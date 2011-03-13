Alpine 3.13.11, 3.14.7 and 3.15.5 released The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of new stable releases: 3.13.11 3.14.7 3.15.5

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Cirq Turns 1.0 | Google Open Source Blog Today we are excited to announce the first full version release of the open source quantum programming framework Cirq: Cirq 1.0. Cirq is a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs. It was designed for near-term quantum computers, those with a few hundred qubits and few thousands of quantum gates. The significance of the 1.0 release is that Cirq has support for the vast majority of workflows for these systems and is considered to be a stable API that we will only update with breaking changes at major version numbers.

Creating a Web-of-Trust Implementation: Certify Keys with PGPainless – vanitasvitae's blog Currently I am working on a Web-of-Trust implementation for the OpenPGP library PGPainless. This work will be funded by the awesome NLnet foundation through NGI Assure. Check them out! NGI Assure is made possible with financial support from the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet programme.

Microsoft tweaks Store policy for open source once again [Ed: Not because Microsoft has changes, only due to massive blowback] There was some backpedaling from Microsoft overnight as the company tweaked its Store policy to allow the sale of open-source apps that are otherwise available for free. The news was delivered by Giorgio Sardo, general manager of the Microsoft Store, that the policy changes have undergone some substantial rewording. Gone is the reference to open-source and free software in section 10.8.7 and, as if to emphasize Microsoft's actual intentions, a link to Microsoft's online infringement reporting form was added in section 11.2.

syslog-ng Store Box SQL source - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community The syslog-ng Store Box (SSB) is an appliance built on syslog-ng Premium Edition (PE). SSB inherits most of syslog-ng PE’s features and makes them available with an easy-to-use graphical user interface. One of these features is the SQL source. Many applications log their messages to SQL databases. The SQL source of syslog-ng PE and SSB allows you to collect these log messages in real-time and process and store them with the rest of your logs. The syslog-ng Store Box appliance can collect log messages from many different log sources and in many formats. These include UNIX / Linux / Windows system logs, firewall and router logs, various application logs, and now also SQL sources. SSB can parse, rewrite, filter and store log messages. In addition to the traditional syslog-ng features, the SSB appliance provides an interface to search log messages, and does complete log life cycle management, including archival and backup. Finally, it can also forward events to various on-prem and cloud destinations. It allows you to optimize your SIEM installations both for resources and licensing, as you can collect log messages only once, store them on SSB, and only forward a reduced subset of logs to various analytics tools.

Huawei to introduce HarmonyOS 3.0 on July 27 - GSMArena.com news Huawei will launch HarmonyOS 3.0 on July 27, the company revealed on Weibo. A post on the Chinese social media said “the future” and the “evolution” of Huawei is coming next Wednesday, and the event is scheduled for 19:30 local time. Minutes later, the company tweeted that a new Smart Office launch party is taking place on the very same day at the very same time, revealing the announcement is not just a local event, it is a big deal for the brand across the world.

Announcing Rust 1.62.1 | Rust Blog The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.62.1. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.