Ubuntu 21.10 Has Reached End-of-Life, Upgrade Now!
Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade!
While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs.
Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it.
So it’s time to upgrade!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 312 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Stesm, Heroic Games Launcher, and Free Sofwtare
Top 10 Features of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" [Featured]
A list of top 10 features of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" across Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE desktop environments and more.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source C++ Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Recent comments
15 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago