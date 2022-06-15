Openwashing, Proprietary Microsoft, and Security Woes
Is Microsoft’s VS Code really open source?
As stated, Microsoft follows an open-core model for VS code. Therefore, developers who want access to the full open source code that is MIT licensed will have to download the code from the repository and then build the VS code on their own.
The task is cumbersome for most users. This is where VS Codium comes into play. VS Codium is fully open-source software binaries of VS Code licensed under the MIT license. With VS Codium, developers do not need to download and build from the source. Instead, the VS Codium team builds VS Code from the source repository and uploads the binaries to GitHub. “VS Codium is a clone of Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code. This project’s sole aim is to provide you with ready-to-use binaries without Microsoft’s telemetry code,” mentioned Abhishek Prakash, creator of It’s FOSS (a web portal focused on open source), in a blog.
Microsoft investigates ongoing Exchange Online, Outlook outage
Microsoft is investigating an ongoing outage impacting Microsoft 365 services after customers have reported experiencing issues while trying to sign into, access, and receive emails on the outlook.com portal and via Exchange Online.
Microsoft Patch Tuesday update has broken another really important software
It seems some updates that came as part of this month’s Patch Tuesday (opens in new tab) broke MS Access runtime applications. Multiple users have reported having this issue to Microsoft, saying MS Access 2016 (opens in new tab) and MS Access 2013 are having issues, post KB5002112 and KB5002121 updates.
A Deep Dive Into the Residential Proxy Service ‘911’
For the past seven years, an online service known as 911 has sold access to hundreds of thousands of Microsoft Windows computers daily, allowing customers to route their Internet traffic through PCs in virtually any country or city around the globe — but predominantly in the United States. 911 says its network is made up entirely of users who voluntarily install its “free VPN” software. But new research shows the proxy service has a long history of purchasing installations via shady “pay-per-install” affiliate marketing schemes, some of which 911 operated on its own.
