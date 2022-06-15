Android Leftovers

14 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Monitoring Tools

These types of systems gather data relating to CPU, memory, network, disk utilization, response time of network services, and much more. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 Linux system monitoring tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to monitor a specific service or situation.

Ubuntu 21.10 Has Reached End-of-Life, Upgrade Now!

Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade! While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs. Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it. So it’s time to upgrade!