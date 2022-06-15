today's leftovers
-
Event-driven architecture explained in a coloring book
"Explain it to me like I'm five."
When you want someone to get to the point as efficiently and as clearly as possible, that's what you say. Following that logic, you might be compelled to ponder the most powerful tool the average, everyday 5-year old wields: coloring books. What better way than a coloring book to transform a droll slideshow presentation into a fun and educational journey?
That's what artists Máirín Duffy and Madeline Peck thought, anyway, and it has turned out to be accurate. In the past, Máirín has helped produce five open source coloring books to help explain advanced topics including SELinux, Containers, Ansible, and more. It's a fun and easy way to learn about emerging technology, and you can either color your lessons yourself or hand it over to a resident specialist (an actual 5-year old) for project completion.
The latest coloring book in the series is all about event driven architecture (EDA). As with all the previous coloring books, this one's not only free to download, but it's also open source. You can download the sources and assemble it yourself, or learn from the files so you can build your own about topics important to you.
-
Asahi Linux runs on Apple M2 machines
The team behind Asahi Linux have announced that the distribution runs on the M1 Ultra and Mac Studio without needing a virtual machine.
-
Hacker Liberates Hyundai Head Unit, Writes Custom Apps
[greenluigi1] bought a Hyundai Ioniq car, and then, to our astonishment, absolutely demolished the Linux-based head unit firmware. By that, we mean that he bypassed all of the firmware update authentication mechanisms, reverse-engineered the firmware updates, and created subversive update files that gave him a root shell on his own unit. Then, he reverse-engineered the app framework running the dash and created his own app. Not just for show – after hooking into the APIs available to the dash and accessible through header files, he was able to monitor car state from his app, and even lock/unlock doors. In the end, the dash got completely conquered – and he even wrote a tutorial showing how anyone can compile their own apps for the Hyundai Ionic D-Audio 2V dash.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 347 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing, Proprietary Microsoft, and Security Woes
Android Leftovers
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Monitoring Tools
These types of systems gather data relating to CPU, memory, network, disk utilization, response time of network services, and much more. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 Linux system monitoring tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to monitor a specific service or situation.
Ubuntu 21.10 Has Reached End-of-Life, Upgrade Now!
Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade! While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs. Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it. So it’s time to upgrade!
Recent comments
17 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 47 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago