Lars Wirzenius announced he was going to help Colin Watson push through the machine readable copyright file policy. His email does not mention who is paying him to push this policy. Colin Watson was one of the first Ubuntu employees. Lars' CV tells us he was a contractor for Ubuntu between 2007 and 2009. Was he contracted again in 2010 to push machine readable copyright?

There are approximately 20,000 packages in Debian and each package requires a copyright file. The file aggregates copyright notices from the source code, including the names of the authors and their chosen licenses.

The law does not require the file to be in a machine readable format. A free-form text file or even a photograph of a copyright notice is perfectly acceptable in law.

Volunteers estimated that it would take about 1 hour for somebody to manually examine each package and convert the free-form text copyright files into a machine-readable copyright file. For all 20,000 packages, that is approximately 20,000 man-hours of work. The people pushing for this, Lars and Colin, were being paid to push this policy. Other volunteers would not be paid for the 20,000 hours of work.

It is ironic that large companies like Ubuntu and Google have pushed for all this unnecessary work on machine-readable copyright files but now they are paying a lawyer to argue that software developers have no rights derived from copyright anyway.