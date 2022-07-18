today's howtos How to use systemd in Debian | FOSS Linux Systemd is a well-known Linux system and service manager. Since Debian 8, systemd has been the default init system. It is compatible with both SysV and LSB init scripts. Therefore it can take the place of sysvinit in some situations.

How to start GNOME desktop from command line in Debian | FOSS Linux GNOME, an acronym for the GNU Network Object Model Environment, is a graphical user interface and set of computer desktop apps for Linux OS users. It is aimed at making Linux OS an easy-to-use OS for non-programmers. With GNOME, you can set the interface to look like Windows or macOS. GNOME is a free and non-proprietary desktop environment for all the major Linux distros, including Fedora Linux, Debian, Ubuntu, Enterprise Linux, Red Hat, SUSE, and others. On the other hand, a command-line alias cmd, CLI, prompt, console, or terminal refers to a text-based user interface (UI) utilized in viewing, manipulating, handling, running programs, and managing comp files as interacting with the computer. It is much like Windows Explorer or Finder on the macOS but without the graphical interface. GNOME has emerged as the most efficient, reliable, and stable of all the available desktop environments for Linux while retaining its user-friendliness features. GNOME began as a free and open desktop alternative to proprietary options like KDE at the time, and it has been going strong ever since.

How To Install Sublime Merge on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this guide, we will show you how to install Sublime Merge on Ubuntu systems Sublime Merge is a git client. It allows to read a git repository in order to display the differential of the last modifications, the list of submissions (commits) and the branches, among other things. It is possible to submit (push) and retrieve (pull) modifications from the interface Sublime Merge includes a command line tool, smerge, to work with repositories on the command line. This can be used to open repositories, search, and merge files.

How to Install Strawberry on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this guide, we will show you how to install Strawberry in Ubuntu systems. Strawberry is a free audio player for Linux , macOS and Windows. Strawberry has now been ported to Qt 6 and is therefore available for the three major desktop operating systems. It is a music player and collection organizer focused on cataloging your music collection.

How to Install Zim Desktop Wiki on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this article, we will illustrate how to install Zim Desktop wiki on Ubuntu Systems. Zim is a graphical text editor used to maintain a collection of wiki pages. Each page can contain links to other pages, simple formatting and images. Pages are stored in a folder structure, like in an outliner, and can have attachments. Creating a new page is as easy as linking to a nonexistent page. All data is stored in plain text files with wiki formatting. Various plugins provide additional functionality, like a task list manager, an equation editor, a tray icon, and support for version control.

How to Install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this guide, we will install WoeUSB on Ubuntu systems WoeUSB is a free, open-source simple tool that enables you to create your own USB stick windows installer from an iso image or an actual DVD. I have used it myself to create bootable USB sticks for installing Windows from ISO images, and it has worked flawlessly every time. The interface is straightforward to use. It is a simple tool that enable you to create your own usb stick windows installer from an iso image or a real DVD.

How to Install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this article, we will illustrate how to install DeaDBeef player on Ubuntu systems DeaDBeeF (as in 0xDEADBEEF) is a modular cross-platform audio player which runs on GNU/Linux distributions, macOS, Windows, *BSD, OpenSolaris, and other UNIX-like systems. DeaDBeeF plays a variety of audio formats, converts between them, lets you customize the UI in almost any way you want, and use many additional plugins which can extend it even more.

How to Install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS The Arduino IDE is free and open-source software to write and upload your programming code. It consists of an editor with features like assisted editing enabled by the compiler so you can do everything from within one program without switching between files or windows as often – it does help streamline things! The tool also enables better compiling because errors will be noticed before uploading. This means less time wasted on coding and more time spent on the project. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish desktop with APT, Snap, or Flatpak method using the command line terminal along with instructions on how to update and remove the software in the future if required.

How to Install/Enable FirewallD GUI on Rocky Linux 9 Rocky Linux is a security-focused distribution that offers users a robust firewall feature with FirewallD. For users accustomed to a Graphical User Interface (GUI), the command line may seem daunting because there is no visual representation. However, for those willing to learn the commands, FirewallD provides an easy way to control the firewall and disable or enable access to ports, services, or protocols. The software is also highly customizable so that users can tailor the firewall to their specific needs. The following tutorial will teach you how to install and enable FirewallD and install FirewallD GUI on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal.

How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Rocky Linux 9 Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It was created in response to the decline of Opera, as many users were disgruntled when it switched from the Presto layout engine to a Chromium-based browser. Vivaldi is built on the Chromium platform and shares many features with Google Chrome, but it also has some unique features that set it apart. These include built-in email and calendar functionality and advanced tab management options. Vivaldi is also highly customizable, allowing users to change the look and feel of the browser to suit their preferences. As a result of its unique features and user-friendly interface, the browser has become one of the most popular alternative web browsers on the market. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Vivaldi Browser on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal and the option of Vivaldi stable or Vivaldi snapshot browser versions and how to maintain and remove it in the future.

today's leftovers Late Night Linux – Episode 186 – Late Night Linux Thinkpads that won’t boot Linux by default, Lennart moves to Microsoft, the Firefox Snap is finally a lot faster, Reddit shows its true colours, KDE Korner, and more.

The Linux Desktop Wouldn't Exist Without This Group - Invidious Xorg, Wayland, Pulseaudio, pipewire, dbus, mesa and many many more incredibly important linux desktop projects are developed under the banner of a single group, that group is Freedesktop

An LED cube circuit sculpture shield for the UNO Mini LE | Arduino Blog Few devices are more iconic in the maker community than the Arduino Uno board. To celebrate the Uno’s history and beloved status, we released the UNO Mini Limited Edition in late 2021. This little board is a tiny replica of the standard Uno, but with a special black and gold color scheme. While the UNO Mini LE is collectible, it is also a fully functional development board. Hari Wiguna took advantage of that fact to create this LED cube circuit sculpture shield for it. The UNO Mini LE’s specs are almost identical to the standard Uno Rev3, since they share the same Microchip ATmega328P microcontroller (just in a different package). But the small size of the UNO Mini LE means that it isn’t compatible with normal Uno shields. Wiguna’s shield fits on the UNO Mini LE and provides a flashing circuit sculpture cube of LED goodness.

Archcraft July 2022 Release Available Just a regular ISO update July release fixes a bunch of issue, updated packages etc.