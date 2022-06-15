today's howtos
EasyEngine: Install WordPress Automatically on Ubuntu 22.04
EasyEngine is a free and open-source Linux command line tool for managing WordPress sites on Ubuntu and Debian servers. It enables you to deploy single or multisite WordPress installations with various configurations, such as caching, SSL with different configs, different WordPress versions, database configurations, different PHP versions, and more. You can check out the full configuration options for WordPress here.
It’s a Python based tool that can be used to manage WordPress, MariaDB, Nginx, and PHP using the command line.
EasyEngine can be installed on all Debian-based distributions.
How to Install Latest Wine in Ubuntu Linux
Wine is a nifty utility that allows users to run Windows applications and games inside a Linux environment. Wine 7.0 is finally out, and it ships with an array of numerous improvements and a total of 40 bug fixes.
How to Install Node.js on Rocky Linux 9
Node.js is a versatile platform for building server-side applications. Built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, Node.js is fast and scalable. It uses an event-driven, non-blocking IO model that makes it lightweight and efficient. Node.js is an ideal platform for building data-intensive real-time applications across distributed devices. With its wide range of features, Node.js provides developers with everything they need to build high-performance network applications. Node.js is also highly extensible as an open-source platform, making it easy to add new functionality as required. Whether you’re looking to build a simple API or a complex web application, Node.js is an excellent choice for your back-end development needs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn various methods of installNode.js on Rocky Linux 9 desktop or server with three methods.
How to Uninstall Deb Packages in Ubuntu Linux
Installing applications from a deb file is quite simple. You double click on it and it opens in the Software Center application and you install it from there.
But what about uninstalling a .deb package in Ubuntu or Debian? How do you remove the package you installed some time back.
While there are several ifs and buts around it, the simplest and most reliable way of deleting a deb file is by using the apt remove command.
How to install a Minecraft server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 [Ed: Jack Wallen, why are you promoting Microsoft proprietary stuff?]
Detailed Guide on how to Set Up SSH 2FA on Ubuntu Server 22.04 [Ed: This might be a plagiarism domain. Maybe not.]
How to install Emacs 27 text editor Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to install GNU Emacs 27 on Ubuntu 22.04 Focal Fossa using the command terminal. You can also install Emacs 28/26/25 versions as well.
GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor suitable for development. Emacs makes it easier to write source code through syntax highlighting and can be customized by the user. Help is available for the tool as well as support for multiple languages. GNU Emacs can also be used to create text documents based on LaTeX.
Apart from that, it is a very comprehensive and platform-independent editor that is extensible by its own Lisp dialect (Emacs Lisp). Since its control is mainly based on keyboard shortcuts, it requires some training in order to be able to use all its possibilities intensively. Due to a high number of plugins, the editor can be used in almost all areas. For example, there are extensions for file management, email and news, IRC, compilations, web surfing, and much more.
Hands-on installation of PipeWire - Bootlin's blog
Let’s jump right in! In the previous article, we went through a theoretical overview of PipeWire. Our goal will now be to install and configure a minimal Linux-based system that runs PipeWire in order to output audio to an ALSA sink. The hardware for this demo will be a SAMA5D3 Xplained board and a generic USB sound card (a Logitech USB Headset H340 in our case, as reported by /sys/bus/usb/devices/MAJOR-MINOR/product).
We won’t bother with the bootloader setup (in our case U-Boot) as this is out of scope of our topic; if needed, Bootlin has training sessions for embedded Linux system development for which the training materials are freely available.
How To Install PostgreSQL on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is an immensely popular open-source relational database management system (RDBMS). Generally, it is used as the primary data store for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product. In addition, PostgreSQL is open source software, meaning it can be freely used, modified, and distributed.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PostgreSQL on Rocky Linux. 9.
5 tips for securing SSH on your Linux servers | TechRepublic
SSH is a tool I use every single day to log into remote Linux servers and take care of my admin tasks. Without SSH, my days would be more complicated and less secure. That doesn’t mean, however, that SSH is configured to your liking right out of the box. There are a few weaknesses in the default configuration and the way you’re probably using the tool.
Linux essentials: How to create and delete files and directories | Enable Sysadmin
Creating and deleting files and directories are standard operations for a sysadmin. Depending on your operating system and filesystem, there may be different ways to perform these tasks. The most efficient way is to use the shell (for instance, Bash). This article assumes you already understand how to enter commands into a Linux terminal. (Read Nathan Lager's What sysadmins need to know about using Bash if you want a refresher.)
The 6 Best Linux Camera Apps to Get the Most Out of Your Webcam
It's one thing for your computer to have a webcam, but it doesn't work without the right software. Here are several of the top options for Linux. Most laptops these days feature a built-in webcam that lets you make video calls, do live streams, or take photos of yourself. However, unlike Mac or Windows, some Linux distros don't come with a built-in camera app. As a result, if you want to use your webcam effectively, you need a third-party camera app on your computer. Linux has several options in this regard. Unfortunately, not all of them are as good and have the necessary webcam features.
