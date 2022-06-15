Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Ortur Laser Will Go Open-Source
Well, that was fast! Last week, we wrote about a video by [Norbert Heinz] where he called out the Ortur laser engravers for apparently using the GPL-licensed grbl firmware without providing the source code and their modifications to it, as required by the license. Because open source and grbl are dear to our hearts and CNC machines, we wrote again about Norbert’s efforts over the weekend, speculating that it might just be unfamiliarity with the open source license requirements on Ortur’s part.
SCaLE Returns to Celebrate Its 20th Birthday July 28-31
This year SCALE, the community-focused Southern California Linux Expo, is back — live and in-person — on July 28-31. The lineup is great, and will include a closing keynote address by Vint Cerf, who’s regarded as one of the “fathers’ of the internet.”
Code your first React UI app
Who wants to create their first UI app? I do, and if you're reading this article, I assume you do, too. In today's example, I'll use some JavaScript and the API with Express I demonstrated in my previous article. First, let me explain some of the tech you're about to use.
Turn your Python script into a command-line application
I've written, used, and seen a lot of loose scripts in my career. They start with someone that needs to semi-automate some task. After a while, they grow. They can change hands many times in their lifetime. I've often wished for a more command-line tool-like feeling in those scripts. But how hard is it really to bump the quality level from a one-off script to a proper tool? It turns out it's not that hard in Python.
Openwashing, Proprietary Microsoft, and Security Woes
Android Leftovers
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Monitoring Tools
These types of systems gather data relating to CPU, memory, network, disk utilization, response time of network services, and much more. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 Linux system monitoring tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to monitor a specific service or situation.
Ubuntu 21.10 Has Reached End-of-Life, Upgrade Now!
Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade! While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs. Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it. So it’s time to upgrade!
