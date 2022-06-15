Programming Leftovers
Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.4.5 RC 1
While Godot 3.5 is nearing a stable release, we still want to provide relevant bug fixes to users of the current 3.4 stable branch who might not be ready to upgrade right away. It's been a long time since the release of Godot 3.4.4, and there are a few important fixes coming up in Godot 3.4.5.
This Release Candidate is intended to help validate those fixes and make sure that Godot 3.4.5 is ready to publish.
JSON Creator Douglas Crockford Interview
Evrone: In your opinion, what expected changes in JavaScript are going to be the most important?
Douglas: The best thing we can do today to JavaScript is to retire it. Twenty years ago, I was one of the few advocates for JavaScript. Its cobbling together of nested functions and dynamic objects was brilliant. I spent a decade trying to correct its flaws. I had a minor success with ES5. But since then, there has been strong interest in further bloating the language instead of making it better. So JavaScript, like the other dinosaur languages, has become a barrier to progress. We should be focused on the next language, which should look more like E than like JavaScript.
A four-legged robot can learn to walk in an hour like a newborn foal
Morti is controlled by an artificial intelligence algorithm that doesn’t have much information about the robot’s legs, such as the exact shape of each component. The AI mimics networks of neurons that some animals have in their spinal cords and which help them walk by making their muscles contract in a predictable rhythm.
The AI generates walking instructions for Morti to follow. It then adjusts them based on readings from foot sensors that signal when the robot falls and loses contact with the ground. Initially, Morti falls and tumbles, but after about an hour the AI finds the best way to walk, says Ruppert.
VirtualBox 6.1.36 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.19, Many Linux Fixes
Coming about four months after VirtualBox 6.1.34, the VirtualBox 6.1.36 release is here to introduce initial support for the Linux 5.18 kernel series, as well as for the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel. This means that you’ll now be able to install GNU/Linux distributions powered by either Linux 5.18 or 5.19 kernels on a virtual machine or install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs one of these kernel branches.
GNOME 43 Alpha Released to Kick Off GUADEC 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico
GNOME 43 alpha is the first major step in the six-month-long development cycle of the next major GNOME desktop release, GNOME 43, due out in late September 2022. The alpha version targets early adopters, but primarily for application developers who want to test their apps against the GNOME 43 stack.
today's leftovers
Graphics: lavapipe Vulkan 1.3 conformant and zink update
