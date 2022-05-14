GNOME Radio 16.0.43 is the Public Network Radio Software for Accessing Free World Broadcasts on Internet running on GNOME 43. GNOME Radio 16 is available with Hawaii Public Radio (NPR) and 62 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) live audio broadcasts for GNOME 43. The latest GNOME Radio 16.0.43 release during GUADEC 2022 (between July 20-25, 2022) features 200 international radio stations and 110 city map markers around the world, including National Public Radio, 62 BBC radio stations broadcasting live from United Kingdom and 4 SomaFM radio stations broadcasting live from San Francisco, California. GNOME Radio 16 for GNOME 42 is developed on the GNOME 42 desktop platform with GNOME Maps, GeoClue, libchamplain and geocode-lib and it requires at least GTK+ 3.0 and GStreamer 1.0 for audio playback. 8 years before GNOME 43 occured I began writing GNOME Internet Radio Locator for GNOME 2 between 2014-2017 and 5 more years GNOME 3, after Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) shut down its FM broadcasts. In 2022 we are going to build GNOME 43 support for further international as well as Norwegian radio stations with help from the GStreamer and the GNOME community.

The Yocto Project has won a big corporate backer and put out its fourth release in 12 years. But what does it do? The Yocto Project released Yocto 4.0 "Kirkstone" recently, and now has announced that the BMW Group has joined, alongside a whole list of household names including Intel, Arm, Cisco, Meta, and Microsoft. The headline addition in version 4.0 is support for building a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) compatible with the SPDX standard. As The Reg described earlier this year, in the aftermath of Log4J and so on, SBOM support is an important feature. There's a good chance that you already own and use things built with Yocto, even if you've never heard of it. Although it's widely used, it's not widely known. The Reg FOSS desk is amused to note that since we started researching this article, the project has changed the strapline on its website to a potted explanation: "It's not an embedded Linux Distribution, it creates a custom one for you."