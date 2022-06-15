Language Selection

today's programming and hacking leftovers

Wednesday 20th of July 2022
Development
  • Washington, DC Finally Gets Its Own PCB Metro Map

    There was a time, not so long ago, when folks who wanted to make their own custom PCBs would have found themselves in the market for a bucket of acid and a second-hand laser printer. These days, all you have to do is click a few buttons in your EDA program of choice and send the files off for fabrication. It’s easy, cheap, and nobody ends up with chemical burns.

  • Programmable Resistance Box

    For prototype electronics projects, most of us have a pile of resistors of various values stored somewhere on our tool bench. There are different methods of organizing them for easy access and identification, but for true efficiency a resistance substitution box can be used on the breadboard to quickly change resistance values at a single point in a circuit. Until now it seemed this would be the pinnacle of quickly selecting differently-sized resistors, but thanks to this programmable resistor bank there’s an even better option available now.

  • Analog Devices presents high-res 3D depth camera

    The ADTF3175 is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) optimized for 3D depth sensing and computer vision applications. The device features a 1MP CMOS indirect ToF with a depth range of 0.4 to 4m with ±3mm accuracy. ADI expressed these features can be useful in applications such as industrial robotics, healthcare and augmented reality.

    This 3D camera module is based on the ADSD3100 which is a 1MP CMOS ToF-based 3D depth and 2D visual light imager. The ADSD3100 includes an ADC, pixel biasing circuitry and sensor control logic built in the chip to make it cost effective and ease product integration. 

  • Put Design Thinking into practice with the Open Practice Library

    Design Thinking has been getting a lot of attention over the past few years as a way to enhance your problem solving, ensure learning goals are met, and increase team engagement. As a concept, it's all about problem solving, but it's designed to break down existing approaches and norms. Over the past few decades, teams have developed standardized ways of approaching problems. Agile teams, for example, take retrospectives as a means to both troubleshoot and brainstorm new ways of working. Lean has evolved a set of root cause analysis tooling and techniques to allow for the bottoming out of problems.

    A problem solving and brainstorming session needs the freedom to shift perspective away from current thinking. That thinking can be hampered by the familiarity with tooling, the team affinity for certain approaches or tools, the "evangelistic" approach to processes, and the mantra of this is how we have always done it, which is rooted in people's innate resistance to change. Design Thinking is an approach to allow people to see beyond basic human tendencies. It allows people to awaken to alternative approaches that can help uncover unmet and unspoken needs, and to bring new perspectives to the challenges at hand.

  • How much JavaScript do you need to know before learning ReactJS?

    React is a UI framework built on top of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, where JavaScript (JS) is responsible for most of the logic. If you have knowledge of variables, data types, array functions, callbacks, scopes, string methods, loops, and other JS DOM manipulation-related topics, these will tremendously speed up the pace of learning ReactJS.

    Your concept of modern JavaScript will dictate the pace of how soon you can get going with ReactJS. You don't need to be a JavaScript expert to start your ReactJS journey, but just as knowledge of ingredients is a must for any chef hoping to master cooking, the same is true for learning ReactJS. It's a modern JavaScript UI library, so you need to know some JavaScript. The question is, how much?

Autojump: An Advanced Way to Navigate Long Path Directories in Linux

Do you ever get tired of navigating directories back and forth? I am 100% sure that the answer will be yes, and at that point, you will launch multiple windows and operate them all at once. Read more

curl is 8888 days old

Today on July 20 2022, curl turns exactly 8888 days old. It was born on March 20, 1998 when curl 4.0 was shipped. The number 8 is considered a lucky number in several Asian cultures and I figure we can view this as a prequel to the planned curl version 8 release we intend to ship on curl’s 25th birthday. Read more

Enrico Zini on DAM and "responsability"

The one single person within Debian who has worked for years to get me ostracized and thrown out of Debian is … Enrico Zini. Probably because I made a joke about him and his ridiculous statement “Debian is a relationship between multiple people” (how trivial can you be to be printed on a huge poster?), and me without knowing that his buddy Martina Ferrari is trans, criticizing them for spreading lies. Well … I should have known that doing this to a DAM (and back then also Anti-Harassment-Team member) could bring me into “devil’s kitchen”. Funny to see what kind of head-banging creating concoction of talk Zini delivered to DebConf 2022. Obviously, no lesson learned, no reflection on their own failures to act properly. Always putting forth their private animosities over objective reasoning. Another confirmation that Debian DAM (and CT) is as far from “data driven decision making” as … Best greetings, one of your “troublesome people” Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk ReCap

Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”. The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. While Autodesk develops many high quality applications they are proprietary software. And the vast majority of their products are not available for Linux. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives. Read more

