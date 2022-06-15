Participants from the openSUSE community working on the upcoming release of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) encourage people to try openSUSE MicroOS Desktop to gain user perspectives on its applicability. Users are encouraged to try out MicroOS Desktop by installing it and using it on a laptop or workstation for a week or so. By doing this, users develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress; the community wants to gain feedback about what users think about ALP’s usability, how it fits user workflows and more. The community would like to see critiques and evaluations that work for users. People are encouraged to send feedback to the ALP-community-wg mailing list. The temporary use of the MicroOS Desktop will help developers assess how to move forward with ALP’s Proof of Concept (PoC). Currently MicroOS Desktop has both GNOME and KDE’s Plasma as an option. Also: YaST Development Report - Chapter 5 of 2022 | YaST

CISA has released an Industrial Controls Systems Advisory (ICSA) detailing six vulnerabilities that were discovered in MiCODUS MV720 Global Positioning System Tracker. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may allow a remote actor to exploit access and gain control the global positioning system tracker. These vulnerabilities could impact access to a vehicle fuel supply, vehicle control, or allow locational surveillance of vehicles in which the device is installed.

How To Create Apache Virtual Host on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to create Apache Virtual Host on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, The term "Virtual Hosting" refers to the hosting of many domains on a single server. The virtual hosting concept is used by companies to host multiple websites using a single machine. It can be achieved either by an 'IP-based' method or a 'domain-name-based' approach. In 'IP-based' hosting we have distinct IP addresses for each website. In the case of 'name-based' hosting, we have multiple names running on each IP address. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add 'sudo' to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step set up Apache Virtual Host on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Rocky Linux 9 - kifarunix.com Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install VirtualBox guest additions on Rocky Linux 9. We are installing the VirtualBox Guest additions on Rocky Linux 9 Desktop.

How to Set Up and Configure an NFS Server on Linux An NFS server allows multiple systems to share a file system deployed over a network. Here's how you can install and set up an NFS server on Linux. Sun Microsystems' NFS (Network File System) is an RPC-based distributed file system structure that allows networked devices to use servers running NFS over a network as their local drives. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting up and configuring an NFS server on a Linux machine.

How to Install Moodle with Nginx and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04 Moodle is a free and open-source Learning Management System and CMS written in PHP. It allows tutors and instructors to create courses for their students and provides long-distance education and other online learning programs more accessible. This tutorial will show you how to install Moodle with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.

Install Emacs 27 text editor Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout Learn the steps to install GNU Emacs 27 text editor on Ubuntu 22.04 Focal Fossa using the command terminal. GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor suitable for development. Emacs make it easier to write source code through syntax highlighting and can be customized by the user. Help is available for the tool as well as support for multiple languages. GNU Emacs can also be used to create text documents based on LaTeX. Apart from that, it is a very comprehensive and platform-independent editor that is extensible by its own Lisp dialect (Emacs Lisp). Since its control is mainly based on keyboard shortcuts, it requires some training in order to be able to use all its possibilities intensively. Due to a high number of plugins, the editor can be used in almost all areas. For example, there are extensions for file management, email and news, IRC, compilations, web surfing, and much more.

Install Rocky Linux 9 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com In this tutorial, you will learn on how to simply install Rocky Linux 9 on VirtualBox. With Rocky Linux 9 now being available, you might want to try it out and the best way out is through installing it as a virtual machine.