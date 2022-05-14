Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
How to create a custom Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 machine image for AWS | Enable Sysadmin
I was involved in a demo of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Edge, and I experienced some problems with the network driver for Raspberry Pi 4 in RHEL 8. To solve this problem, I decided to create a custom image based on RHEL 9 instead, where the Ethernet network driver works.
-
Fedora and Parental Controls - Fedora Magazine
We all have people around us, whom we hold dear. Some of them might even rely on you to keep them save. And since the world is constantly changing, that can be a challenge. No more is this apparent than with children, and Linux has long been lacking simple tools to help parents. But that is changing, and here we’ll talk about the new parental controls that Fedora Linux provides.
-
A collaborative approach to threat modeling
At Red Hat, we recognise the importance of implementing security measures early in the software development life cycle (SDLC), as breaches are becoming more evident in today's society. Our work in Red Hat Product Security is to help minimize the software-based risks of enterprise open source from Red Hat , while affording the many benefits that only open source can provide.
-
A hackathon for accessible technologies
Developing new solutions that make everyday life easier for blind and visually impaired people: That was the goal of the hackathon organised by the Swiss Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Red Hat. At the event, blind, visually impaired and sighted technology professionals worked together intensively on various projects — from obstacle detection to automatically determining the expiry date of products in the supermarket.
-
Explore flexible training offerings with Red Hat
As IT teams around the world strive to keep their applications modern and their processes running smoothly, many organizations are still solidifying what the future of their workplace will look like. The shift toward remote work is no longer isolated to the tech industry and companies of all sizes and domains are making decisions that impact the experience of their employees.
Whether an organization chooses to welcome employees back in the office, allow full-time remote work, or somewhere in between, it is critical to ensure that your teams have the tools and training that they need to succeed and contribute toward the overall success of your business.
-
Top 4 skills to be a cloud-native developer
The rise of cloud-native opens the door to many opportunities for the enterprise but also introduces new challenges. Developers new to cloud-native must navigate the shift from traditional on-premise infrastructure to the cloud. Cloud-native development requires a modern approach to software development, including the ability to develop microservices and leverage serverless functions.
If one thing is certain for software developers, it is that change will always happen – and with new changes come new skill requirements. Upskilling is essential for developers to manage these changes.
-
3 automation trends happening right now
IT automation has become a broad-based category spanning everything from infrastructure to application development to security to non-IT functions – think Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots processing invoices in finance or resumes in HR, for example.
Put another way: Automation is everywhere.
IT automation specifically continues to grow as a budget priority for CIOs, according to Red Hat’s 2022 Global Tech Outlook. While it’s outranked as a discrete spending category by the likes of security, cloud management, and cloud infrastructure, in reality, automation plays an increasing role in each of those areas.
-
Lessons learned on strategy: 8 CIOs share their most useful tips
For most challenges businesses face, there's usually more than one solution to explore. Rather than getting bogged down in analysis paralysis, leaders typically rely on tried and true strategy tips and advice to guide them to the next step in the right direction.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 347 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Yocto Project gets big backer and second LTS release
The Yocto Project has won a big corporate backer and put out its fourth release in 12 years. But what does it do? The Yocto Project released Yocto 4.0 "Kirkstone" recently, and now has announced that the BMW Group has joined, alongside a whole list of household names including Intel, Arm, Cisco, Meta, and Microsoft. The headline addition in version 4.0 is support for building a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) compatible with the SPDX standard. As The Reg described earlier this year, in the aftermath of Log4J and so on, SBOM support is an important feature. There's a good chance that you already own and use things built with Yocto, even if you've never heard of it. Although it's widely used, it's not widely known. The Reg FOSS desk is amused to note that since we started researching this article, the project has changed the strapline on its website to a potted explanation: "It's not an embedded Linux Distribution, it creates a custom one for you."
GNOME Radio 16 Presentation at GUADEC 2022
GNOME Radio 16.0.43 is the Public Network Radio Software for Accessing Free World Broadcasts on Internet running on GNOME 43. GNOME Radio 16 is available with Hawaii Public Radio (NPR) and 62 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) live audio broadcasts for GNOME 43. The latest GNOME Radio 16.0.43 release during GUADEC 2022 (between July 20-25, 2022) features 200 international radio stations and 110 city map markers around the world, including National Public Radio, 62 BBC radio stations broadcasting live from United Kingdom and 4 SomaFM radio stations broadcasting live from San Francisco, California. GNOME Radio 16 for GNOME 42 is developed on the GNOME 42 desktop platform with GNOME Maps, GeoClue, libchamplain and geocode-lib and it requires at least GTK+ 3.0 and GStreamer 1.0 for audio playback. 8 years before GNOME 43 occured I began writing GNOME Internet Radio Locator for GNOME 2 between 2014-2017 and 5 more years GNOME 3, after Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) shut down its FM broadcasts. In 2022 we are going to build GNOME 43 support for further international as well as Norwegian radio stations with help from the GStreamer and the GNOME community.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
29 min 11 sec ago
6 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 56 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 14 min ago
23 hours 32 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago