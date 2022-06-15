Language Selection

Development
  • Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.4.5 RC 1

    While Godot 3.5 is nearing a stable release, we still want to provide relevant bug fixes to users of the current 3.4 stable branch who might not be ready to upgrade right away. It's been a long time since the release of Godot 3.4.4, and there are a few important fixes coming up in Godot 3.4.5.

    This Release Candidate is intended to help validate those fixes and make sure that Godot 3.4.5 is ready to publish.

  • JSON Creator Douglas Crockford Interview

    Evrone: In your opinion, what expected changes in JavaScript are going to be the most important?

    Douglas: The best thing we can do today to JavaScript is to retire it. Twenty years ago, I was one of the few advocates for JavaScript. Its cobbling together of nested functions and dynamic objects was brilliant. I spent a decade trying to correct its flaws. I had a minor success with ES5. But since then, there has been strong interest in further bloating the language instead of making it better. So JavaScript, like the other dinosaur languages, has become a barrier to progress. We should be focused on the next language, which should look more like E than like JavaScript.

  • A four-legged robot can learn to walk in an hour like a newborn foal

    Morti is controlled by an artificial intelligence algorithm that doesn’t have much information about the robot’s legs, such as the exact shape of each component. The AI mimics networks of neurons that some animals have in their spinal cords and which help them walk by making their muscles contract in a predictable rhythm.

    The AI generates walking instructions for Morti to follow. It then adjusts them based on readings from foot sensors that signal when the robot falls and loses contact with the ground. Initially, Morti falls and tumbles, but after about an hour the AI finds the best way to walk, says Ruppert.

VirtualBox 6.1.36 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.19, Many Linux Fixes

Coming about four months after VirtualBox 6.1.34, the VirtualBox 6.1.36 release is here to introduce initial support for the Linux 5.18 kernel series, as well as for the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel. This means that you’ll now be able to install GNU/Linux distributions powered by either Linux 5.18 or 5.19 kernels on a virtual machine or install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs one of these kernel branches. Read more

GNOME 43 Alpha Released to Kick Off GUADEC 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico

GNOME 43 alpha is the first major step in the six-month-long development cycle of the next major GNOME desktop release, GNOME 43, due out in late September 2022. The alpha version targets early adopters, but primarily for application developers who want to test their apps against the GNOME 43 stack. Read more

today's leftovers

  • diziet | chiark’s skip-skip-cross-up-grade

    Two weeks ago I upgraded chiark from Debian jessie i386 to bullseye amd64, after nearly 30 years running Debian i386. This went really quite well, in fact! [...] chiark is my “colo” - a server I run, which lives in a data centre in London. It hosts ~200 users with shell accounts, various websites and mailing lists, moderators for a number of USENET newsgroups, and countless other services. chiark’s internal setup is designed to enable my users to do a maximum number of exciting things with a minimum of intervention from me. chiark’s OS install dates to 1993, when I installed Debian 0.93R5, the first version of Debian to advertise the ability to be upgraded without reinstalling. I think that makes it one of the oldest Debian installations in existence.

  • Did Microsoft Block Linux On New Thinkpads?!? - Invidious

    A buyer of the recently released Lenovo Thinkpad Z13 noticed a problem, it couldn't boot linux, it turns out that it's not just as simple as Microsoft bad there's actually a reason behind this. =

  • Microsoft u-turns on policy that would’ve banned commercial open source apps - BusinessGhana

    Microsoft has confirmed that it won’t be introducing a previously announced new policy that would effectively ban developers from selling...

  • Big Blue Turns In A Solid Quarter For Systems [Ed: IBM-sponsored jingoism; the company goes down the drain, but it pays 'journalists' to pretend all is well; IBM's business mode: shuffle the buckets, hide the fact you're rapidly shrinking]

    By all accounts, Big Blue had a pretty good quarter ending in June, with sales of its System z16 mainframes skyrocketing upwards as they do every couple of years at the beginning of a new cycle and sales of its high-end Power10 machines also getting some traction. If everything goes as planned, with the entry and midrange Power10 machines just launched and shipping at the end of this week, then the second half of 2022 should be a pretty good one for systems for IBM.

Graphics: lavapipe Vulkan 1.3 conformant and zink update

  • lavapipe Vulkan 1.3 conformant

    The software Vulkan renderer in Mesa, lavapipe, achieved official Vulkan 1.3 conformance. The official entry in the table is here . We can now remove the nonconformant warning from the driver. Thanks to everyone involved!

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Sad Trumpet Noises

    Anyone else remember way back years ago when I implemented descriptor caching for zink because I couldn’t even hit 60 fps in Unigine Heaven due to extreme CPU bottlenecking? Also because I got to make incredible flowcharts to post here? Good times. Simpler times. But now times have changed. [...] So wave farewell to the old code that I’ll probably delete altogether in Mesa 22.3, and embrace the new code that just works better and has been undergoing heavy testing for the past year.

