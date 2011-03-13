Language Selection

Alpine 3.13.11, 3.14.7 and 3.15.5 released

Linux
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases:

3.13.11
3.14.7
3.15.5

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  • Cirq Turns 1.0 | Google Open Source Blog

    Today we are excited to announce the first full version release of the open source quantum programming framework Cirq: Cirq 1.0. Cirq is a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs. It was designed for near-term quantum computers, those with a few hundred qubits and few thousands of quantum gates. The significance of the 1.0 release is that Cirq has support for the vast majority of workflows for these systems and is considered to be a stable API that we will only update with breaking changes at major version numbers.

  • Creating a Web-of-Trust Implementation: Certify Keys with PGPainless – vanitasvitae's blog

    Currently I am working on a Web-of-Trust implementation for the OpenPGP library PGPainless. This work will be funded by the awesome NLnet foundation through NGI Assure. Check them out! NGI Assure is made possible with financial support from the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet programme.

  • Microsoft tweaks Store policy for open source once again [Ed: Not because Microsoft has changes, only due to massive blowback]

    There was some backpedaling from Microsoft overnight as the company tweaked its Store policy to allow the sale of open-source apps that are otherwise available for free. The news was delivered by Giorgio Sardo, general manager of the Microsoft Store, that the policy changes have undergone some substantial rewording. Gone is the reference to open-source and free software in section 10.8.7 and, as if to emphasize Microsoft's actual intentions, a link to Microsoft's online infringement reporting form was added in section 11.2.

  • syslog-ng Store Box SQL source - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    The syslog-ng Store Box (SSB) is an appliance built on syslog-ng Premium Edition (PE). SSB inherits most of syslog-ng PE’s features and makes them available with an easy-to-use graphical user interface. One of these features is the SQL source. Many applications log their messages to SQL databases. The SQL source of syslog-ng PE and SSB allows you to collect these log messages in real-time and process and store them with the rest of your logs. The syslog-ng Store Box appliance can collect log messages from many different log sources and in many formats. These include UNIX / Linux / Windows system logs, firewall and router logs, various application logs, and now also SQL sources. SSB can parse, rewrite, filter and store log messages. In addition to the traditional syslog-ng features, the SSB appliance provides an interface to search log messages, and does complete log life cycle management, including archival and backup. Finally, it can also forward events to various on-prem and cloud destinations. It allows you to optimize your SIEM installations both for resources and licensing, as you can collect log messages only once, store them on SSB, and only forward a reduced subset of logs to various analytics tools.

  • Huawei to introduce HarmonyOS 3.0 on July 27 - GSMArena.com news

    Huawei will launch HarmonyOS 3.0 on July 27, the company revealed on Weibo. A post on the Chinese social media said “the future” and the “evolution” of Huawei is coming next Wednesday, and the event is scheduled for 19:30 local time. Minutes later, the company tweeted that a new Smart Office launch party is taking place on the very same day at the very same time, revealing the announcement is not just a local event, it is a big deal for the brand across the world.

  • Announcing Rust 1.62.1 | Rust Blog

    The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.62.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

Devices: Nano-U12P and Arduino

  • Touch-sensitive steering for a RatCar | Arduino Blog

    Bears on tricycles aside, animals are not very good at piloting vehicles. But maybe that is because we haven’t given them controls that suit their thumbless bodies. If a vehicle had controls adapted to a particular animal’s anatomy, could they drive? Back in 2019, researchers at the University of Richmond found that rats could. Inspired by that study, this Instructables user built their own RatCar with touch-sensitive steering. This RatCar relies on classic behavioral principles established by B.F. Skinner throughout the mid-20th century. Through positive reinforcement, many animals can learn to perform simple tasks. In the case of the RatCar, the tasks are touching one of three touch-sensitive copper meshes that cause the vehicle to move forward, turn right, or turn left. A rat can learn to operate the vehicle through reinforcement training as they receive treats for their actions.

  • Get connected to your Nano with the Screw Terminal Adapter
  • Nano-U12P - An 8K digital signage player powered by an Intel Alder Lake processor - CNX Software

    Alder Lake processors were first formally announced at the end of 2021 with the most powerful H-Series, followed by a range of Alder Lake Edge IoT processors, and in February, Intel officially launched Alder Lake P-Series and U-Series mobile hybrid processors which I had expected to find in several mini PCs by now. But apart from ASRock iBOX 1200 Series announcement, and leaks of the NUC 12 Studio Pro, I had not really seen any. But today, I found what looks like a mini PC with the Polywell Nano-U12P, but it’s instead marketed as an 8K digital signage player with a choice of Alder Lake P-series and U-series processors.

Programming Leftovers

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 174: Disarium Numbers and Permutation Rankings
  • The Sustainability Impact of Technical Debt

    ITOps teams can improve sustainability by reducing their technical debt. One way to do that is to run apps inside containers instead of VMs.

  • Commercial LTS Qt 6.2.5 Released

    We have released Qt 6.2.5 LTS for commercial license holders today. Compared to Qt 6.2.4, Qt 6.2.5 contains close to 700 bug fixes. As a patch release, Qt 6.2.5 does not add any new functionality.

  • How to Generate Random String In JavaScript – TecAdmin

    Random strings are used for various purposes in software development. For example, they can be used to code user IDs, generate passwords, and construct tokens in applications. If you’re developing a JavaScript-based program that needs random strings — or any other type of pseudo-random data — then this article is for you! You see, generating random characters (or strings) is easy with the right tools and techniques. Luckily, this article covers exactly that. Let’s get started…

