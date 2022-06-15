Language Selection

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Software

  • Ortur Laser Will Go Open-Source

    Well, that was fast! Last week, we wrote about a video by [Norbert Heinz] where he called out the Ortur laser engravers for apparently using the GPL-licensed grbl firmware without providing the source code and their modifications to it, as required by the license. Because open source and grbl are dear to our hearts and CNC machines, we wrote again about Norbert’s efforts over the weekend, speculating that it might just be unfamiliarity with the open source license requirements on Ortur’s part.

  • SCaLE Returns to Celebrate Its 20th Birthday July 28-31

    This year SCALE, the community-focused Southern California Linux Expo, is back — live and in-person — on July 28-31. The lineup is great, and will include a closing keynote address by Vint Cerf, who’s regarded as one of the “fathers’ of the internet.”

  • Code your first React UI app

    Who wants to create their first UI app? I do, and if you're reading this article, I assume you do, too. In today's example, I'll use some JavaScript and the API with Express I demonstrated in my previous article. First, let me explain some of the tech you're about to use.

  • Turn your Python script into a command-line application

    I've written, used, and seen a lot of loose scripts in my career. They start with someone that needs to semi-automate some task. After a while, they grow. They can change hands many times in their lifetime. I've often wished for a more command-line tool-like feeling in those scripts. But how hard is it really to bump the quality level from a one-off script to a proper tool? It turns out it's not that hard in Python.

Openwashing, Proprietary Microsoft, and Security Woes

  • Is Microsoft’s VS Code really open source?

    As stated, Microsoft follows an open-core model for VS code. Therefore, developers who want access to the full open source code that is MIT licensed will have to download the code from the repository and then build the VS code on their own.

    The task is cumbersome for most users. This is where VS Codium comes into play. VS Codium is fully open-source software binaries of VS Code licensed under the MIT license. With VS Codium, developers do not need to download and build from the source. Instead, the VS Codium team builds VS Code from the source repository and uploads the binaries to GitHub. “VS Codium is a clone of Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code. This project’s sole aim is to provide you with ready-to-use binaries without Microsoft’s telemetry code,” mentioned Abhishek Prakash, creator of It’s FOSS (a web portal focused on open source), in a blog.

  • Microsoft investigates ongoing Exchange Online, Outlook outage

    Microsoft is investigating an ongoing outage impacting Microsoft 365 services after customers have reported experiencing issues while trying to sign into, access, and receive emails on the outlook.com portal and via Exchange Online.

  • Microsoft Patch Tuesday update has broken another really important software

    It seems some updates that came as part of this month’s Patch Tuesday (opens in new tab) broke MS Access runtime applications. Multiple users have reported having this issue to Microsoft, saying MS Access 2016 (opens in new tab) and MS Access 2013 are having issues, post KB5002112 and KB5002121 updates.

  • A Deep Dive Into the Residential Proxy Service ‘911’

    For the past seven years, an online service known as 911 has sold access to hundreds of thousands of Microsoft Windows computers daily, allowing customers to route their Internet traffic through PCs in virtually any country or city around the globe — but predominantly in the United States. 911 says its network is made up entirely of users who voluntarily install its “free VPN” software. But new research shows the proxy service has a long history of purchasing installations via shady “pay-per-install” affiliate marketing schemes, some of which 911 operated on its own.

Android Leftovers

14 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Monitoring Tools

These types of systems gather data relating to CPU, memory, network, disk utilization, response time of network services, and much more. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 Linux system monitoring tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to monitor a specific service or situation.

Ubuntu 21.10 Has Reached End-of-Life, Upgrade Now!

Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade! While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs. Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it. So it's time to upgrade!

