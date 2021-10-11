today's leftovers Ordering your PCB: a Beginners Guide for Manufacturer Options When sending a new PCB to a manufacturer, you may be confused about the number of options and settings required to produce it. For beginners, and guide to PCB manufacturing options may help in defining the settings to get your Printed Circuit Board produced

MicroscoPy: Build Your Own Low-cost Digital Microscope using Raspberry Pi MicroscoPy is an open-source MICROSCOPE built using LEGO bricks, 3D-printing, Arduino and Raspberry Pi. The project is started by Yuksel Temiz, an engineer and a designer from Switzerland, who later released it as an open-source for educational purposes. It is released and hosted by IBM, with full instructions, video tutorials for anyone who wants to build a simple, usable digital microscope using affordable materials and resources. We highly recommend this project for educational purposes for school, and university students, as it's fun, but also carries a high educational value.

5 ways to take advantage of your Red Hat TAM subscription So, you’ve decided to give Red Hat Technical Account Management a try. Pretty cool. You’ve gained access to a very valuable Red Hat resource. Still, we’ve found that many customers fail to take full advantage of the services of their Red Hat Technical Account Manager (TAM), which can lead to customer confusion or, worse, resentment and dissatisfaction. Let’s take a look at a few best practices that will help you to get the most out of your Red Hat TAM subscription.

Get started with OpenShift Service Registry | Red Hat Developer Red Hat OpenShift Service Registry is a fully hosted and managed service that provides an API and schema registry for microservices. OpenShift Service Registry makes it easy for development teams to publish, discover, and reuse APIs and schemas. Well-defined API and schema definitions are essential to delivering robust microservice and event streaming architectures. Development teams can use a registry to manage these artifacts in various formats, including OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, Apache Avro, Protocol Buffers, and more. Data producers and consumers can then use the artifacts to validate and serialize or deserialize data.

Retbleed Fixed in Linux Kernel, Patch Delayed [Ed: Hardware defects, not a Linux issue]

Tackling sticky questions about cryptocurrency and Open Source from a legal perspective - Voices of Open Source In the days following the Free Software Foundation Europe Legal Network Conference in Stockholm, an email discussion ensued that brought up challenging questions around cryptocurrency and blockchain distributed ledger technology and Open Source software. Andrew Wilson, retired Open Source strategist, brought together a group of experts (Georg Greve, James Bottomley, Luis Villa, Miriam Ballhausen and Robbie Morrison) who have varied perspectives on the issues for a public panel discussion.

Programming Leftovers Qt Creator 8 released We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8!

Errno in C C language does not directly allow error management but it does enable access at a lesser level via return values. In the event of inaccuracy, the majority of C or perhaps even Linux function calls yield -1 or Void and set the errno error code. It’s a universal constant that shows when a function call has failed. In the header file, you’ll find a list of different error codes. As a result, a C developer can examine the supplied values and, based on them, take necessary measures. There seem to be no trouble in the program if the result is 0. Within this article today, we will be discussing the use of the “errno” variable to get error codes and messages on our Linux environment (i.e., Ubuntu 20.0.4 system.) Let’s get started with the opening of a terminal shell in the Ubuntu 20.04 Linux operating system and installing the GCC compiler of C.

Execvp Function in C execvp() function belongs to the exec family. In today’s topic, we will discuss the characteristics and application of execvp() function under exec family. The function of exec family in c language helps us execute other programs inside our program. To do that from within my program we use a set of function called exec family of function and these are in Linux program.

Git workflows: Best practices for GitOps deployments | Red Hat Developer Your Git workflows are at the center of your GitOps deployments because workflows are the means of implementing your changes in your environment. When you adopt GitOps, Git is not only your source of truth (as it is for most projects) but also your interface into your environment. Developers have used Git workflows for their application delivery method for years, and now operations teams will have to adopt similar workflows. But there are key differences between how you manage your code in Git and how you manage your GitOps configuration in Git. Here I will go over these differences and describe the best practices you should follow to make the best use of Git workflows for your GitOps deployments. We will see how to separate your configuration from your code, how to use branches, how to use trunk-based development workflows effectively, and tips for setting up policies and security for your Git workflows.

8 Best Linux distros for .Net Core development [Ed: If you move to GNU/Linux, you probably ought not carry on with .NET and instead learn/use something else] Find out the best Linux Distributions for developers to start developing in the Microsoft .Net Core development platform… .NET has been considered one of the most popular software development frameworks for several years. .NET Core is an open-source platform developed by Microsoft. It replaces the old dot NET Framework and offers numerous advantages in comparison.

Different Ways to Create PySpark DataFrame In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of processing like spark using DataFrame. In this article, we will discuss several ways to create PySpark DataFrame.

How to Copy a File in Python Every online application must be able to work with files. Python offers a few file management features. It allows users to work with files and perform basic operations including accessing, updating, copying, and a variety of other file management functions. The open() function in Python will be used to open a particular file. The open() method has several modes, each one provides the file be opened with a set of options.

Elif Python If the ‘if’ condition becomes False, the very next ‘elif’ portion’s condition is evaluated. The content of ‘else’ would be implemented when all of the requirements become False. As per the situation, just one of the numerous if…elif…else statements is evaluated. There would only be another clause in the ‘if’ section. This could, however, have several ‘elif’ statements. We are going to explain the ‘elif’ python in this article.