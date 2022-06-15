Programming Leftovers
unintentional concurrency -- wingolog
Good evening, gentle hackfolk. Last time we talked about heuristics for when you might want to compact a heap. Compacting garbage collection is nice and tidy and appeals to our orderly instincts, and it enables heap shrinking and reallocation of pages to large object spaces and it can reduce fragmentation: all very good things. But evacuation is more expensive than just marking objects in place, and so a production garbage collector will usually just mark objects in place, and only compact or evacuate when needed.
I don’t know who uses my code | daniel.haxx.se
When I (in spite of knowing better) talk to ordinary people about what I do for a living and the project I work on, one of the details about it that people have the hardest time to comprehend, is the fact that I really and truly don’t know a lot about who uses my code. (Or where. Or what particular features they use.)
I work on curl full-time and we ship releases frequently. Users download the curl source code from us, build curl and put it to use. Most of “my” users never tell me or anyone else in the curl project that they use curl or libcurl. This is of course perfectly fine and I probably could not even handle the flood if every user would tell me.
This not-knowing is a most common situation for Open Source authors and projects. It is not unique for me.
The not knowing your users is otherwise unusual in a world of products and software, and quite frankly, sometimes it is an obstacle for us as well since we lack a good way to communicate with users about plans, changes or ideas. It also makes it really hard to estimate our own success and the always-recurring question: how many users do you have?
1 Billion Flux Downloads Show GitOps Gaining Ground - Container Journal
Weaveworks today says container images of its open source Flux version control software have now been downloaded more than one billion times. Flux is at the core of Weaveworks’ GitOps platform.
In addition, the company claims that its enterprise customer base doubled in the first half of 2022, which led to a corresponding increase in revenue for the same period.
Weaveworks CEO Alexis Richardson says as more organizations deploy fleets of Kubernetes clusters, it’s clear GitOps is emerging as the preferred method for deploying cloud-native applications based on microservices.
Sorting Subroutine Results | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org]
The Perl sort built-in is mostly (at least by me) called as sort LIST or sort BLOCK LIST. But there is a third way to call it: sort SUBROUTINE LIST, which actually appears first in the documentation.
This is not a blog entry about using the sort SUBROUTINE LIST form of sort. It is more about the need to be aware of this form when writing (or trying to write) the sort LIST form.
Consider the following situation: you have a subroutine foo() which returns an un-ordered list. You need that list sorted. Perl has a sort built-in, so your (or at least my) first reaction is to write my @sorted = sort foo();, run it, and then wonder why @sorted is empty.
Native Python support for units? [LWN.net]
Back in April, there was an interesting discussion on the python-ideas mailing list that started as a query about adding support for custom literals, a la C++, but branched off from there. Custom literals are frequently used for handling units and unit conversion in C++, so the Python discussion fairly quickly focused on that use case. While ideas about a possible feature were batted about, it does not seem like anything that is being pursued in earnest, at least at this point. But some of the facets of the problem are, perhaps surprisingly, more complex than might be guessed.
It's Time to Say Goodbye to These Obsolete Python Libraries | Martin Heinz | Personal Website & Blog
With every Python release, there are new modules being added and new and better ways of doing things get introduced.
Heinz: It's Time to Say Goodbye to These Obsolete Python Libraries [LWN.net]
Martin Heinz encourages Python developers to move on to a number of newer modules.
Data Visualizing with Python
Analytical web applications were a task for seasoned developers that required knowledge of multiple programming languages and frameworks. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. Nowadays, you can make data visualization interfaces using pure Python.
Python provides various libraries that come with different features for data visualization. In addition, all these libraries come with additional features and can support multiple graphs.
We will discuss these libraries individually and plot some most commonly used graphs.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: sambaXP, Control-flow integrity (CFI), Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2022
openSUSE: Community Work Group Discusses Next Editions
Members of openSUSE had a visitor for a recent Work Group (WG) session that provided the community an update from one of the leaders focusing on the development of the next generation distribution. SUSE and the openSUSE community have a steering committee and several Work Groups (WG) collectively innovating what is being referred to as the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP). SUSE’s Frederic Crozat, who is one of ALP Architects and part of the ALP steering committee, joined in the exchange of ideas and opinions as well as provided some insight to the group about moving technical decisions forward. The vision is to take step beyond of what SUSE does with modules like in SUSE LInux Enterprise (SLE) 15. This is not really seen on the openSUSE side. On the SLE side, it’s a bit different, but the point is to be more flexible and agile with development. The way to get there is not yet fully decided, but one thing that is certain is containerization is one of the easiest ways to ensure adaptability. Also: Kasm Partners with SUSE to stream desktops to the Browser
