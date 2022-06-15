CISA has released an Industrial Controls Systems Advisory (ICSA) detailing six vulnerabilities that were discovered in MiCODUS MV720 Global Positioning System Tracker. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may allow a remote actor to exploit access and gain control the global positioning system tracker. These vulnerabilities could impact access to a vehicle fuel supply, vehicle control, or allow locational surveillance of vehicles in which the device is installed.

As you can probably imagine, the Linux graphics stack comprises many layers of abstractions, from the pretty little button from which you open your Proton-able AAA Steam title to the actual bytecode that runs on whatever graphics card you have installed. These many abstractions are what allow us to have our glorious moments of being a hero (or maybe a villain, whatever you’re up to…) without even noticing what’s happening, and – most importantly – that allow game devs to make such complex games without having to worry about an awful lot of details. They’re really a marvel of engineering (!), but not by accident! All of those abstraction layers come with a history of their own1, and it’s kinda amazing that we can even have such a smooth experience with all of those, community-powered, beautifully thought-out, moving pieces, twisting and turning in a life of their own. But enough mystery! Let’s hop into it already, shall we? Though in most cases we start from the bottom of the stack and build our way towards the top, here I think it makes more sense for us to build it upside down, as that’s what we’re used to interacting with.

MicroOS Desktop Use to Help with ALP Feedback Participants from the openSUSE community working on the upcoming release of the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) encourage people to try openSUSE MicroOS Desktop to gain user perspectives on its applicability. Users are encouraged to try out MicroOS Desktop by installing it and using it on a laptop or workstation for a week or so. By doing this, users develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress; the community wants to gain feedback about what users think about ALP’s usability, how it fits user workflows and more. The community would like to see critiques and evaluations that work for users. People are encouraged to send feedback to the ALP-community-wg mailing list. The temporary use of the MicroOS Desktop will help developers assess how to move forward with ALP’s Proof of Concept (PoC). Currently MicroOS Desktop has both GNOME and KDE’s Plasma as an option. Also: YaST Development Report - Chapter 5 of 2022 | YaST