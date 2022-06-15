Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 19th of July 2022 07:36:24 PM
HowTos
  • Linux Memory Statistics – Dropbear

    Memory sits in the first row after the headers then we have the swap statistics. Most of the numbers are directly fetched from the procfs file /proc/meminfo which are scaled and presented to the user. A good example of a “simple” stat is total, which is just the MemTotal row located in that file. For the rest of this post, I’ll make the rows from /proc/meminfo have an amber background.

  • Resolving Domain Names with dig Command on Linux

    This tutorial shows how to resolve domain names on the Linux shell and how to query a name server for various kinds of DNS records like A, MX and NS records. To resolve a domain name on the shell, we will use the command dig.

  • Daniel P. Berrangé » Blog Archive » Trying sd-boot and unified kernel images in a KVM virtual machine

    A recent thread on the Fedora development list about unified kernel images co-incided with work I’m involved in wrt confidential computing (AMD SEV[-SNP], Intel TDX, etc). In exploring the different options for booting virtual machines in a confidential computing environment, one of the problems that keeps coming up is that of validating the boot measurements of the initrd and kernel command line. The initrd is currently generated on the fly at the time the kernel is installed on a host, while the command line typically contains host specific UUIDs for filesystems or LUKS volumes. Before even dealing with those problems, grub2‘s support for TPMs causes pain due to its need to measure every single grub.conf configuration line that is executed into a PCR. Even with the most minimal grub.conf using autodiscovery based on the boot loader spec, the grub.conf boot measurements are horribly cumbersome to deal with.

    With this in mind, in working on confidential virtualization, we’re exploring options for simplifying the boot process by eliminating any per-host variable measurements. A promising way of achieving this is to make use of sd-boot instead of grub2, and using unified kernel images pre-built and signed by the OS vendor. I don’t have enough familiarity with this area of Linux, so I’ve been spending time trying out the different options available to better understand their operation. What follows is a short description of how i took an existing Fedora 36 virtual machine and converted it to sd-boot with a unified kernel image.

    First of all, I’m assuming that the virtual machine has been installed using UEFI (EDK2’s OOVMF build) as the firmware, rather than legacy BIOS (aka SeaBIOS). This is not the default with virt-manager/virt-install, but an opt-in is possible at time of provisioning the guest. Similarly it is possible to opt-in to adding a virtual TPM to the guest, for the purpose of receiving boot measurements. Latest upstream code for virt-manager/virt-install will always add a vTPM if UEFI is requested.

  • DDC as a KVM Switch « etbe - Russell Coker

    With the recent resurgence in Covid19 I’ve been working from home a lot and using both my work laptop and personal PC on the same monitor. HDMI KVM switches start at $150 and I didn’t feel like buying one. So I wrote a script to change inputs on my monitor. The following script locks the session on the local machine and switches the monitor’s input to the other machine. I ran the command “ddcutil vcpinfo| grep Input” which shows that (on my monitor at least) 60 is the VCP for input. Then I ran the command “ddcutil getvcp 60” to get the current value and tried setting values sequentially to find the value for the other port.

  • Secure Kubernetes certificates with cert-manager and Dekorate | Red Hat Developer

    Cert-manager is a cloud-native certificate management service for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift. To configure cert-manager, you need to install several resources using custom resource definitions (CRDs). Depending on the issuer type and the certificate you need, creating these custom resources can become complex. This article introduces Dekorate as an easier way to generate the cert-manager custom resources. We will also provide an example Java application based on Spring Boot that uses the certificate generated by cert-manager.

Security Patches and GPS Fiasco

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (buildah), SUSE (dovecot23 and nodejs12), and Ubuntu (harfbuzz, libhttp-daemon-perl, tiff, and webkit2gtk).

  • CISA released Security Advisory on MiCODUS MV720 Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracker

    CISA has released an Industrial Controls Systems Advisory (ICSA) detailing six vulnerabilities that were discovered in MiCODUS MV720 Global Positioning System Tracker. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may allow a remote actor to exploit access and gain control the global positioning system tracker. These vulnerabilities could impact access to a vehicle fuel supply, vehicle control, or allow locational surveillance of vehicles in which the device is installed.

  • MiCODUS MV720 GPS tracker | CISA

    This advisory contains mitigations for Use of Hard-coded Credentials, Improper Authentication, Cross-site Scripting, and Authorization Bypass Through User-controlled Key vulnerabilities in the MiCODUS MV720 GPS tracker.

MicroOS Desktop Use to Help with ALP Feedback

Participants from the openSUSE community working on the upcoming release of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) encourage people to try openSUSE MicroOS Desktop to gain user perspectives on its applicability. Users are encouraged to try out MicroOS Desktop by installing it and using it on a laptop or workstation for a week or so. By doing this, users develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress; the community wants to gain feedback about what users think about ALP’s usability, how it fits user workflows and more. The community would like to see critiques and evaluations that work for users. People are encouraged to send feedback to the ALP-community-wg mailing list. The temporary use of the MicroOS Desktop will help developers assess how to move forward with ALP’s Proof of Concept (PoC). Currently MicroOS Desktop has both GNOME and KDE’s Plasma as an option. Read more Also: YaST Development Report - Chapter 5 of 2022 | YaST

  • How To Create Apache Virtual Host on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to create Apache Virtual Host on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The term “Virtual Hosting” refers to the hosting of many domains on a single server. The virtual hosting concept is used by companies to host multiple websites using a single machine. It can be achieved either by an ‘IP-based’ method or a ‘domain-name-based’ approach. In ‘IP-based’ hosting we have distinct IP addresses for each website. In the case of ‘name-based’ hosting, we have multiple names running on each IP address. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step set up Apache Virtual Host on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Rocky Linux 9 - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install VirtualBox guest additions on Rocky Linux 9. We are installing the VirtualBox Guest additions on Rocky Linux 9 Desktop.

  • How to Set Up and Configure an NFS Server on Linux

    An NFS server allows multiple systems to share a file system deployed over a network. Here's how you can install and set up an NFS server on Linux. Sun Microsystems' NFS (Network File System) is an RPC-based distributed file system structure that allows networked devices to use servers running NFS over a network as their local drives. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting up and configuring an NFS server on a Linux machine.

  • How to Install Moodle with Nginx and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04

    Moodle is a free and open-source Learning Management System and CMS written in PHP. It allows tutors and instructors to create courses for their students and provides long-distance education and other online learning programs more accessible. This tutorial will show you how to install Moodle with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • Install Emacs 27 text editor Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout

    Learn the steps to install GNU Emacs 27 text editor on Ubuntu 22.04 Focal Fossa using the command terminal. GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor suitable for development. Emacs make it easier to write source code through syntax highlighting and can be customized by the user. Help is available for the tool as well as support for multiple languages. GNU Emacs can also be used to create text documents based on LaTeX. Apart from that, it is a very comprehensive and platform-independent editor that is extensible by its own Lisp dialect (Emacs Lisp). Since its control is mainly based on keyboard shortcuts, it requires some training in order to be able to use all its possibilities intensively. Due to a high number of plugins, the editor can be used in almost all areas. For example, there are extensions for file management, email and news, IRC, compilations, web surfing, and much more.

  • How to install Emacs 28 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa

    Learn the steps to install GNU Emacs 28 text editor on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the command terminal. GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor suitable for development. Emacs make it easier to write source code through syntax highlighting and can be customized by the user. Help is available for the tool as well as support for multiple languages. GNU Emacs can also be used to create text documents based on LaTeX. Apart from that, it is a very comprehensive and platform-independent editor that is extensible by its own Lisp dialect (Emacs Lisp). Since its control is mainly based on keyboard shortcuts, it requires some training in order to be able to use all its possibilities intensively. Due to a high number of plugins, the editor can be used in almost all areas. For example, there are extensions for file management, email and news, IRC, compilations, web surfing, and much more.

  • Install Rocky Linux 9 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn on how to simply install Rocky Linux 9 on VirtualBox. With Rocky Linux 9 now being available, you might want to try it out and the best way out is through installing it as a virtual machine.

  • How to install Rocky Linux 9.0 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Rocky Linux 9.0.

  • Digital transformation: 4 initiatives to start this week | The Enterprisers Project

    Most organizations struggle with digital transformation (DX) and never achieve it. An Everest Group study concluded that 73 percent of companies were unsuccessful at providing any value from their digital transformation process. Poor planning and employee resistance are the most common reasons for high failure rates. The pursuit of DX does not have to commence with large-scale initiatives; smaller projects can increase the likelihood of a successful kickoff. Short-term digital transformation efforts can have immediate effects on business and offer positive customer benefits.

  • 3 infrastructure principles every IT leader should follow | The Enterprisers Project

    In my experience building and training cross-functional teams, I’ve identified three main principles that apply to both engineering and IT. These principles should be taught to all new hires and adopted by IT leaders everywhere.

  • Fedora Explorer Day - Panamá! – Fedora Community Blog

    The Fedora Community in Panama recently celebrated the release of Fedora Linux 36. Our last in-person event was back in December 2019. Thank you to all the organizers, participants, and attendees who made the Fedora Explorer Day 36 event possible. We had six sessions in total, four in person and two online sessions with friends from Mexico and Venezuela, with the addition of an hour of Fedora networking on YouTube and Twitch.

