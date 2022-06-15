Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of July 2022 01:06:57 PM
Android
Games: Stesm, Heroic Games Launcher, and Free Sofwtare

Top 10 Features of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" [Featured]

A list of top 10 features of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" across Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE desktop environments and more. Read more

Android Leftovers

6 Best Free and Open Source C++ Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read more

