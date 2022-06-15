Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of July 2022 12:55:51 PM

Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade!

While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs.

Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it.

So it’s time to upgrade!