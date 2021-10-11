Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Cockpit 273

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 20th of July 2022 07:46:53 PM Filed under
Red Hat
Software

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.

Here are the release notes from Cockpit 273 and cockpit-machines 272:

Metrics: Display CPU temperature

The metrics page now displays the CPU temperature and includes a warning icon when the system becomes too hot.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Videos: openSUSE Leap, KDE neon, Proxmox VE, and More

Cockpit 273

Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 273 and cockpit-machines 272: Metrics: Display CPU temperature The metrics page now displays the CPU temperature and includes a warning icon when the system becomes too hot. Read more

today's howtos

  • Best Apps To Install on LinuxMint in 2022

    LinuxMint is a popular Linux distro alongside Ubuntu. There is not much difference between the functionalities and features of LinuxMint and Ubuntu. Hence, various apps compatible with Ubuntu work effortlessly on LinuxMint. The advantage of using Linux distros and apps is that most of them are available for free and are open-source. As LinuxMint is an alternative to Ubuntu, you can find alternatives to every popular and widely used app. Hence, there is no scarcity of apps in each category. But finding a reliable app is not easy because of so many options. So, to ease this task for you, I’m going to give you a brief introduction to the ten best applications you can try on LinuxMint.

  • Install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    “Minikube is a program that is used to set up a local Kubernetes cluster very easily. It’s very helpful to learn Kubernetes and develop apps/products for Kubernetes. In this article, I am going to show you how to install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. I will also show you how to start a local Kubernetes cluster with Minikube and the basics of Kubernetes as well. So, let’s get started.”

  • How To Install Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Moodle is a free and open-source Learning Management System and CMS written in PHP. With Moodle, you can create a fully-featured website for education and training courses, suitable for fully online, hybrid, and in-person classroom experiences. The Moodle platform is highly customizable and takes a modular approach to features, so it is extensible and adaptable to your needs. Moodle comes in handy, particularly for Long-distance institutions across the globe in providing training material for their learners. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • elogind requires manual intervention

    As part of the init scripts repackaging, elogind does no longer ship with its OpenRC init script.

  • 50 Chromebook Productivity Tips To Supercharge Your Task

    Chromebook tips and tricks help you manage apps, improve input texts, simplify security and boost your productivity.

  • » testing out hugo – markdown to html and rss generator – how to fix Error: add site dependencies: create deps: failed to create file caches from configuration: mkdir /tmp/hugo_cache/modules: permission denied | dwaves.de
  • What’s the Difference Between ${} and $() in Bash

    GNU-based operating systems like Linux rely on a command language interpreter or shell called Bash to accomplish most of their computing tasks and objectives. The author behind Bash (Stephen Bourne) is also principally referenced in its acronym (Bourne-Again SHell). In terms of compatibility, Bash and sh are a perfect match. Useful features evident in the C shell (csh) and the Korn shell (ksh) are also incorporated in this shell language interpreter. In terms of implementation, Bash is intended to conform to IEEE POSIX specification (IEEE Standard 1003.1) Tools portion and IEEE POSIX Shell. Therefore, as an interactive and programming tool, the functional improvements offered by Bash outshine the ones present in sh.

  • Ranger: Terminal File Manager inspired by VIM for Linux - TREND OCEANS

    No doubt, Linux is one of the best operating systems, bundled with awesome and beautiful desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, XFCE, etc. This desktop environment comes with its own file manager, like GNOME gives us Nautilius, KDE gives us Dolphin, and XFCE gives us Thunar, etc.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (golang-github-gosexy-gettext, golang-github-hub, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, and popub), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), SUSE (python2-numpy), and Ubuntu (check-mk and pyjwt).

  • Takeaways from the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit [Ed: "Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation, was invited to participate," but he knows absolutely nothing about security and his wife is a Microsofter]

    Today the White House convened the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit to gather government and private-sector leaders to discuss how to address the labor shortage and other challenges for U.S. cybersecurity. The meeting included the nation’s top cybersecurity and workforce policy decision makers, including the National Cyber Director and the Cabinet secretaries from the Departments of Commerce, Homeland Security, and Labor and the Under Secretary of Education.

  • TeamViewer installs suspicious font only useful for web fingerprinting [Ed: Proprietary software is in general suspicious and you probably ought to avoid it any time you can]

    So, here’s a bit of a mystery: Why does TeamViewer – the popular remote desktop program – install a font it doesn’t use on your computer? The abstract font (shown in the above image) doesn’t seem to serve any purpose in the software. Intentional or not, it enables websites to detect if you have TeamViewer installed on your computer.

  • Securing Containers At Scale - Container Journal

    While containers deliver speed and agility to software development and deployment, they also add a layer of complexity that invites unprecedented security concerns, including how to manage vulnerabilities in a dynamic container deployment environment. The question then becomes how to ensure the technologies you are using to secure software within containers are keeping pace with both business and security? This is a question DevOps teams have been tasked with as they continually rethink their approach to application security (AppSec) and how to build and ship software in a containerized world. In addition to scanning container images before production, DevOps teams today also need to find and maintain continual visibility into their containers. Because containerized applications grow older, they are continually subject to new security vulnerabilities. Even though security patches are helpful, they do not guarantee the stability or security of a container. This must be handled through automation and better container management.

  • New Luna ransomware encrypts Windows, Linux, and ESXi systems [Ed: Windows has back doors as a ramp, Linux hasn't; but this is an attempt to give an illusion of parity, courtesy of a Microsoft boosting site]

    A new ransomware family dubbed Luna can be used to encrypt devices running several operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and ESXi systems.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6