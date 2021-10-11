today's howtos
How to Install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install Laravel on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 distribution.
Laravel is an open-source PHP framework developed for faster implementation and development of web applications along with many built-in features and many libraries. Laravel framework is based on Symfony and is following the MVC architectural pattern. The framework is created by Taylor Otwell and its source code is hosted on GitHub.
Installing Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 is a very easy and straightforward process with the Composer package manager that can take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get this working!
A Beginners Manual To Docker Desktop For Linux - OSTechNix
This comprehensive guide explains what is Docker Desktop and how to install Docker Desktop in Linux and how to use Docker Desktop to create and manage Docker containers in Linux.
How to Install LAMP Stack on Linux Mint
Installing Apache requires the installation of a complete LAMP package (Linux, Apache, MySQL and, PHP). To do development, users require a complete set of these open-source software and a locally set up machine before they can host their websites to test it out. We will go through the complete installation of the LAMP stack on Linux Mint 20.
Install NVIDIA Drivers on CentOS Stream 9
“If you have installed CentOS Stream 9 on your computer and have an NVIDIA GPU installed on your computer, installing the NVIDIA GPU drivers on CentOS Stream 9 is the first thing you want to do.
In this article, I will show you how to install NVIDIA GPU drivers on CentOS Stream 9. So, let’s get started.”
How to play The Escapists 2 on Linux
The Escapists 2 is a strategy RPG developed by Toof Studios and published by Team17. Here’s how to play The Escapists 2 on Linux. Getting The Escapists 2 working on Linux The Escapists 2 works just fine on Linux out of the box, as it is a native game.
How to use ROS 2 shared memory in snaps
If you already tried to package ROS 2 Foxy applications into snaps, you might have encountered the following error regarding shared memory:
[RTPS_MSG_OUT Error] Domain name: fastrtps -> Function compute_per_allocation_extra_size [RTPS_TRANSPORT_SHM Error] Failed to create segment bed1660b134d4b19: Permission denied -> Function compute_per_allocation_extra_size [RTPS_MSG_OUT Error] Permission denied -> Function init
This log is stating that FastDDS (formerly known as FastRTPS) couldn’t create a file for the shared memory mechanism due to denied permission. Fortunately, FastDDS is smart enough to fallback to a non-shared memory-based option, allowing your program to run just fine.
In this post, we will review the shared memory mechanism in ROS 2, explain why this error is happening in snaps and propose different solutions to tackle it in strictly confined snaps. We therefore assume that you are familiar with both ROS 2 and snaps. If not, have a look at either (or both) the ROS 2 documentation and the snap landing page.
How To Rename a Git Branch
When working with git it is sometimes necessary to rename a git branch.
How To Install Nextcloud On An Ubuntu Server
Nextcloud is a powerful productivity platform that gives you access to some amazing features, such as collaborative editing, cloud file sync, private audio/video chat, email, calendar, and more! Best of all, Nextcloud is under your control and is completely customizable. In this article, we're going to be setting up our very own Nextcloud server on Linode. Alternatively, you can also spin up a Nextcloud server by utilizing the Linode marketplace, which you can use to set up Nextcloud in a single click. However, this article will walk you through the manual installation method. While this method has more steps, by the end you'd have built your very own Nextcloud server from scratch, which will be not only a valuable learning experience - you'll become intimately familiar with the process of setting up Nextcloud. Let's get started!
In order to install Nextcloud, we'll need a Linux instance to install it onto. That's the easy part - there's no shortage of Linux on Linode, so what we'll do in order to get started, is create a brand-new Ubuntu 20.04 Linode instance to serve as our base. Many of the commands we'll be using have changed since Ubuntu 20.04, so while you might be tempted to start with a newer instance, these commands were all tested on Ubuntu 20.04. And considering that Ubuntu 20.04 is supported until April of 2025, it's not a bad choice at all.
How to install Sonic the Hedgehog Time Twisted on a Chromebook in 2022
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic the Hedgehog Time Twisted on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install qView on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will show you how to install qView on Ubuntu systems.
qview is an image viewer for viewing, No toolbars or distractions—pure space efficiency.
qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed from the very start to be as visually minimal and space efficient as possible. No cluttered interface, just your image and a titlebar.
How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS [Ed: Waterfox is covertly owned by a surveillance company; better not to install it]
In this guide, we will show you how to install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu systems.
Waterfox is an open-source web browser for x64, ARM64, and PPC64LE systems. It is intended to be ethical and (in Waterfox Classic) maintain support for legacy extensions dropped by Firefox, from which it is forked.
There are official releases for Windows (including a portable version), macOS, Linux and Android in two versions: Classic (Year.Month) and Current (G.x.x.x).
Waterfox is based on Firefox (and uses Firefox’s engine) and is compiled using various compilers and using Intel’s Math Kernel Library, Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 and Advanced Vector Extensions. Linux builds are built with Clang on all architectures other than PPC64LE. It is compatible with extensions written for Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Opera.
How to Install Krita on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS
In this guide, we will show you how to install Krita on Ubuntu systems.
Krita is a free and open-source raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. The software runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and Chrome OS, and features an OpenGL-accelerated canvas, colour management support, an advanced brush engine, non-destructive layers and masks, group-based layer management, vector artwork support, and switchable customization profiles.
How to Install Chromium Web Browser on Linux Mint
Chromium is an open source web browser that you can use to browse the internet on your computer, a lot of modern browsers nowadays use Chromium's source code on their browsers. For example: Google Chrome is based on Chromium, the difference between Chromium and Chrome is that Chromium is open source while Chrome it's not.
If you want to develop or understand how a web browser works then chromium is the right choice to use for your projects as it is open source.
In this tutorial you will learn how to install Chromium web browser on Linux Mint.
How to open ports with the Portmaster network monitor | TechRepublic
Portmaster isn’t just a cross-platform network monitor — it’s also a very powerful security tool that can help to lock down your desktops and block things like ads, trackers and malware. I’ve been using Portmaster on my primary Linux desktop and I can attest to its ability to block incoming traffic.
I recently had an incident when, for whatever reason (probably because I was feeling lazy and didn’t want to make the trek to my office at the end of the house), I had to SSH into my desktop from another machine on the LAN. I’d forgotten Portmaster was running, and I hadn’t yet made a rule to allow that particular IP address through. No matter what I tried, I couldn’t get in. But after I added the allow rule, entrance through the required port was permitted and all was well.
How to set up an NFS server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic
Network File System has been around for a very long time and makes for a simple-to-use directory sharing system within your LAN. With this in place, users gain access to remote data as though it was on their local system.
One of the primary reasons why you might choose NFS over Samba is because NFS is much faster and more reliable when dealing with small- to mid-sized files. SMB offers better performance for larger files. In the end, a combination of the two would cover pretty much all of your basis for directory access across a LAN.
How to Install Visual Studio Code in Ubuntu [Ed: It's proprietary, it's spyware, it's controlled by Microsoft, which attacks GNU/Linux]
If you are a programmer, chances are you might already be familiar with the nuances and capabilities of Visual Studio Code.
