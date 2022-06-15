Proprietary Leftovers: Ransomware and Microsoft
Will new EU [cryptocurrency] rules change how ransomware is played?
So what exactly has the EU done? The Council of the European Union said the bloc has reached a “provisional agreement” on a new landmark regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. The agreement’s text is not final, so it’s not clear what will ultimately be included. An EU official told me “the text will be ready in time for the confirmation of the provisional agreement by ambassadors of EU member states at one of the Coreper meetings, not before September.”
Microsoft blames storage error for Teams outage
The outage appears to be global, but Microsoft is perhaps a little fortunate that the incident struck when the working day was all but over in the US, and in the dark of the European night. Most of the reaction The Register can find is therefore from the Asia-Pacific region, where businesses such as an Australian horse-racing organization have been disrupted.
Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users, CIO News, ET CIO
According to Downdetector.com, there were more than 4,800 cases of customers reporting troubles with Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft retains commercial open source apps on Window Store - New Telegraph
Microsoft said it has decided not to implement a policy to ban developers from selling open source software on Windows Store. The policy to ban commercial open source apps was set to go into effect from July 16. Microsoft has now removes the mention of open source software from its…
Microsoft eliminates open jobs amid economic downturn – GeekWire
Google pauses hiring for two weeks to ‘review our headcount needs’
Google has internally announced a hiring freeze that will remain in place for two weeks. According to a report from The Information, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s senior vice president, sent out an email to inform workers about the decision. This follows Google’s announcement of a hiring slowdown that will last until the end of this year.
More in Tux Machines
What Do After Installing Kubuntu 22.04 and KDE Plasma 5.24
This article suggests several traditional things to do after we finished the installation of Kubuntu 22.04 with KDE Plasma 5.24. We have collected for you recommended printers, software applications, games, browser addons, adjustments, widgets and shortcuts to add, and several more. We hope this helps. Happy friendly computing!
Hands-on With openSUSE MicroOS - Adaptable Linux Platform [First Look]
We test drive the openSUSE MicroOS, which is the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) - an atomic, transactional Linux operating system.
Android Leftovers
Linux-Based Digital Signage Solutions: Pros & Cons
Using digital signage to interact with consumers and staff is a popular and productive strategy. Linux-based digital signage is one of the most common digital signage systems on the market today. It has numerous benefits, but Linux-based digital signage also has certain drawbacks that you should address before making a purchase. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons...
