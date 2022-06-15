This article suggests several traditional things to do after we finished the installation of Kubuntu 22.04 with KDE Plasma 5.24. We have collected for you recommended printers, software applications, games, browser addons, adjustments, widgets and shortcuts to add, and several more. We hope this helps. Happy friendly computing!

Linux-Based Digital Signage Solutions: Pros & Cons Using digital signage to interact with consumers and staff is a popular and productive strategy. Linux-based digital signage is one of the most common digital signage systems on the market today. It has numerous benefits, but Linux-based digital signage also has certain drawbacks that you should address before making a purchase. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons...