Games: Valve, Epic, Unreal Engine, and More
Valve warns about Steam Deck temperatures, plus a Deck Beta Update out
Valve put up a bit of a notice / warning recently, one for those of you experiencing a heat wave and trying to game on the Steam Deck might want to keep a note of. Plus a new Steam Deck Beta update.
Visit a new dimension in the Avorion - Into The Rift expansion
Avorion - Into The Rift is a pretty big sounding expansion to the space sandbox game that will arrive in August. This is the second expansion, following on from Black Market released back in 2020. For those who haven't played it, Avorion is a massive space exploration game where you build your ships block by block. Think a little Minecraft in space, plus a touch of Eve Online and you sort of get some of the idea.
Fantasy metroidvania Nara: Facing Fire blends Hollow Knight and Ori
Love games like Hollow Knight, Ori and Celeste? Well, you're going to want to take a look at Nara: Facing Fire as it takes inspiration from all of them.
Epic Games now supporting the O3D Foundation and Open 3D Engine
The O3D Foundation, who oversee the free and open source Open 3D Engine, have announced that Epic Games are now officially one of their supporters. Epic Games has joined as a Premier member joining the likes of Adobe, AWS, Intel, Microsoft and others in supporting their mission to produce a AAA FOSS game engine.
Classic inspired brawler Pulling No Punches arrives on August 10
Ready for more beat 'em up action? Pulling No Punches from developer BrainDead Broccoli is confirmed to be launching on August 10 along with Native Linux support.
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II is out now with Linux support
Square One Games Inc., Black Isle Studios and Interplay Entertainment are back with another classic revived. Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II is now available with Native Linux support.
Unreal Engine 5 editor quietly gets a proper Linux version
I'm not entirely sure when this went live but it appears that Epic Games have finally released a full proper download of Unreal Engine for Linux developers. Seems a lot of people noticed only today, although the page mentions the build was released Jul 12 - 2022, with GOL getting messages about it everywhere so it seems like a fair few find this quite exciting.
What Do After Installing Kubuntu 22.04 and KDE Plasma 5.24
This article suggests several traditional things to do after we finished the installation of Kubuntu 22.04 with KDE Plasma 5.24. We have collected for you recommended printers, software applications, games, browser addons, adjustments, widgets and shortcuts to add, and several more. We hope this helps. Happy friendly computing!
Hands-on With openSUSE MicroOS - Adaptable Linux Platform [First Look]
We test drive the openSUSE MicroOS, which is the Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) - an atomic, transactional Linux operating system.
Android Leftovers
Linux-Based Digital Signage Solutions: Pros & Cons
Using digital signage to interact with consumers and staff is a popular and productive strategy. Linux-based digital signage is one of the most common digital signage systems on the market today. It has numerous benefits, but Linux-based digital signage also has certain drawbacks that you should address before making a purchase. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons...
