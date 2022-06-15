Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of July 2022 02:20:00 PM

This article will look at the three most underrated Linux distros, focusing on the three main categories: desktop, general-purpose, and server.

The Linux world has two main characteristics that set it apart from everything else: freedom and the wide variety of Linux distributions. However, the user has so many options and versions of the operating system to choose from that it can sometimes be complicated and confusing.

This diversity and freedom to choose attracts many supporters to the Linux cause. As a result, some Linux distros get a lot of attention, while others do not.

Names like Red Hat, Debian, Ubuntu, Arch Linux, and others are well-known outside the Linux community. However, this article will focus on three Linux distributions that we believe are unfairly underrated and do not get the attention and popularity they deserve.