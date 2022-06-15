Devices: Nano-U12P and Arduino
Touch-sensitive steering for a RatCar
Bears on tricycles aside, animals are not very good at piloting vehicles. But maybe that is because we haven’t given them controls that suit their thumbless bodies. If a vehicle had controls adapted to a particular animal’s anatomy, could they drive? Back in 2019, researchers at the University of Richmond found that rats could. Inspired by that study, this Instructables user built their own RatCar with touch-sensitive steering.
This RatCar relies on classic behavioral principles established by B.F. Skinner throughout the mid-20th century. Through positive reinforcement, many animals can learn to perform simple tasks. In the case of the RatCar, the tasks are touching one of three touch-sensitive copper meshes that cause the vehicle to move forward, turn right, or turn left. A rat can learn to operate the vehicle through reinforcement training as they receive treats for their actions.
Get connected to your Nano with the Screw Terminal Adapter
Nano-U12P - An 8K digital signage player powered by an Intel Alder Lake processor
Alder Lake processors were first formally announced at the end of 2021 with the most powerful H-Series, followed by a range of Alder Lake Edge IoT processors, and in February, Intel officially launched Alder Lake P-Series and U-Series mobile hybrid processors which I had expected to find in several mini PCs by now.
But apart from ASRock iBOX 1200 Series announcement, and leaks of the NUC 12 Studio Pro, I had not really seen any. But today, I found what looks like a mini PC with the Polywell Nano-U12P, but it’s instead marketed as an 8K digital signage player with a choice of Alder Lake P-series and U-series processors.
An introduction to the Linux graphics stack
As you can probably imagine, the Linux graphics stack comprises many layers of abstractions, from the pretty little button from which you open your Proton-able AAA Steam title to the actual bytecode that runs on whatever graphics card you have installed. These many abstractions are what allow us to have our glorious moments of being a hero (or maybe a villain, whatever you’re up to…) without even noticing what’s happening, and – most importantly – that allow game devs to make such complex games without having to worry about an awful lot of details. They’re really a marvel of engineering (!), but not by accident! All of those abstraction layers come with a history of their own1, and it’s kinda amazing that we can even have such a smooth experience with all of those, community-powered, beautifully thought-out, moving pieces, twisting and turning in a life of their own. But enough mystery! Let’s hop into it already, shall we? Though in most cases we start from the bottom of the stack and build our way towards the top, here I think it makes more sense for us to build it upside down, as that’s what we’re used to interacting with.
Security Patches and GPS Fiasco
MicroOS Desktop Use to Help with ALP Feedback
Participants from the openSUSE community working on the upcoming release of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) encourage people to try openSUSE MicroOS Desktop to gain user perspectives on its applicability. Users are encouraged to try out MicroOS Desktop by installing it and using it on a laptop or workstation for a week or so. By doing this, users develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress; the community wants to gain feedback about what users think about ALP’s usability, how it fits user workflows and more. The community would like to see critiques and evaluations that work for users. People are encouraged to send feedback to the ALP-community-wg mailing list. The temporary use of the MicroOS Desktop will help developers assess how to move forward with ALP’s Proof of Concept (PoC). Currently MicroOS Desktop has both GNOME and KDE’s Plasma as an option. Also: YaST Development Report - Chapter 5 of 2022 | YaST
