Security Leftovers CISA Updates Advisory on Cyber Actors Continued Exploitation of Log4Shell in VMware Horizon Systems [Ed: When it is Windows CISA does not even name Windows or Microsoft. This is selective attention.] CISA has updated the joint CISA-United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER) Cybersecurity Advisory AA22-174A: Malicious Cyber Actors Continue to Exploit Log4Shell in VMware Horizon, originally released June 23, 2022. The advisory now includes IOCs provided in Malware Analysis Report (MAR)-10382580-2.

CPU-X – Gather PC Hardware Specs in Linux with CPU-Z Style User Interface | UbuntuHandbook For those want to check PC hardware specs in Linux, CPU-X is a good choice for user switching from Microsoft Windows. It’s a free open-source system profiling and monitoring application, that looks quite similar to CPU-Z for Windows. With it, you can check your CPU specification, vendor, codename, clocks, and L1/L2/L3 caches.

MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK: What endpoint security vendors learned after Evals | SC Media The Evals results can tell you, for example, whether a particular endpoint security product succeeded in blocking privilege escalation or failed to block password harvesting. Highly successful threat actors such as those emulated by the Engenuity tests use attacks involving dozens of steps, and the Evals results track the outcome of each step. Because the results and methodologies of the evaluations are freely posted on the MITRE website, organizations that are considering new endpoint security products and are also familiar with the MITRE ATT&CK framework can pore over the results to see how well specific offerings did, and which might be the best fit for their individual security postures.

PopOS Video and Review PopOS is SPECIAL, and I'm moving to it, here's why! - Invidious

Pop!_OS might have a complicated name but it makes using Linux so easy | ZDNet In the world of operating systems, the strangest name would have to go to System76's in-house version of Linux, called Pop!_OS. This is the OS that ships with their desktop and laptop systems and make for remarkably seamless integration. In fact, I would go so far as to say that with Pop!_OS, System76 has done for Linux what Apple did for its operating system, only with the addition of making everything open-source. With Pop!_OS running on System76 hardware (such as my Thelio desktop machine -- which is, hands down, my favorite desktop PC I've ever owned), it goes well beyond the "everything just works" mantra and into the realm of "everything works to perfection."