Cutelyst v3.5 relicensed as BSD-3-Clause – Dantti's Blog
Cutelyst the Qt Web framework just got a new license, the more permissive BSD-3-Clause. Back in 2013 when I started the project the LGPL was a perfectly fine license as software on servers can be closed as long they are not AGPL, thus it was permissive enough for the web and REST backends use-cases I had in mind.
Fast-forward almost 10 years and I have used for a few of projects where it was embedded into another application, and I realized that there might be users with commercial Qt license that would like to use it but can’t due the current license.
Permission to Sell FOSS in the Microsoft App Store Restored - Software Freedom Conservancy
Software Freedom Conservancy congratulates Microsoft for changing the terms of their app store to again allow commercial distribution of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). Microsoft deleted their previously proposed text (originally slated to go into effect over the weekend) which would have prohibited “profit[ing] from open-source … [when that] software … is otherwise generally available for free”.
Last week, we explained the disaster that would ensue if the policy was enacted. While some argued that the policy was essential to avoid the problem of “clones” of FOSS programs on app stores, our Policy Fellow also explained how the FOSS community has long used trademark policies and enforcement to mitigate this problem in “app stores”. We remain open to discussing this in detail with app store policy-makers, including Microsoft.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 15 July 2022
Happy Monday, everyone -- let’s review the Apache community’s activities from the past week...
Ideas from TPRC2022: Bug/Task/Issue independent interface and a cli tool | dean [blogs.perl.org]
We have a Database Independent Interface aka DBI and a Unified Cache Handling Interface aka CHI which both provide a generalized interface to similar backend services. Similarly we have AnyEvent - the DBI of event loop programming and Log::Any. With the Nopaste cli provides an agnostic tool to send data to pastebin like services.
Status update, July 2022
Hello there! It’s been a hot July week in Amsterdam, and I expect hotter days are still to come. I wish air conditioning was more popular in Europe, but alas. This month of FOSS development enjoyed a lot of small improvements in a lot of different projects.
For Hare, I have introduced a number of improvements. I wrote a new standard library module for string templates, strings::template, and a new third-party library for working with pixel buffers, pixbuf. The templating is pretty simple — as is typical for the standard library — but allows a fairly wide range of formatting options. We’ll be extending this a little bit more in the future, but it will not be a complete solution like you see in things like Jinja2. Nevertheless, it makes some use-cases, like code generation, a lot cleaner, without introducing a weighty or complex dependency.
pixbuf is pretty neat, and is the first in a line of work I have planned for graphics on Hare. It’s similar to pixman, but with a much smaller scope — it only deals with pixel buffers, handling pixel format conversions and doing small operations like fill and copy. In the future I will add simple buffer compositing as well, and extending modules like hare-png to support loading data into these buffers. Later, I plan on writing a simple vector graphics library, capable at least of rendering TinyVG images and perhaps later TinySVG as well. I’m also working on hare-wayland again, to provide a place to display these buffers.
