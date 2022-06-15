Linux-Based Digital Signage Solutions: Pros & Cons Using digital signage to interact with consumers and staff is a popular and productive strategy. Linux-based digital signage is one of the most common digital signage systems on the market today. It has numerous benefits, but Linux-based digital signage also has certain drawbacks that you should address before making a purchase. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons...

today's howtos How to Find Graphics Card Version in Linux We can define a graphics card as a hardware expansion that directly feeds a display device like your computer or laptop monitor with resultantly generated images provide. A graphics card is also unofficially identified by many other names like display adapter, display card, video adaptor, video card, VGA card, GPU, and graphics adapter. However, we should not confuse the graphics processing unit (GPU) and the graphics card. GPU is at the core of a graphics card and is primarily responsible for all graphical computations. Any graphics card’s minimal/basic functionality is initiating a simple display output. However, the integrated graphics processor of other graphics cards lessens the computation strain of a computer’s central processing unit (CPU) by undertaking additional processing tasks.

How to Extract a WAR File in Linux System If you have had sufficient exposure to the world of software engineering, a WAR file; also known as Web application ARchive or Web Application Resource file, should not be a new concept. However, for those of us running into this concept for the first time, a proper introduction to this file archiving terminology is needed.

How to Mount and Unmount Filesystems in Linux The Linux operating system is basically a file system and without these files’ formats and structures, the definition of this operating system environment would be incomplete. In other words, files are the central units of the Linux operating system architecture. The Linux filesystem stores OS-associated files and directories. Filesystems are also evident in USB and hard disk drives and a properly configured network can also permit the sharing of these filesystems among different machines. This article seeks to expose us to the mount and umount commands primarily used in attaching and detaching file systems from various mount points.

Upgrade Ubuntu From Command Line “Ubuntu releases periodical updates, and the current version you are using is likely not the latest release. Most systems retain the Ubuntu version installed when it got booted, but it’s advisable to upgrade Ubuntu to get the latest fixes for bugs and new tools. That said, if you are looking for the quickest way to upgrade Ubuntu, the command line is the solution. We will cover upgrading Ubuntu via the command line.”

How to Install NixNote on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS In this guide, we will show you how to install NixNote on Ubuntu systems. NixNote is an free, open source program designed to help you take notes and stay organized. With NixNote, you can create text notes, attach files or images, and enen synchronize with Evernote so you can have your notes wherever you go.

How to Reset the Root Password in Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 - TREND OCEANS All Linux users are well aware of how a root account is important to manage administrative tasks like creating users and adding users into a sudo group to perform other important system administrative tasks on behalf of root users. If you are a single user, you may have created a normal user for other purposes and also been added to the sudo group by the installer or manually for administrative tasks, but for some reason, you have self-removed your account from the sudo group and lost root access. Later, you discover that you don’t even know the root password to revert the changes, and you’re now stuck with your system where you don’t know the password for your root accoun

How to Install AngularJS on Rocky Linux 9 Angular is a popular, open-source web application framework for building mobile and desktop apps. It was developed in 2009 by Google to help developers design complex applications from scratch without having expert knowledge of coding languages like C# or Java. It can take up valuable time when you want something simple with little functionality at first, but it grows as your project develops over time. Angular can be used for web, mobile, and desktop apps, making it a versatile tool for developers. Additionally, Angular has a large community of users and developers who maintain and contribute to the codebase, ensuring it remains up-to-date and reliable. While it may have a steep learning curve, Angular is a robust framework that can help you build sophisticated web applications. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install AngularJS on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal using the NodeSource repositories as the source for NodeJS and NPM.

Basic Linux PAM Modules Linux PAM is a powerful API that comes with several merits. First, it provides a standard authentication scheme that is useable across various applications. It also provides unbeatable flexibility for application developers and system administrators alike. Finally, Linux PAM enables the development of programs without necessarily creating their respective authentication protocols. Like any typical authentication protocol, using PAM relies on understanding an array of concepts. The PAM components you should internalize and master include the control groups and control flags.