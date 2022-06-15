Qt Creator 8 Open-Source IDE Brings New Plugins, CMake and Python Improvements
Qt Creator 8 is here about four months after Qt Creator 7 and introduces new experimental plugins to support the Coco code coverage analysis tool by displaying code coverage as annotations in Qt Creator’s code editor, as well as GitLab, allowing you to browse and clone projects, or to connect your checkouts to receive event notifications in the Version Control view.
