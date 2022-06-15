"Explain it to me like I'm five."

When you want someone to get to the point as efficiently and as clearly as possible, that's what you say. Following that logic, you might be compelled to ponder the most powerful tool the average, everyday 5-year old wields: coloring books. What better way than a coloring book to transform a droll slideshow presentation into a fun and educational journey?

That's what artists Máirín Duffy and Madeline Peck thought, anyway, and it has turned out to be accurate. In the past, Máirín has helped produce five open source coloring books to help explain advanced topics including SELinux, Containers, Ansible, and more. It's a fun and easy way to learn about emerging technology, and you can either color your lessons yourself or hand it over to a resident specialist (an actual 5-year old) for project completion.

The latest coloring book in the series is all about event driven architecture (EDA). As with all the previous coloring books, this one's not only free to download, but it's also open source. You can download the sources and assemble it yourself, or learn from the files so you can build your own about topics important to you.