GNOME 43 alpha is the first major step in the six-month-long development cycle of the next major GNOME desktop release, GNOME 43, due out in late September 2022. The alpha version targets early adopters, but primarily for application developers who want to test their apps against the GNOME 43 stack.

Coming about four months after VirtualBox 6.1.34, the VirtualBox 6.1.36 release is here to introduce initial support for the Linux 5.18 kernel series, as well as for the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel. This means that you’ll now be able to install GNU/Linux distributions powered by either Linux 5.18 or 5.19 kernels on a virtual machine or install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs one of these kernel branches.

today's leftovers diziet | chiark’s skip-skip-cross-up-grade Two weeks ago I upgraded chiark from Debian jessie i386 to bullseye amd64, after nearly 30 years running Debian i386. This went really quite well, in fact! [...] chiark is my “colo” - a server I run, which lives in a data centre in London. It hosts ~200 users with shell accounts, various websites and mailing lists, moderators for a number of USENET newsgroups, and countless other services. chiark’s internal setup is designed to enable my users to do a maximum number of exciting things with a minimum of intervention from me. chiark’s OS install dates to 1993, when I installed Debian 0.93R5, the first version of Debian to advertise the ability to be upgraded without reinstalling. I think that makes it one of the oldest Debian installations in existence.

Did Microsoft Block Linux On New Thinkpads?!? - Invidious A buyer of the recently released Lenovo Thinkpad Z13 noticed a problem, it couldn't boot linux, it turns out that it's not just as simple as Microsoft bad there's actually a reason behind this. =

Microsoft u-turns on policy that would’ve banned commercial open source apps - BusinessGhana Microsoft has confirmed that it won’t be introducing a previously announced new policy that would effectively ban developers from selling...

By all accounts, Big Blue had a pretty good quarter ending in June, with sales of its System z16 mainframes skyrocketing upwards as they do every couple of years at the beginning of a new cycle and sales of its high-end Power10 machines also getting some traction. If everything goes as planned, with the entry and midrange Power10 machines just launched and shipping at the end of this week, then the second half of 2022 should be a pretty good one for systems for IBM.