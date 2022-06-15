Distributors entering Flatpakland
Linux distributions have changed quite a bit over the last 30 years, but the way that they package software has been relatively static. While the .deb and RPM formats (and others) have evolved with time, their current form would not be unrecognizable to their creators. Distributors are pushing for change, though. Both the Fedora and openSUSE projects are moving to reduce the role of the venerable RPM format and switch to Flatpak for much of their software distribution; some users are proving hard to convince that this is a good idea, though.
A traditional binary package from a distribution contains the program of interest, of course, along with any supplementary files that it needs. The package also carries metadata describing, among other things, which other packages must be installed for the program to work. The distribution's package manager uses that dependency information to ensure that every package is properly installed.
The Flatpak format has been described as "just another distribution format" and, to an extent, it is true. A Flatpak package (or, simply, "a flatpak") has everything that a .deb or RPM package would have, but there are some significant differences. Perhaps at the top of the list is the way that dependencies are handled. A traditional package will have a (possibly long) list indicating every other package that is needed; a Flatpak package, instead, will list a single "runtime" containing the base set of libraries against which the package is built. If there are libraries or other dependencies that do not appear in the runtime of choice, they are simply bundled with the application in its flatpak.
This arrangement has a certain appeal to packagers. The "runtime plus bundling" approach simplifies dependency management, and the ability to bundle patched versions of system or runtime libraries is called out as a Flatpak feature. A package built against a given runtime can be installed on any system that has that runtime installed, making it possible to build a single package that can be installed on multiple distributions. Distributors can thus use this format to make their lives easier; purveyors of proprietary packages also see some obvious charm in this idea.
In a sense, Flatpak has set out to solve many of the same problems that the ill-fated Linux Standard Base effort addressed many years ago.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 346 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: sambaXP, Control-flow integrity (CFI), Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2022
openSUSE: Community Work Group Discusses Next Editions
Members of openSUSE had a visitor for a recent Work Group (WG) session that provided the community an update from one of the leaders focusing on the development of the next generation distribution. SUSE and the openSUSE community have a steering committee and several Work Groups (WG) collectively innovating what is being referred to as the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP). SUSE’s Frederic Crozat, who is one of ALP Architects and part of the ALP steering committee, joined in the exchange of ideas and opinions as well as provided some insight to the group about moving technical decisions forward. The vision is to take step beyond of what SUSE does with modules like in SUSE LInux Enterprise (SLE) 15. This is not really seen on the openSUSE side. On the SLE side, it’s a bit different, but the point is to be more flexible and agile with development. The way to get there is not yet fully decided, but one thing that is certain is containerization is one of the easiest ways to ensure adaptability. Also: Kasm Partners with SUSE to stream desktops to the Browser
Recent comments
2 hours 32 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago