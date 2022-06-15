Today in Techrights
- Links 19/07/2022: Microsoft is Offline Again
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XXIV — Using Microsoft Money as 'Get Out of Jail' Card After Suffocating Women
- Site Migration Has Begun
- Links 19/07/2022: Qubes OS 4.1.1 and Ubuntu 21.10 End of Life
- [Meme] Bubble Schwabble
- The EPO Bubble — Part VII — A Multifaceted Man of Letters
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 18, 2022
- Windows is Still Just a “Poorly Debugged Set of Device Drivers”
- Links 18/07/2022: Archcraft July 2022 Release and Cutelyst Relicensed
Openwashing, Proprietary Microsoft, and Security Woes
Android Leftovers
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Monitoring Tools
These types of systems gather data relating to CPU, memory, network, disk utilization, response time of network services, and much more. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 Linux system monitoring tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to monitor a specific service or situation.
Ubuntu 21.10 Has Reached End-of-Life, Upgrade Now!
Ubuntu 21.10 has reached end-of-life on 14th of July. Backup your files before starting an upgrade! While Ubuntu 21.10 was the only way to experience GNOME 40 back then, it brought a newer kernel and high-quality Bluetooth codecs. Unfortunately, it reached end-of-life on the 14th of July, meaning you will no longer receive any updates for it. So it’s time to upgrade!
