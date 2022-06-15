Programming Leftovers
Check if a File Exists Using Python - Pi My Life Up
If you plan on using files in your Python script, you will likely want to check whether the file exists before performing any file operations. Luckily, checking if a file exists is straightforward in Python, thanks to the pathlib and os modules.
Use of PERL substr() Function
“PERL substr() function is mainly used to cut the particular portion of the main string. This function can also be used for replacing the portion of the main string with another string. Different ways to cut or cut and replace a particular portion of the string have been shown in this tutorial by using the PERL script.”
Use of PERL join() Function
“The join() is a built-in function of PERL that is used to create a string value by combining multiple string values or the array values with a specific string value. The joining string value will be added between two values of the array. Different uses of the join() function have been shown in this tutorial.”
Use of PERL glob() Function
“PERL glob() function is mainly used to retrieve all content or the particular content of a directory. The regular expression pattern can be used with this function to match the particular files and folders of a directory. Different symbols are used to define the pattern that will be used to retrieve the content of the current directory or the specific directory. The uses of the glob() function without pattern and with the pattern have been shown in this tutorial.”
Uppercase in R
You may need to convert or modify a string to uppercase at some point. All lower case letters will be changed to capital letters. To transform a string or character to uppercase in R, use the toupper() method. This method is used to convert full strings to uppercase format. When we call the toupper() method, the return value is in string format and has been transformed to uppercase. If there isn’t one, the values are turned into a string. When we set this to a value that is not a string, the toupper() function does not affect the initial string values. For different case scenarios, you could use toupper() and other methods on the String to transform String to uppercase. In this topic, we will explore how to alter the case of a string to uppercase.
String Contains in R
“The string allows you to access the series’ values as strings and implement a variety of methods on them. The str_contains() method is used to see if a string of a Sequence or Index contains a pattern or regex. If a provided pattern or regex is included inside a string of a Sequence or Index, the method returns a boolean Sequence or Index. This function is sensitive to cases by default. We can also utilize the contains methods with the select command. In R, there is a method called contains(). The string is an object method used to determine whether the string object includes the supplied string object and gives a Boolean response of True or False. In this article, we will explore more about the string contains() method in R language through various instances.”
Remove Columns in R
“A Data Frame will frequently contain columns that aren’t relevant to your investigation. To make it easier to emphasize the remaining columns, such columns must be removed from the Data set. By supplying label names and related axes or by directly defining index or column names, the columns can be eliminated. Labels on multiple stages can be removed using a multi-index by designating the level.
In R, you may occasionally need to eliminate one or multiple specified columns from a data frame. Fortunately, there is some built-in method from the R module that makes that simple. Dropping columns from a data set is simply a method of removing unnecessary columns from the data frame. In this post, we will look at various distinct methods for removing columns by title from a Data set in R.”
R – with() and within() Functions
In this R tutorial, we will discuss with() and within() functions performed on the data frame.
Let’s create a data frame with four rows and five columns.
Game of Trees 0.74 released
For those who have been paying attention to the Game of Trees development list, there has been a lot going on with got(1). Apologies here at undeadly for having missed some release announcements!
Build Design Thinking into your team processes
Teams require some kind of process to coordinate work and ensure that the output of many focuses on a singular goal. Within the software industry, this has taken the form of teams following a methodology such as Agile. In industries from pharmaceutical to manufacturing, Lean is the philosophy followed to ensure that a process is adhered to. The difficulty with a process is that it's prescriptive. It's designed in such a way that you stay on the tracks that it provides. If you do, you achieve the prescribed benefits and ultimately a form of success. That doesn't give much room for paradigm-level shifts in work behavior.
In early 2020, one such shift hit the global workplace in the form of COVID-19. Many companies self-enforced a remote strategy as people were forced to adapt to working from home. Years later, that flexibility is here to stay. This disruptor has brought new challenges in how we facilitate our process, and the ceremonies associated with it. The engagement paradigm of trying to bring people together on a problem, and to keep them attentive, productive, and happy is challenging when your interaction medium is limited to the screenspace a person is using. Engagement through a camera lens masks the environmental conditions that could also be hampering participation, from suboptimal work space conditions to barking dogs, crying kids, or noisy neighbors. When you throw in the natural distractions that working on a computer can bring (instant messaging, emails, social media, cat memes, and more) the conditions for collaboration, innovation, and problem solving tends to suffer. Combining all of those elements gives you a perfect storm, especially when you ask a human to concentrate on just one topic for a prolonged period of time.
Java SE 6 and 7 devs weigh their options as support ends • The Register
Oracle Java Development Kit 6 and 7 support ends this week, leaving a sizable chunk of developers looking at their options.
Around 15 percent of Java developers still use JDK 7, according to a survey by JRebel, which produces its own code development environment. That being the case, around a million developers could end up without software patches and security updates, potentially risking reliability, security, and productivity.
Java SE 7 was the first release of the popular development environment since Oracle inherited the object-oriented language via the $7.4 billion acquisition of Sun Microsystems.
LibreOffice 7.3.5 Office Suite Released with 83 Bug Fixes, Download Now
LibreOffice 7.3.5 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.4 to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files. A total of 83 bugs were addressed in this update, and you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details on these bug fixes, which should strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series and offer users an extra layer of stability and reliability.
