today's howtos
How I use the Linux fmt command to format text
When I write documentation for a project, I often write the Readme file and Install instructions in plain text. I don't need to use markup languages like HTML or Markdown to describe what a project does or how to compile it. But maintaining this documentation can be a pain. If I need to update the middle of a sentence in my Readme text file, I need to reformat the text so I don't end up with a really long or short line in the middle of my other text that's otherwise formatted to 75 columns. Some editors include a feature that will automatically reformat text to fill paragraphs, but not all do. That's where the Linux fmt command comes to the rescue.
Install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 20.04 & Linux Mint
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Linux Mint.
Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS.
It has a large number of features, high-performing software used at the enterprise level, and is licensed under the General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company.
How To Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
You can use phpMyAdmin to manage your MySQL databases on a VPS. It’s an excellent tool for browsing, editing, creating, and dropping tables, as well as modifying columns and data. You don’t need to SSH into remote machines or load up some new terminal window to execute a few SQL queries every time you want to run some database queries. Instead, you can use a program like phpMyAdmin and keep everything in one place.
This blog will show you how to install and set up phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 server.
How to use Go Toolset container images | Red Hat Developer
The Go Toolset package delivers the Go language with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) support for cryptographic modules and the Delve debugger to Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers. We introduced this package a few years ago. Now we also provide Go Toolset in container images. This article illustrates how these images support modern Go development.
How to install .Net Core on Manjaro Linux [Ed: Terrible idea of helping Microsoft after escaping Windows]
How to install and setup SFTP server on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a file transfer protocol that provides secure access to a remote computer. Think of it as a tunnel provider, whenever you want to connect remotely, you use SFTP protocol to ensure your connection is secure from eavesdropping, we use Secure Shell (SSH) for that.
FTP protocol is a client/server protocol that transfers files over the internet. FTP clients are used to sending and retrieving files to and from servers storing files and also responding to the clients’ needs.
To get started with the installation, make sure ssh is installed, then set up sftp user group, configure ssh service, and lastly connect via sftp service.
How to Install Telegram on Ubuntu 22.04 - Linux Nightly
This tutorial will show you how to install Telegram on Ubuntu Linux. Telegram is a free program for text and video calls, as well as group chat, file sharing, and more features. The Telegram application on Ubuntu will also synchronize with your other devices, such as a phone.
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
LibreOffice 7.3.5 Office Suite Released with 83 Bug Fixes, Download Now
LibreOffice 7.3.5 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.4 to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files. A total of 83 bugs were addressed in this update, and you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details on these bug fixes, which should strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series and offer users an extra layer of stability and reliability.
Games: Valve, Epic, Unreal Engine, and More
