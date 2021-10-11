Programming Leftovers
Qt Creator 8 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8!
Errno in C
C language does not directly allow error management but it does enable access at a lesser level via return values. In the event of inaccuracy, the majority of C or perhaps even Linux function calls yield -1 or Void and set the errno error code. It’s a universal constant that shows when a function call has failed. In the header file, you’ll find a list of different error codes. As a result, a C developer can examine the supplied values and, based on them, take necessary measures. There seem to be no trouble in the program if the result is 0. Within this article today, we will be discussing the use of the “errno” variable to get error codes and messages on our Linux environment (i.e., Ubuntu 20.0.4 system.) Let’s get started with the opening of a terminal shell in the Ubuntu 20.04 Linux operating system and installing the GCC compiler of C.
Execvp Function in C
execvp() function belongs to the exec family. In today’s topic, we will discuss the characteristics and application of execvp() function under exec family.
The function of exec family in c language helps us execute other programs inside our program. To do that from within my program we use a set of function called exec family of function and these are in Linux program.
Git workflows: Best practices for GitOps deployments | Red Hat Developer
Your Git workflows are at the center of your GitOps deployments because workflows are the means of implementing your changes in your environment. When you adopt GitOps, Git is not only your source of truth (as it is for most projects) but also your interface into your environment. Developers have used Git workflows for their application delivery method for years, and now operations teams will have to adopt similar workflows.
But there are key differences between how you manage your code in Git and how you manage your GitOps configuration in Git. Here I will go over these differences and describe the best practices you should follow to make the best use of Git workflows for your GitOps deployments. We will see how to separate your configuration from your code, how to use branches, how to use trunk-based development workflows effectively, and tips for setting up policies and security for your Git workflows.
8 Best Linux distros for .Net Core development [Ed: If you move to GNU/Linux, you probably ought not carry on with .NET and instead learn/use something else]
Find out the best Linux Distributions for developers to start developing in the Microsoft .Net Core development platform…
.NET has been considered one of the most popular software development frameworks for several years. .NET Core is an open-source platform developed by Microsoft. It replaces the old dot NET Framework and offers numerous advantages in comparison.
Different Ways to Create PySpark DataFrame
In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of processing like spark using DataFrame. In this article, we will discuss several ways to create PySpark DataFrame.
How to Copy a File in Python
Every online application must be able to work with files. Python offers a few file management features. It allows users to work with files and perform basic operations including accessing, updating, copying, and a variety of other file management functions. The open() function in Python will be used to open a particular file. The open() method has several modes, each one provides the file be opened with a set of options.
Elif Python
If the ‘if’ condition becomes False, the very next ‘elif’ portion’s condition is evaluated. The content of ‘else’ would be implemented when all of the requirements become False. As per the situation, just one of the numerous if…elif…else statements is evaluated. There would only be another clause in the ‘if’ section. This could, however, have several ‘elif’ statements. We are going to explain the ‘elif’ python in this article.
Videos: openSUSE Leap, KDE neon, Proxmox VE, and More
Cockpit 273
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 273 and cockpit-machines 272: Metrics: Display CPU temperature The metrics page now displays the CPU temperature and includes a warning icon when the system becomes too hot.
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
