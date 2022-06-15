Red Hat / IBM Leftovers IBM launches Db2 operator for Kubenetes on AWS • The Register IBM has launched a Db2 operator for Kubernetes running on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), while promising the same would be available for Azure AKS is targeted for the second half of 2022. The Big Blue stalwart database counts Bank of America, Natwest Group and Tesco among its users. But, despite large chunks of the western economies relying on the aging database, IBM does not like to shout about it.

Burnout: 3 steps to prevent it on your team Between the pandemic effect, hustle culture, and work pressures, burnout has become commonplace. Robert Half research found that four in ten U.S. workers feel more burned out now than they did a year ago, impacting more than just their professional performance. Surveys have found that 66 percent of professionals skip at least one meal daily due to being too busy or stressed at work. Many cite their work stress levels as negatively impacting their relationships. Leaders should go beyond quick fixes and strive to radically improve employee well-being. Identifying the root cause of burnout is one of the first steps toward improving the employee experience – and it often boils down to re-evaluating workplace culture.

IT talent: 5 reasons to consider a career coach [Ed: IBM continues "The Great Resignation" lie/myth while laying off a ton of its own workers] As The Great Resignation continues, maybe you’ve been thinking about making a change in your professional life. Hiring a career coach could be the right move for you. Career coaches can offer valuable guidance as you look to change jobs. They can also help make the process more efficient and far less time-consuming. Here are five reasons you may want to engage the services of a career coach.

Moving off CentOS? Introducing Rocky Linux Optimized for Google Cloud As CentOS 7 reaches end of life, many enterprises are considering their options for an enterprise-grade, downstream Linux distribution on which to run their production applications. Rocky Linux has emerged as a strong alternative that, like CentOS, is 100% compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

today's howtos How I use the Linux fmt command to format text When I write documentation for a project, I often write the Readme file and Install instructions in plain text. I don't need to use markup languages like HTML or Markdown to describe what a project does or how to compile it. But maintaining this documentation can be a pain. If I need to update the middle of a sentence in my Readme text file, I need to reformat the text so I don't end up with a really long or short line in the middle of my other text that's otherwise formatted to 75 columns. Some editors include a feature that will automatically reformat text to fill paragraphs, but not all do. That's where the Linux fmt command comes to the rescue.

Install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 20.04 & Linux Mint This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Linux Mint. Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS. It has a large number of features, high-performing software used at the enterprise level, and is licensed under the General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company.

How To Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin You can use phpMyAdmin to manage your MySQL databases on a VPS. It’s an excellent tool for browsing, editing, creating, and dropping tables, as well as modifying columns and data. You don’t need to SSH into remote machines or load up some new terminal window to execute a few SQL queries every time you want to run some database queries. Instead, you can use a program like phpMyAdmin and keep everything in one place. This blog will show you how to install and set up phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 server.

How to use Go Toolset container images | Red Hat Developer The Go Toolset package delivers the Go language with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) support for cryptographic modules and the Delve debugger to Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers. We introduced this package a few years ago. Now we also provide Go Toolset in container images. This article illustrates how these images support modern Go development.

How to install .Net Core on Manjaro Linux [Ed: Terrible idea of helping Microsoft after escaping Windows]

How to install and setup SFTP server on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a file transfer protocol that provides secure access to a remote computer. Think of it as a tunnel provider, whenever you want to connect remotely, you use SFTP protocol to ensure your connection is secure from eavesdropping, we use Secure Shell (SSH) for that. FTP protocol is a client/server protocol that transfers files over the internet. FTP clients are used to sending and retrieving files to and from servers storing files and also responding to the clients’ needs. To get started with the installation, make sure ssh is installed, then set up sftp user group, configure ssh service, and lastly connect via sftp service.

How to Install Telegram on Ubuntu 22.04 - Linux Nightly This tutorial will show you how to install Telegram on Ubuntu Linux. Telegram is a free program for text and video calls, as well as group chat, file sharing, and more features. The Telegram application on Ubuntu will also synchronize with your other devices, such as a phone.