Ordering your PCB: a Beginners Guide for Manufacturer Options
When sending a new PCB to a manufacturer, you may be confused about the number of options and settings required to produce it. For beginners, and guide to PCB manufacturing options may help in defining the settings to get your Printed Circuit Board produced
MicroscoPy: Build Your Own Low-cost Digital Microscope using Raspberry Pi
MicroscoPy is an open-source MICROSCOPE built using LEGO bricks, 3D-printing, Arduino and Raspberry Pi.
The project is started by Yuksel Temiz, an engineer and a designer from Switzerland, who later released it as an open-source for educational purposes.
It is released and hosted by IBM, with full instructions, video tutorials for anyone who wants to build a simple, usable digital microscope using affordable materials and resources.
We highly recommend this project for educational purposes for school, and university students, as it's fun, but also carries a high educational value.
5 ways to take advantage of your Red Hat TAM subscription
So, you’ve decided to give Red Hat Technical Account Management a try. Pretty cool. You’ve gained access to a very valuable Red Hat resource. Still, we’ve found that many customers fail to take full advantage of the services of their Red Hat Technical Account Manager (TAM), which can lead to customer confusion or, worse, resentment and dissatisfaction.
Let’s take a look at a few best practices that will help you to get the most out of your Red Hat TAM subscription.
Get started with OpenShift Service Registry | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat OpenShift Service Registry is a fully hosted and managed service that provides an API and schema registry for microservices. OpenShift Service Registry makes it easy for development teams to publish, discover, and reuse APIs and schemas.
Well-defined API and schema definitions are essential to delivering robust microservice and event streaming architectures. Development teams can use a registry to manage these artifacts in various formats, including OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, Apache Avro, Protocol Buffers, and more. Data producers and consumers can then use the artifacts to validate and serialize or deserialize data.
Retbleed Fixed in Linux Kernel, Patch Delayed [Ed: Hardware defects, not a Linux issue]
Tackling sticky questions about cryptocurrency and Open Source from a legal perspective - Voices of Open Source
In the days following the Free Software Foundation Europe Legal Network Conference in Stockholm, an email discussion ensued that brought up challenging questions around cryptocurrency and blockchain distributed ledger technology and Open Source software. Andrew Wilson, retired Open Source strategist, brought together a group of experts (Georg Greve, James Bottomley, Luis Villa, Miriam Ballhausen and Robbie Morrison) who have varied perspectives on the issues for a public panel discussion.
Videos: openSUSE Leap, KDE neon, Proxmox VE, and More
Cockpit 273
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 273 and cockpit-machines 272: Metrics: Display CPU temperature The metrics page now displays the CPU temperature and includes a warning icon when the system becomes too hot.
