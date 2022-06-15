Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
IBM has launched a Db2 operator for Kubernetes running on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), while promising the same would be available for Azure AKS is targeted for the second half of 2022.
The Big Blue stalwart database counts Bank of America, Natwest Group and Tesco among its users. But, despite large chunks of the western economies relying on the aging database, IBM does not like to shout about it.
Between the pandemic effect, hustle culture, and work pressures, burnout has become commonplace. Robert Half research found that four in ten U.S. workers feel more burned out now than they did a year ago, impacting more than just their professional performance. Surveys have found that 66 percent of professionals skip at least one meal daily due to being too busy or stressed at work. Many cite their work stress levels as negatively impacting their relationships.
Leaders should go beyond quick fixes and strive to radically improve employee well-being. Identifying the root cause of burnout is one of the first steps toward improving the employee experience – and it often boils down to re-evaluating workplace culture.
As The Great Resignation continues, maybe you’ve been thinking about making a change in your professional life. Hiring a career coach could be the right move for you.
Career coaches can offer valuable guidance as you look to change jobs. They can also help make the process more efficient and far less time-consuming.
Here are five reasons you may want to engage the services of a career coach.
As CentOS 7 reaches end of life, many enterprises are considering their options for an enterprise-grade, downstream Linux distribution on which to run their production applications. Rocky Linux has emerged as a strong alternative that, like CentOS, is 100% compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
When I write documentation for a project, I often write the Readme file and Install instructions in plain text. I don't need to use markup languages like HTML or Markdown to describe what a project does or how to compile it. But maintaining this documentation can be a pain. If I need to update the middle of a sentence in my Readme text file, I need to reformat the text so I don't end up with a really long or short line in the middle of my other text that's otherwise formatted to 75 columns. Some editors include a feature that will automatically reformat text to fill paragraphs, but not all do. That's where the Linux fmt command comes to the rescue.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Linux Mint.
Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS.
It has a large number of features, high-performing software used at the enterprise level, and is licensed under the General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company.
You can use phpMyAdmin to manage your MySQL databases on a VPS. It’s an excellent tool for browsing, editing, creating, and dropping tables, as well as modifying columns and data. You don’t need to SSH into remote machines or load up some new terminal window to execute a few SQL queries every time you want to run some database queries. Instead, you can use a program like phpMyAdmin and keep everything in one place.
This blog will show you how to install and set up phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 server.
The Go Toolset package delivers the Go language with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) support for cryptographic modules and the Delve debugger to Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers. We introduced this package a few years ago. Now we also provide Go Toolset in container images. This article illustrates how these images support modern Go development.
SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a file transfer protocol that provides secure access to a remote computer. Think of it as a tunnel provider, whenever you want to connect remotely, you use SFTP protocol to ensure your connection is secure from eavesdropping, we use Secure Shell (SSH) for that.
FTP protocol is a client/server protocol that transfers files over the internet. FTP clients are used to sending and retrieving files to and from servers storing files and also responding to the clients’ needs.
To get started with the installation, make sure ssh is installed, then set up sftp user group, configure ssh service, and lastly connect via sftp service.
This tutorial will show you how to install Telegram on Ubuntu Linux. Telegram is a free program for text and video calls, as well as group chat, file sharing, and more features. The Telegram application on Ubuntu will also synchronize with your other devices, such as a phone.
LibreOffice 7.3.5 Office Suite Released with 83 Bug Fixes, Download Now
LibreOffice 7.3.5 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.4 to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files.
A total of 83 bugs were addressed in this update, and you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details on these bug fixes, which should strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series and offer users an extra layer of stability and reliability.
Games: Valve, Epic, Unreal Engine, and More
Valve put up a bit of a notice / warning recently, one for those of you experiencing a heat wave and trying to game on the Steam Deck might want to keep a note of. Plus a new Steam Deck Beta update.
Avorion - Into The Rift is a pretty big sounding expansion to the space sandbox game that will arrive in August. This is the second expansion, following on from Black Market released back in 2020. For those who haven't played it, Avorion is a massive space exploration game where you build your ships block by block. Think a little Minecraft in space, plus a touch of Eve Online and you sort of get some of the idea.
Love games like Hollow Knight, Ori and Celeste? Well, you're going to want to take a look at Nara: Facing Fire as it takes inspiration from all of them.
The O3D Foundation, who oversee the free and open source Open 3D Engine, have announced that Epic Games are now officially one of their supporters. Epic Games has joined as a Premier member joining the likes of Adobe, AWS, Intel, Microsoft and others in supporting their mission to produce a AAA FOSS game engine.
Ready for more beat 'em up action? Pulling No Punches from developer BrainDead Broccoli is confirmed to be launching on August 10 along with Native Linux support.
Square One Games Inc., Black Isle Studios and Interplay Entertainment are back with another classic revived. Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II is now available with Native Linux support.
I'm not entirely sure when this went live but it appears that Epic Games have finally released a full proper download of Unreal Engine for Linux developers. Seems a lot of people noticed only today, although the page mentions the build was released Jul 12 - 2022, with GOL getting messages about it everywhere so it seems like a fair few find this quite exciting.
