LibreOffice 7.3.5 Office Suite Released with 83 Bug Fixes, Download Now
LibreOffice 7.3.5 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.4 to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files.
A total of 83 bugs were addressed in this update, and you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details on these bug fixes, which should strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series and offer users an extra layer of stability and reliability.
