today's howtos
-
Best Apps To Install on LinuxMint in 2022
LinuxMint is a popular Linux distro alongside Ubuntu. There is not much difference between the functionalities and features of LinuxMint and Ubuntu. Hence, various apps compatible with Ubuntu work effortlessly on LinuxMint.
The advantage of using Linux distros and apps is that most of them are available for free and are open-source.
As LinuxMint is an alternative to Ubuntu, you can find alternatives to every popular and widely used app. Hence, there is no scarcity of apps in each category. But finding a reliable app is not easy because of so many options.
So, to ease this task for you, I’m going to give you a brief introduction to the ten best applications you can try on LinuxMint.
-
Install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
“Minikube is a program that is used to set up a local Kubernetes cluster very easily. It’s very helpful to learn Kubernetes and develop apps/products for Kubernetes.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. I will also show you how to start a local Kubernetes cluster with Minikube and the basics of Kubernetes as well. So, let’s get started.”
-
How To Install Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Moodle is a free and open-source Learning Management System and CMS written in PHP. With Moodle, you can create a fully-featured website for education and training courses, suitable for fully online, hybrid, and in-person classroom experiences. The Moodle platform is highly customizable and takes a modular approach to features, so it is extensible and adaptable to your needs. Moodle comes in handy, particularly for Long-distance institutions across the globe in providing training material for their learners.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
elogind requires manual intervention
As part of the init scripts repackaging, elogind does no longer ship with its OpenRC init script.
-
50 Chromebook Productivity Tips To Supercharge Your Task
Chromebook tips and tricks help you manage apps, improve input texts, simplify security and boost your productivity.
-
» testing out hugo – markdown to html and rss generator – how to fix Error: add site dependencies: create deps: failed to create file caches from configuration: mkdir /tmp/hugo_cache/modules: permission denied | dwaves.de
-
What’s the Difference Between ${} and $() in Bash
GNU-based operating systems like Linux rely on a command language interpreter or shell called Bash to accomplish most of their computing tasks and objectives.
The author behind Bash (Stephen Bourne) is also principally referenced in its acronym (Bourne-Again SHell). In terms of compatibility, Bash and sh are a perfect match. Useful features evident in the C shell (csh) and the Korn shell (ksh) are also incorporated in this shell language interpreter.
In terms of implementation, Bash is intended to conform to IEEE POSIX specification (IEEE Standard 1003.1) Tools portion and IEEE POSIX Shell. Therefore, as an interactive and programming tool, the functional improvements offered by Bash outshine the ones present in sh.
-
Ranger: Terminal File Manager inspired by VIM for Linux - TREND OCEANS
No doubt, Linux is one of the best operating systems, bundled with awesome and beautiful desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, XFCE, etc.
This desktop environment comes with its own file manager, like GNOME gives us Nautilius, KDE gives us Dolphin, and XFCE gives us Thunar, etc.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 72 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Yocto Project gets big backer and second LTS release
The Yocto Project has won a big corporate backer and put out its fourth release in 12 years. But what does it do? The Yocto Project released Yocto 4.0 "Kirkstone" recently, and now has announced that the BMW Group has joined, alongside a whole list of household names including Intel, Arm, Cisco, Meta, and Microsoft. The headline addition in version 4.0 is support for building a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) compatible with the SPDX standard. As The Reg described earlier this year, in the aftermath of Log4J and so on, SBOM support is an important feature. There's a good chance that you already own and use things built with Yocto, even if you've never heard of it. Although it's widely used, it's not widely known. The Reg FOSS desk is amused to note that since we started researching this article, the project has changed the strapline on its website to a potted explanation: "It's not an embedded Linux Distribution, it creates a custom one for you."
GNOME Radio 16 Presentation at GUADEC 2022
GNOME Radio 16.0.43 is the Public Network Radio Software for Accessing Free World Broadcasts on Internet running on GNOME 43. GNOME Radio 16 is available with Hawaii Public Radio (NPR) and 62 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) live audio broadcasts for GNOME 43. The latest GNOME Radio 16.0.43 release during GUADEC 2022 (between July 20-25, 2022) features 200 international radio stations and 110 city map markers around the world, including National Public Radio, 62 BBC radio stations broadcasting live from United Kingdom and 4 SomaFM radio stations broadcasting live from San Francisco, California. GNOME Radio 16 for GNOME 42 is developed on the GNOME 42 desktop platform with GNOME Maps, GeoClue, libchamplain and geocode-lib and it requires at least GTK+ 3.0 and GStreamer 1.0 for audio playback. 8 years before GNOME 43 occured I began writing GNOME Internet Radio Locator for GNOME 2 between 2014-2017 and 5 more years GNOME 3, after Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) shut down its FM broadcasts. In 2022 we are going to build GNOME 43 support for further international as well as Norwegian radio stations with help from the GStreamer and the GNOME community.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
29 min 11 sec ago
6 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 56 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago
23 hours 14 min ago
23 hours 32 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago