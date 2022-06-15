Top 10 Features of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" [Featured]
A list of top 10 features of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" across Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE desktop environments and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 301 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
6 Best Free and Open Source C++ Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Geniatech’s SBC taps Rockchip SoC and runs on Android 11 & Debian
The XPI-3566 is the latest Single Board Computer developed by Geniatech. This SBC is powered by the Rockchip RK3566 System on Chip (SoC) and it comes in a Raspberry Pi 4 form factor. The company expects to target smart retail and similar interactive applications. This SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 which is a four core Cortex-A55 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz. In addition, there is a Mali-G52-2EE GPU and a Neural Process Unit (NPU) with processing performance up to 1.0 TOPS (according to the Rockchip datasheet).
today's leftovers
CrowPi L Raspberry Pi 4 laptop review - Part 1: Unboxing and teardown
Elecrow CrowPi L is an 11.6-inch laptop shell based on Raspberry Pi 4 designed for STEM education with optional electronics modules and tutorials. That’s an evolution of the CrowPi 2 laptop I reviewed in 2020 with a thinner design and more flexible since the electronics modules are optional, so it can serve the market of people just wanting a Raspberry Pi 4 laptop. The company has sent me a full “CrowPi L Advanced Kit” for review with the CrowPi L laptop fitted with a Raspberry Pi 4, as well as the Crowtail Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi. Also: Move this custom robotic arm through a touchscreen interface | Arduino Blog
Recent comments
13 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago