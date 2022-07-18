today's howtos
-
Systemd is a well-known Linux system and service manager. Since Debian 8, systemd has been the default init system. It is compatible with both SysV and LSB init scripts. Therefore it can take the place of sysvinit in some situations.
-
GNOME, an acronym for the GNU Network Object Model Environment, is a graphical user interface and set of computer desktop apps for Linux OS users. It is aimed at making Linux OS an easy-to-use OS for non-programmers. With GNOME, you can set the interface to look like Windows or macOS. GNOME is a free and non-proprietary desktop environment for all the major Linux distros, including Fedora Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Enterprise Linux, Red Hat, SUSE, and others.
On the other hand, a command-line alias cmd, CLI, prompt, console, or terminal refers to a text-based user interface (UI) utilized in viewing, manipulating, handling, running programs, and managing comp files as interacting with the computer. It is much like Windows Explorer or Finder on the macOS but without the graphical interface.
GNOME has emerged as the most efficient, reliable, and stable of all the available desktop environments for Linux while retaining its user-friendliness features. GNOME began as a free and open desktop alternative to proprietary options like KDE at the time, and it has been going strong ever since.
-
In this guide, we will show you how to install Sublime Merge on Ubuntu systems
Sublime Merge is a git client. It allows to read a git repository in order to display the differential of the last modifications, the list of submissions (commits) and the branches, among other things.
It is possible to submit (push) and retrieve (pull) modifications from the interface
Sublime Merge includes a command line tool, smerge, to work with repositories on the command line. This can be used to open repositories, search, and merge files.
-
In this guide, we will show you how to install Strawberry in Ubuntu systems.
Strawberry is a free audio player for Linux , macOS and Windows. Strawberry has now been ported to Qt 6 and is therefore available for the three major desktop operating systems. It is a music player and collection organizer focused on cataloging your music collection.
-
In this article, we will illustrate how to install Zim Desktop wiki on Ubuntu Systems.
Zim is a graphical text editor used to maintain a collection of wiki pages. Each page can contain links to other pages, simple formatting and images. Pages are stored in a folder structure, like in an outliner, and can have attachments. Creating a new page is as easy as linking to a nonexistent page. All data is stored in plain text files with wiki formatting. Various plugins provide additional functionality, like a task list manager, an equation editor, a tray icon, and support for version control.
-
In this guide, we will install WoeUSB on Ubuntu systems
WoeUSB is a free, open-source simple tool that enables you to create your own USB stick windows installer from an iso image or an actual DVD. I have used it myself to create bootable USB sticks for installing Windows from ISO images, and it has worked flawlessly every time. The interface is straightforward to use.
It is a simple tool that enable you to create your own usb stick windows installer from an iso image or a real DVD.
-
In this article, we will illustrate how to install DeaDBeef player on Ubuntu systems
DeaDBeeF (as in 0xDEADBEEF) is a modular cross-platform audio player which runs on GNU/Linux distributions, macOS, Windows, *BSD, OpenSolaris, and other UNIX-like systems.
DeaDBeeF plays a variety of audio formats, converts between them, lets you customize the UI in almost any way you want, and use many additional plugins which can extend it even more.
-
The Arduino IDE is free and open-source software to write and upload your programming code. It consists of an editor with features like assisted editing enabled by the compiler so you can do everything from within one program without switching between files or windows as often – it does help streamline things! The tool also enables better compiling because errors will be noticed before uploading. This means less time wasted on coding and more time spent on the project.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop with APT, Snap, or Flatpak method using the command line terminal along with instructions on how to update and remove the software in the future if required.
-
Rocky Linux is a security-focused distribution that offers users a robust firewall feature with FirewallD. For users accustomed to a Graphical User Interface (GUI), the command line may seem daunting because there is no visual representation. However, for those willing to learn the commands, FirewallD provides an easy way to control the firewall and disable or enable access to ports, services, or protocols. The software is also highly customizable so that users can tailor the firewall to their specific needs.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install and enable FirewallD and install FirewallD GUI on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal.
-
Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It was created in response to the decline of Opera, as many users were disgruntled when it switched from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. Vivaldi is built on the Chromium platform and shares many features with Google Chrome, but it also has some unique features that set it apart. These include built-in email and calendar functionality and advanced tab management options. Vivaldi is also highly customizable, allowing users to change the look and feel of the browser to suit their preferences. As a result of its unique features and user-friendly interface, the browser has become one of the most popular alternative web browsers on the market.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal and the option of Vivaldi stable or Vivaldi snapshot browser versions and how to maintain and remove it in the future.
today's leftovers
-
Thinkpads that won’t boot Linux by default, Lennart moves to Microsoft, the Firefox Snap is finally a lot faster, Reddit shows its true colours, KDE Korner, and more.
-
Xorg, Wayland, Pulseaudio, pipewire, dbus, mesa and many many more incredibly important linux desktop projects are developed under the banner of a single group, that group is Freedesktop
-
Few devices are more iconic in the maker community than the Arduino Uno board. To celebrate the Uno’s history and beloved status, we released the UNO Mini Limited Edition in late 2021. This little board is a tiny replica of the standard Uno, but with a special black and gold color scheme. While the UNO Mini LE is collectible, it is also a fully functional development board. Hari Wiguna took advantage of that fact to create this LED cube circuit sculpture shield for it.
The UNO Mini LE’s specs are almost identical to the standard Uno Rev3, since they share the same Microchip ATmega328P microcontroller (just in a different package). But the small size of the UNO Mini LE means that it isn’t compatible with normal Uno shields. Wiguna’s shield fits on the UNO Mini LE and provides a flashing circuit sculpture cube of LED goodness.
-
Just a regular ISO update
July release fixes a bunch of issue, updated packages etc.
KDE and GNOME Development Work
-
Based on the results of previous research, I realize that Tesseract does various processing internally before doing the actual OCR. However, some instances still exist where Tesseract can result in a signification reduction in accuracy.
So in this post, I would like to introduce some pre-processing methods that apply directly before passing in Tesseract.
-
GSOC is in full swing and here is my first progress update! I’ve been spending time getting familiar with the Krita code base. The first step in my project was making SVG appear as an export option to test start testing the export code. While this may seem straight forward (I certainly thought it would be) there are a few things that we’ll need to do.
First, how does Krita know what files it can import/export as? Well that is easy enough to answer, in a database. Specifically Krita has a class KisMimeDatabase that stores all available file formats Krita supports. Adding a new option to this database is fairly easy as there are plenty of examples in the KisMimeDatabase.cpp. We can mostly copy/paste how other options are added but replace that file name with svg. Neat :).
-
Summer is here!
All my creative energy has gone into wrapping up a difficult project at Codethink, and the rest of the time I’ve been enjoying sunshine and festivals. I was able to dedicate some time to learning the basics of async Rust but I don’t have much to share from the last month. Instead, let me focus on some projects I’m keeping an eye on.
Firstly, in the Tracker search engine, Carlos Garnacho has landed some important features and refactors. The main one being stream-based serializers and deserializers.
This allows more easily backing up and importing data in and out the tracker-store, and cleaning up some cruft like multiple different implementations of Turtle. It seems ideal having a totally stream-based codec so you can process an effectively infinite amount of data, but there is a tradeoff if you serialize data triple-by-triple – the serialized output is much less human-readable and in some cases larger than if you do some buffering and group related statements together. For this reason we didn’t yet land the JSON-LD support.
-
This is my second GSoC update blog, in the 2 weeks since my last update, and we have reached further in the port progress.
[...]
In my last update, I said that we will move on to changing the version to GTK4 once the event controllers are implemented, but it didn't go well, not all event controllers were backported and one of the most used ones had a different name in GTK3+ thus, for the time being, we have delayed event controller implementations and moved onto changing the dependencies to GTK4, officially starting the Breaking Phase.
Leftovers: Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Cutelyst the Qt Web framework just got a new license, the more permissive BSD-3-Clause. Back in 2013 when I started the project the LGPL was a perfectly fine license as software on servers can be closed as long they are not AGPL, thus it was permissive enough for the web and REST backends use-cases I had in mind.
Fast-forward almost 10 years and I have used for a few of projects where it was embedded into another application, and I realized that there might be users with commercial Qt license that would like to use it but can’t due the current license.
-
Software Freedom Conservancy congratulates Microsoft for changing the terms of their app store to again allow commercial distribution of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). Microsoft deleted their previously proposed text (originally slated to go into effect over the weekend) which would have prohibited “profit[ing] from open-source … [when that] software … is otherwise generally available for free”.
Last week, we explained the disaster that would ensue if the policy was enacted. While some argued that the policy was essential to avoid the problem of “clones” of FOSS programs on app stores, our Policy Fellow also explained how the FOSS community has long used trademark policies and enforcement to mitigate this problem in “app stores”. We remain open to discussing this in detail with app store policy-makers, including Microsoft.
-
Happy Monday, everyone -- let’s review the Apache community’s activities from the past week...
-
We have a Database Independent Interface aka DBI and a Unified Cache Handling Interface aka CHI which both provide a generalized interface to similar backend services. Similarly we have AnyEvent - the DBI of event loop programming and Log::Any. With the Nopaste cli provides an agnostic tool to send data to pastebin like services.
-
Hello there! It’s been a hot July week in Amsterdam, and I expect hotter days are still to come. I wish air conditioning was more popular in Europe, but alas. This month of FOSS development enjoyed a lot of small improvements in a lot of different projects.
For Hare, I have introduced a number of improvements. I wrote a new standard library module for string templates, strings::template, and a new third-party library for working with pixel buffers, pixbuf. The templating is pretty simple — as is typical for the standard library — but allows a fairly wide range of formatting options. We’ll be extending this a little bit more in the future, but it will not be a complete solution like you see in things like Jinja2. Nevertheless, it makes some use-cases, like code generation, a lot cleaner, without introducing a weighty or complex dependency.
pixbuf is pretty neat, and is the first in a line of work I have planned for graphics on Hare. It’s similar to pixman, but with a much smaller scope — it only deals with pixel buffers, handling pixel format conversions and doing small operations like fill and copy. In the future I will add simple buffer compositing as well, and extending modules like hare-png to support loading data into these buffers. Later, I plan on writing a simple vector graphics library, capable at least of rendering TinyVG images and perhaps later TinySVG as well. I’m also working on hare-wayland again, to provide a place to display these buffers.
