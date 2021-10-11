Videos: openSUSE Leap, KDE neon, Proxmox VE, and More
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of KDE neon 20220714 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Proxmox Virtual Environment is a powerful and easy to use virtualization platform with many features. Virtual machine templates help to minimize the amount of time spent building new instances, and in this video we'll take a look at how you can utilize Ubuntu's cloud images to automate the process of deploying new Linux instances.
-
Mike's ready to make a case for Declarative UI, and Chris pulls back the curtain to reveal a spicy take.
-
Debian's Package management is pretty old and archaic, so let's fix it.
-
What are the top five free and open source web browsers in 2022?
Cockpit 273
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 273 and cockpit-machines 272:
Metrics: Display CPU temperature
The metrics page now displays the CPU temperature and includes a warning icon when the system becomes too hot.
today's howtos
-
LinuxMint is a popular Linux distro alongside Ubuntu. There is not much difference between the functionalities and features of LinuxMint and Ubuntu. Hence, various apps compatible with Ubuntu work effortlessly on LinuxMint.
The advantage of using Linux distros and apps is that most of them are available for free and are open-source.
As LinuxMint is an alternative to Ubuntu, you can find alternatives to every popular and widely used app. Hence, there is no scarcity of apps in each category. But finding a reliable app is not easy because of so many options.
So, to ease this task for you, I’m going to give you a brief introduction to the ten best applications you can try on LinuxMint.
-
“Minikube is a program that is used to set up a local Kubernetes cluster very easily. It’s very helpful to learn Kubernetes and develop apps/products for Kubernetes.
In this article, I am going to show you how to install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. I will also show you how to start a local Kubernetes cluster with Minikube and the basics of Kubernetes as well. So, let’s get started.”
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Moodle is a free and open-source Learning Management System and CMS written in PHP. With Moodle, you can create a fully-featured website for education and training courses, suitable for fully online, hybrid, and in-person classroom experiences. The Moodle platform is highly customizable and takes a modular approach to features, so it is extensible and adaptable to your needs. Moodle comes in handy, particularly for Long-distance institutions across the globe in providing training material for their learners.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Moodle with LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
As part of the init scripts repackaging, elogind does no longer ship with its OpenRC init script.
-
Chromebook tips and tricks help you manage apps, improve input texts, simplify security and boost your productivity.
-
GNU-based operating systems like Linux rely on a command language interpreter or shell called Bash to accomplish most of their computing tasks and objectives.
The author behind Bash (Stephen Bourne) is also principally referenced in its acronym (Bourne-Again SHell). In terms of compatibility, Bash and sh are a perfect match. Useful features evident in the C shell (csh) and the Korn shell (ksh) are also incorporated in this shell language interpreter.
In terms of implementation, Bash is intended to conform to IEEE POSIX specification (IEEE Standard 1003.1) Tools portion and IEEE POSIX Shell. Therefore, as an interactive and programming tool, the functional improvements offered by Bash outshine the ones present in sh.
-
No doubt, Linux is one of the best operating systems, bundled with awesome and beautiful desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, XFCE, etc.
This desktop environment comes with its own file manager, like GNOME gives us Nautilius, KDE gives us Dolphin, and XFCE gives us Thunar, etc.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (golang-github-gosexy-gettext, golang-github-hub, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, and popub), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), SUSE (python2-numpy), and Ubuntu (check-mk and pyjwt).
-
Today the White House convened the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit to gather government and private-sector leaders to discuss how to address the labor shortage and other challenges for U.S. cybersecurity. The meeting included the nation’s top cybersecurity and workforce policy decision makers, including the National Cyber Director and the Cabinet secretaries from the Departments of Commerce, Homeland Security, and Labor and the Under Secretary of Education.
-
So, here’s a bit of a mystery: Why does TeamViewer – the popular remote desktop program – install a font it doesn’t use on your computer? The abstract font (shown in the above image) doesn’t seem to serve any purpose in the software. Intentional or not, it enables websites to detect if you have TeamViewer installed on your computer.
-
While containers deliver speed and agility to software development and deployment, they also add a layer of complexity that invites unprecedented security concerns, including how to manage vulnerabilities in a dynamic container deployment environment. The question then becomes how to ensure the technologies you are using to secure software within containers are keeping pace with both business and security? This is a question DevOps teams have been tasked with as they continually rethink their approach to application security (AppSec) and how to build and ship software in a containerized world.
In addition to scanning container images before production, DevOps teams today also need to find and maintain continual visibility into their containers. Because containerized applications grow older, they are continually subject to new security vulnerabilities. Even though security patches are helpful, they do not guarantee the stability or security of a container. This must be handled through automation and better container management.
-
New Luna ransomware encrypts Windows, Linux, and ESXi systems [Ed: Windows has back doors as a ramp, Linux hasn't; but this is an attempt to give an illusion of parity, courtesy of a Microsoft boosting site]
A new ransomware family dubbed Luna can be used to encrypt devices running several operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and ESXi systems.
