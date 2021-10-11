Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of July 2022 02:13:44 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting

    In this tutorial, we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install Laravel on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 distribution.

    Laravel is an open-source PHP framework developed for faster implementation and development of web applications along with many built-in features and many libraries. Laravel framework is based on Symfony and is following the MVC architectural pattern. The framework is created by Taylor Otwell and its source code is hosted on GitHub.

    Installing Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 is a very easy and straightforward process with the Composer package manager that can take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get this working!

  • A Beginners Manual To Docker Desktop For Linux - OSTechNix

    This comprehensive guide explains what is Docker Desktop and how to install Docker Desktop in Linux and how to use Docker Desktop to create and manage Docker containers in Linux.

  • How to Install LAMP Stack on Linux Mint

    Installing Apache requires the installation of a complete LAMP package (Linux, Apache, MySQL and, PHP). To do development, users require a complete set of these open-source software and a locally set up machine before they can host their websites to test it out. We will go through the complete installation of the LAMP stack on Linux Mint 20.

  • Install NVIDIA Drivers on CentOS Stream 9

    “If you have installed CentOS Stream 9 on your computer and have an NVIDIA GPU installed on your computer, installing the NVIDIA GPU drivers on CentOS Stream 9 is the first thing you want to do.
    In this article, I will show you how to install NVIDIA GPU drivers on CentOS Stream 9. So, let’s get started.”

  • How to play The Escapists 2 on Linux

    The Escapists 2 is a strategy RPG developed by Toof Studios and published by Team17. Here’s how to play The Escapists 2 on Linux. Getting The Escapists 2 working on Linux The Escapists 2 works just fine on Linux out of the box, as it is a native game.

  • How to use ROS 2 shared memory in snaps

    If you already tried to package ROS 2 Foxy applications into snaps, you might have encountered the following error regarding shared memory:

    [RTPS_MSG_OUT Error] Domain name: fastrtps -> Function compute_per_allocation_extra_size
[RTPS_TRANSPORT_SHM Error] Failed to create segment bed1660b134d4b19: Permission denied -> Function compute_per_allocation_extra_size
[RTPS_MSG_OUT Error] Permission denied -> Function init

    This log is stating that FastDDS (formerly known as FastRTPS) couldn’t create a file for the shared memory mechanism due to denied permission. Fortunately, FastDDS is smart enough to fallback to a non-shared memory-based option, allowing your program to run just fine.

    In this post, we will review the shared memory mechanism in ROS 2, explain why this error is happening in snaps and propose different solutions to tackle it in strictly confined snaps. We therefore assume that you are familiar with both ROS 2 and snaps. If not, have a look at either (or both) the ROS 2 documentation and the snap landing page.

  • How To Rename a Git Branch

    When working with git it is sometimes necessary to rename a git branch.

  • How To Install Nextcloud On An Ubuntu Server

    Nextcloud is a powerful productivity platform that gives you access to some amazing features, such as collaborative editing, cloud file sync, private audio/video chat, email, calendar, and more! Best of all, Nextcloud is under your control and is completely customizable. In this article, we're going to be setting up our very own Nextcloud server on Linode. Alternatively, you can also spin up a Nextcloud server by utilizing the Linode marketplace, which you can use to set up Nextcloud in a single click. However, this article will walk you through the manual installation method. While this method has more steps, by the end you'd have built your very own Nextcloud server from scratch, which will be not only a valuable learning experience - you'll become intimately familiar with the process of setting up Nextcloud. Let's get started!

    In order to install Nextcloud, we'll need a Linux instance to install it onto. That's the easy part - there's no shortage of Linux on Linode, so what we'll do in order to get started, is create a brand-new Ubuntu 20.04 Linode instance to serve as our base. Many of the commands we'll be using have changed since Ubuntu 20.04, so while you might be tempted to start with a newer instance, these commands were all tested on Ubuntu 20.04. And considering that Ubuntu 20.04 is supported until April of 2025, it's not a bad choice at all.

  • How to install Sonic the Hedgehog Time Twisted on a Chromebook in 2022

    Today we are looking at how to install Sonic the Hedgehog Time Twisted on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install qView on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install qView on Ubuntu systems.

    qview is an image viewer for viewing, No toolbars or distractions—pure space efficiency.

    qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed from the very start to be as visually minimal and space efficient as possible. No cluttered interface, just your image and a titlebar.

  • How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS [Ed: Waterfox is covertly owned by a surveillance company; better not to install it]

    In this guide, we will show you how to install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu systems.

    Waterfox is an open-source web browser for x64, ARM64, and PPC64LE systems. It is intended to be ethical and (in Waterfox Classic) maintain support for legacy extensions dropped by Firefox, from which it is forked.

    There are official releases for Windows (including a portable version), macOS, Linux and Android in two versions: Classic (Year.Month) and Current (G.x.x.x).

    Waterfox is based on Firefox (and uses Firefox’s engine) and is compiled using various compilers and using Intel’s Math Kernel Library, Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 and Advanced Vector Extensions. Linux builds are built with Clang on all architectures other than PPC64LE. It is compatible with extensions written for Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Opera.

  • How to Install Krita on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install Krita on Ubuntu systems.

    Krita is a free and open-source raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. The software runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and Chrome OS, and features an OpenGL-accelerated canvas, colour management support, an advanced brush engine, non-destructive layers and masks, group-based layer management, vector artwork support, and switchable customization profiles.

  • How to Install Chromium Web Browser on Linux Mint

    Chromium is an open source web browser that you can use to browse the internet on your computer, a lot of modern browsers nowadays use Chromium's source code on their browsers. For example: Google Chrome is based on Chromium, the difference between Chromium and Chrome is that Chromium is open source while Chrome it's not.

    If you want to develop or understand how a web browser works then chromium is the right choice to use for your projects as it is open source.

    In this tutorial you will learn how to install Chromium web browser on Linux Mint.

  • How to open ports with the Portmaster network monitor | TechRepublic

    Portmaster isn’t just a cross-platform network monitor — it’s also a very powerful security tool that can help to lock down your desktops and block things like ads, trackers and malware. I’ve been using Portmaster on my primary Linux desktop and I can attest to its ability to block incoming traffic.

    I recently had an incident when, for whatever reason (probably because I was feeling lazy and didn’t want to make the trek to my office at the end of the house), I had to SSH into my desktop from another machine on the LAN. I’d forgotten Portmaster was running, and I hadn’t yet made a rule to allow that particular IP address through. No matter what I tried, I couldn’t get in. But after I added the allow rule, entrance through the required port was permitted and all was well.

  • How to set up an NFS server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Network File System has been around for a very long time and makes for a simple-to-use directory sharing system within your LAN. With this in place, users gain access to remote data as though it was on their local system.

    One of the primary reasons why you might choose NFS over Samba is because NFS is much faster and more reliable when dealing with small- to mid-sized files. SMB offers better performance for larger files. In the end, a combination of the two would cover pretty much all of your basis for directory access across a LAN.

  • How to Install Visual Studio Code in Ubuntu [Ed: It's proprietary, it's spyware, it's controlled by Microsoft, which attacks GNU/Linux]

    If you are a programmer, chances are you might already be familiar with the nuances and capabilities of Visual Studio Code.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • Ordering your PCB: a Beginners Guide for Manufacturer Options

    When sending a new PCB to a manufacturer, you may be confused about the number of options and settings required to produce it. For beginners, and guide to PCB manufacturing options may help in defining the settings to get your Printed Circuit Board produced

  • MicroscoPy: Build Your Own Low-cost Digital Microscope using Raspberry Pi

    MicroscoPy is an open-source MICROSCOPE built using LEGO bricks, 3D-printing, Arduino and Raspberry Pi. The project is started by Yuksel Temiz, an engineer and a designer from Switzerland, who later released it as an open-source for educational purposes. It is released and hosted by IBM, with full instructions, video tutorials for anyone who wants to build a simple, usable digital microscope using affordable materials and resources. We highly recommend this project for educational purposes for school, and university students, as it's fun, but also carries a high educational value.

  • 5 ways to take advantage of your Red Hat TAM subscription

    So, you’ve decided to give Red Hat Technical Account Management a try. Pretty cool. You’ve gained access to a very valuable Red Hat resource. Still, we’ve found that many customers fail to take full advantage of the services of their Red Hat Technical Account Manager (TAM), which can lead to customer confusion or, worse, resentment and dissatisfaction. Let’s take a look at a few best practices that will help you to get the most out of your Red Hat TAM subscription.

  • Get started with OpenShift Service Registry | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat OpenShift Service Registry is a fully hosted and managed service that provides an API and schema registry for microservices. OpenShift Service Registry makes it easy for development teams to publish, discover, and reuse APIs and schemas. Well-defined API and schema definitions are essential to delivering robust microservice and event streaming architectures. Development teams can use a registry to manage these artifacts in various formats, including OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, Apache Avro, Protocol Buffers, and more. Data producers and consumers can then use the artifacts to validate and serialize or deserialize data.

  • Retbleed Fixed in Linux Kernel, Patch Delayed [Ed: Hardware defects, not a Linux issue]
  • Tackling sticky questions about cryptocurrency and Open Source from a legal perspective - Voices of Open Source

    In the days following the Free Software Foundation Europe Legal Network Conference in Stockholm, an email discussion ensued that brought up challenging questions around cryptocurrency and blockchain distributed ledger technology and Open Source software. Andrew Wilson, retired Open Source strategist, brought together a group of experts (Georg Greve, James Bottomley, Luis Villa, Miriam Ballhausen and Robbie Morrison) who have varied perspectives on the issues for a public panel discussion.

Programming Leftovers

  • Qt Creator 8 released

    We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8!

  • Errno in C

    C language does not directly allow error management but it does enable access at a lesser level via return values. In the event of inaccuracy, the majority of C or perhaps even Linux function calls yield -1 or Void and set the errno error code. It’s a universal constant that shows when a function call has failed. In the header file, you’ll find a list of different error codes. As a result, a C developer can examine the supplied values and, based on them, take necessary measures. There seem to be no trouble in the program if the result is 0. Within this article today, we will be discussing the use of the “errno” variable to get error codes and messages on our Linux environment (i.e., Ubuntu 20.0.4 system.) Let’s get started with the opening of a terminal shell in the Ubuntu 20.04 Linux operating system and installing the GCC compiler of C.

  • Execvp Function in C

    execvp() function belongs to the exec family. In today’s topic, we will discuss the characteristics and application of execvp() function under exec family. The function of exec family in c language helps us execute other programs inside our program. To do that from within my program we use a set of function called exec family of function and these are in Linux program.

  • Git workflows: Best practices for GitOps deployments | Red Hat Developer

    Your Git workflows are at the center of your GitOps deployments because workflows are the means of implementing your changes in your environment. When you adopt GitOps, Git is not only your source of truth (as it is for most projects) but also your interface into your environment. Developers have used Git workflows for their application delivery method for years, and now operations teams will have to adopt similar workflows. But there are key differences between how you manage your code in Git and how you manage your GitOps configuration in Git. Here I will go over these differences and describe the best practices you should follow to make the best use of Git workflows for your GitOps deployments. We will see how to separate your configuration from your code, how to use branches, how to use trunk-based development workflows effectively, and tips for setting up policies and security for your Git workflows.

  • 8 Best Linux distros for .Net Core development [Ed: If you move to GNU/Linux, you probably ought not carry on with .NET and instead learn/use something else]

    Find out the best Linux Distributions for developers to start developing in the Microsoft .Net Core development platform… .NET has been considered one of the most popular software development frameworks for several years. .NET Core is an open-source platform developed by Microsoft. It replaces the old dot NET Framework and offers numerous advantages in comparison.

  • Different Ways to Create PySpark DataFrame

    In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of processing like spark using DataFrame. In this article, we will discuss several ways to create PySpark DataFrame.

  • How to Copy a File in Python

    Every online application must be able to work with files. Python offers a few file management features. It allows users to work with files and perform basic operations including accessing, updating, copying, and a variety of other file management functions. The open() function in Python will be used to open a particular file. The open() method has several modes, each one provides the file be opened with a set of options.

  • Elif Python

    If the ‘if’ condition becomes False, the very next ‘elif’ portion’s condition is evaluated. The content of ‘else’ would be implemented when all of the requirements become False. As per the situation, just one of the numerous if…elif…else statements is evaluated. There would only be another clause in the ‘if’ section. This could, however, have several ‘elif’ statements. We are going to explain the ‘elif’ python in this article.

Linux Foundation and Microsoft

Videos: openSUSE Leap, KDE neon, Proxmox VE, and More

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6