website, organizations that are considering new endpoint security products and are also familiar with the MITRE ATT&CK framework can pore over the results to see how well specific offerings did, and which might be the best fit for their individual security postures.
PopOS Video and Review
In the world of operating systems, the strangest name would have to go to System76's in-house version of Linux, called Pop!_OS. This is the OS that ships with their desktop and laptop systems and make for remarkably seamless integration. In fact, I would go so far as to say that with Pop!_OS, System76 has done for Linux what Apple did for its operating system, only with the addition of making everything open-source. With Pop!_OS running on System76 hardware (such as my Thelio desktop machine -- which is, hands down, my favorite desktop PC I've ever owned), it goes well beyond the "everything just works" mantra and into the realm of "everything works to perfection."
Rocky Linux / Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Rocky Linux 9.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Rocky Linux is on a roll. A few days after Rocky Linux 9 arrived, Google Cloud recommended Rocky Linux as a replacement for CentOS 7.
Now, CentOS 7, unlike CentOS 8, which got an abrupt end of life in December 2021, will still be supported until June 30, 2024. But that's soon enough for big companies like Facebook, Disney, GoDaddy, RackSpace, Toyota, and Verizon, which had depended on CentOS, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) clone, to look at alternatives. And Rocky Linux is 100% compatible with RHEL.
CentOS is hosting an in-person Dojo at DevConf.US. Dojos are free mini-conferences with sessions on a range of topics in the Enterprise Linux ecosystem. This Dojo takes place on August 17 at Boston University. Registration is free but strongly recommended. We also have a room block at the nearby Residence Inn. See the event page for details.
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 18 July at 1300 UTC The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
After two years of virtual gatherings, we’re excited to announce that AnsibleFest 2022 is returning to an in-person gathering, happening October 18 and 19 in Chicago, Illinois.
AnsibleFest is one of our favorite events because it brings together our customers, partners, community members and Red Hatters to talk about the latest happenings and about what’s possible for the future of automation and open source technologies.
This year’s event will have multiple content tracks covering topics for everyone from Ansible beginners to automation experts. It will also be a great opportunity to network with industry pros and to get expert answers for all of your automation questions.
today's howtos
ownCloud is free and open-source software written in PHP that’s used for data synchronization and file sharing. ownCloud is very similar to DropBox and other cloud storage services such OneDrive, iCloud, and Google Drive.
The main difference is that this is self-hosted, which means that your data really only belongs to you. This of course is preferable if you want your data to be more secure.
When was the last time you had to create a zip file? Personally, I have to interact with those types of files all the time (either receiving or sending them to various clients, family, and friends). For most people, the creation of zip files is second nature. And even on the Linux operating system, working with such files isn't a challenge… once you know what you're doing.
Does the Lazarus IDE look a bit too old fashioned for your liking? Multiple windows all over your desktop. Don’t let this put you off. With just a few clicks you can reconfigure the Lazarus IDE for single window mode. Resulting in a sleek and modern looking developing environment for cross-platform rapid application development.
Wallpaper Downloader is a slick Linux wallpaper downloader and manager. It supports most Linux desktop environments and is very easy to use. This guide will show you how to download wallpapers to the Linux desktop with Wallpaper Downloader.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Audacity on Pop!_OS 22.04. Enjoy!
Today we are looking at how to install Dolphin Emulator on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
With Pi-hole, your Raspberry Pi can filter ads before they reach any of your devices across your network. Here’s how to do it!
Ads on websites and applications are a common way of generating revenue. However, the truth is that many websites, including this one, would not exist without the income earned.
But the big truth is that ads have always been an unwanted “addition” for end users and their user experience.
Unfortunately, advertising is a necessary evil for the internet to exist in its current form. First, to be able to use all the resources it offers for free. To even be able to read this article.
