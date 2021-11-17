today's howtos
How to Find If My Linux System Runs on SSD or HDD
So why would you want to find out whether your Linux system is running on SSD or HDD? There are various valid reasons for this question.
Firstly, you might not be tech-savvy enough to understand the hardware infrastructure associated with your Linux system. Secondly, knowing whether your Linux system runs on SSD or HDD helps set reasonable performance expectations for your Linux machine.
How to Restrict Script/Application Permission using AppArmor on Ubuntu/Debian - TREND OCEANS
AppArmor is a Debian-based Mandatory Access Control (MAC) system alternative to SELinux (for RedHat, Fedora, CentOS, AlmaLinux, etc.), allowing you the ability to restrict certain applications or scripts from doing certain things or allowing access to certain resources.
How to Copy Directory Structure Without Files in Linux
In this article you’ll learn about AppArmor and how to create a profile for a user-generated script or application, and modify or update permissions for an already existing profile.
However, in some scenarios, you might want to mimic a certain directory structure that already exists maybe for your personal projects or for a files storage system just because that directory structure makes perfect sense and might require a lot of time to completely recreate it from scratch.
This article will walk us through valid approaches to copying an empty directory structure from already populated directory files in Linux.
How to Install PostgreSQL 14 on Rocky Linux 9
PostgreSQL is a robust, stable, and reliable open-source database management system that has been in use for over 20 years. It’s backed by an active community of developers who contribute their time and expertise to its development, resulting in higher levels of resilience, integrity, and correctness. PostgreSQL powers many web applications, including those from Google Earth Engine Geospatial datastore for analytics software like Tableau. Its features include horizontal scalability, robust SQL compliance, and advanced data types such as JSON and XML support. In addition, PostgreSQL is open source software, meaning it can be freely used, modified, and distributed. As a result, it’s an attractive option for powering large-scale web applications.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install PostgreSQL 14 on Rocky Linux using the command line terminal and some basic configuration and setup tips.
How to Install Discord on Manjaro and Arch Linux
Discord is a cross-platform application that can be used for voice calling, video calling, text messaging, and sharing media and files.
It is extremely popular among gamers and streamers. Although, many open source projects have started using it for hosting their community discussion. You can find official Discord servers for such open source communities.
Discord can be accessed straight from your web browser. Installing the official desktop client gives you system notifications and focused communication rather than fumbling for the Discord tab among multiple opened tabs.
What’s the Difference Between Grep, Sed, and Awk Commands
We cannot confidently call ourselves Linux file management experts without the mastery of text processing. Three known command-line tools (grep, sed, and awk) have built their reputation as Linux text processors. They come pre-installed on all major Linux operating system distributions hence no need to query their existence via a Linux package manager.
Despite grep, sed, and awk commands being uniquely attributed in their text processing functionalities, some simple scenarios force their functionalities to slightly overlap.
For instance, all these three commands can comfortably query the possibility of a file pattern match and forward the query results to standard output.
How to Install Microsoft Edge Browser on Rocky Linux 9 [Ed: Bad idea. It's spyware and a passwords stealer.]
How to Install Grunt on Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04 – TecAdmin
Grunt is a node-based task runner that helps developers automate common tasks during the software development process. It can be used to compile code, run tests, and more. grunt is easy to install and configure, and it can be used with any programming language.
Grunt is available as a free, open-source tool, that is typically used in conjunction with other tools, such as Git and npm. A grunt is a powerful tool that can help developers save time and improve their workflow.
In this blog post, you will learn to install Grunt on Ubuntu systems.
Fix error: Unable to parse package file /var/lib/dpkg/status
Linux distros come with lots of possibilities to develop new innovative ideas, however, while doing that you may face some errors, especially the newbies, who are yet developing skills to become a proficient Linux user… Out of hundreds of errors that may appear in Linux OS due to any bug or because of our mistakes, recently I faced the one: here is that:
W: Unable to parse package file /var/lib/dpkg/status (1)
E: The package lists or status file could not be parsed or opened.
W: _cache->open() failed, please report.
I got this error because, by mistake, I deleted the Status file, the reason for this error in your case might be different.
How to Install OpenLDAP on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenLDAP is a software implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP). This guide will teach you how to set up LDAP Server with OpenLDAP and LDAP Account Manager on the Ubuntu 22.04 server. This guide also will teach how to set up LDAP users and how to set up an LDAP Account Manager for managing the OpenLDAP server.
Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) End of Life and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Qubes OS 4.1.1 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes 4.1.1! This release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and upstream template OS upgrades that have occurred since the initial Qubes 4.1.0 release in February. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO.
