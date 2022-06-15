Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of July 2022 02:24:04 PM Filed under
Development

  • Check if a File Exists Using Python - Pi My Life Up

    If you plan on using files in your Python script, you will likely want to check whether the file exists before performing any file operations. Luckily, checking if a file exists is straightforward in Python, thanks to the pathlib and os modules.

  • Use of PERL substr() Function

    “PERL substr() function is mainly used to cut the particular portion of the main string. This function can also be used for replacing the portion of the main string with another string. Different ways to cut or cut and replace a particular portion of the string have been shown in this tutorial by using the PERL script.”

  • Use of PERL join() Function

    “The join() is a built-in function of PERL that is used to create a string value by combining multiple string values or the array values with a specific string value. The joining string value will be added between two values of the array. Different uses of the join() function have been shown in this tutorial.”

  • Use of PERL glob() Function

    “PERL glob() function is mainly used to retrieve all content or the particular content of a directory. The regular expression pattern can be used with this function to match the particular files and folders of a directory. Different symbols are used to define the pattern that will be used to retrieve the content of the current directory or the specific directory. The uses of the glob() function without pattern and with the pattern have been shown in this tutorial.”

  • Uppercase in R

    You may need to convert or modify a string to uppercase at some point. All lower case letters will be changed to capital letters. To transform a string or character to uppercase in R, use the toupper() method. This method is used to convert full strings to uppercase format. When we call the toupper() method, the return value is in string format and has been transformed to uppercase. If there isn’t one, the values are turned into a string. When we set this to a value that is not a string, the toupper() function does not affect the initial string values. For different case scenarios, you could use toupper() and other methods on the String to transform String to uppercase. In this topic, we will explore how to alter the case of a string to uppercase.

  • String Contains in R

    “The string allows you to access the series’ values as strings and implement a variety of methods on them. The str_contains() method is used to see if a string of a Sequence or Index contains a pattern or regex. If a provided pattern or regex is included inside a string of a Sequence or Index, the method returns a boolean Sequence or Index. This function is sensitive to cases by default. We can also utilize the contains methods with the select command. In R, there is a method called contains(). The string is an object method used to determine whether the string object includes the supplied string object and gives a Boolean response of True or False. In this article, we will explore more about the string contains() method in R language through various instances.”

  • Remove Columns in R

    “A Data Frame will frequently contain columns that aren’t relevant to your investigation. To make it easier to emphasize the remaining columns, such columns must be removed from the Data set. By supplying label names and related axes or by directly defining index or column names, the columns can be eliminated. Labels on multiple stages can be removed using a multi-index by designating the level.

    In R, you may occasionally need to eliminate one or multiple specified columns from a data frame. Fortunately, there is some built-in method from the R module that makes that simple. Dropping columns from a data set is simply a method of removing unnecessary columns from the data frame. In this post, we will look at various distinct methods for removing columns by title from a Data set in R.”

  • R – with() and within() Functions

    In this R tutorial, we will discuss with() and within() functions performed on the data frame.

    Let’s create a data frame with four rows and five columns.

  • Game of Trees 0.74 released

    For those who have been paying attention to the Game of Trees development list, there has been a lot going on with got(1). Apologies here at undeadly for having missed some release announcements!

  • Build Design Thinking into your team processes

    Teams require some kind of process to coordinate work and ensure that the output of many focuses on a singular goal. Within the software industry, this has taken the form of teams following a methodology such as Agile. In industries from pharmaceutical to manufacturing, Lean is the philosophy followed to ensure that a process is adhered to. The difficulty with a process is that it's prescriptive. It's designed in such a way that you stay on the tracks that it provides. If you do, you achieve the prescribed benefits and ultimately a form of success. That doesn't give much room for paradigm-level shifts in work behavior.

    In early 2020, one such shift hit the global workplace in the form of COVID-19. Many companies self-enforced a remote strategy as people were forced to adapt to working from home. Years later, that flexibility is here to stay. This disruptor has brought new challenges in how we facilitate our process, and the ceremonies associated with it. The engagement paradigm of trying to bring people together on a problem, and to keep them attentive, productive, and happy is challenging when your interaction medium is limited to the screenspace a person is using. Engagement through a camera lens masks the environmental conditions that could also be hampering participation, from suboptimal work space conditions to barking dogs, crying kids, or noisy neighbors. When you throw in the natural distractions that working on a computer can bring (instant messaging, emails, social media, cat memes, and more) the conditions for collaboration, innovation, and problem solving tends to suffer. Combining all of those elements gives you a perfect storm, especially when you ask a human to concentrate on just one topic for a prolonged period of time.

  • Java SE 6 and 7 devs weigh their options as support ends • The Register

    Oracle Java Development Kit 6 and 7 support ends this week, leaving a sizable chunk of developers looking at their options.

    Around 15 percent of Java developers still use JDK 7, according to a survey by JRebel, which produces its own code development environment. That being the case, around a million developers could end up without software patches and security updates, potentially risking reliability, security, and productivity.

    Java SE 7 was the first release of the popular development environment since Oracle inherited the object-oriented language via the $7.4 billion acquisition of Sun Microsystems.

Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  • IBM launches Db2 operator for Kubenetes on AWS • The Register

    IBM has launched a Db2 operator for Kubernetes running on AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), while promising the same would be available for Azure AKS is targeted for the second half of 2022. The Big Blue stalwart database counts Bank of America, Natwest Group and Tesco among its users. But, despite large chunks of the western economies relying on the aging database, IBM does not like to shout about it.

  • Burnout: 3 steps to prevent it on your team

    Between the pandemic effect, hustle culture, and work pressures, burnout has become commonplace. Robert Half research found that four in ten U.S. workers feel more burned out now than they did a year ago, impacting more than just their professional performance. Surveys have found that 66 percent of professionals skip at least one meal daily due to being too busy or stressed at work. Many cite their work stress levels as negatively impacting their relationships. Leaders should go beyond quick fixes and strive to radically improve employee well-being. Identifying the root cause of burnout is one of the first steps toward improving the employee experience – and it often boils down to re-evaluating workplace culture.

  • IT talent: 5 reasons to consider a career coach [Ed: IBM continues "The Great Resignation" lie/myth while laying off a ton of its own workers]

    As The Great Resignation continues, maybe you’ve been thinking about making a change in your professional life. Hiring a career coach could be the right move for you. Career coaches can offer valuable guidance as you look to change jobs. They can also help make the process more efficient and far less time-consuming. Here are five reasons you may want to engage the services of a career coach.

  • Moving off CentOS? Introducing Rocky Linux Optimized for Google Cloud

    As CentOS 7 reaches end of life, many enterprises are considering their options for an enterprise-grade, downstream Linux distribution on which to run their production applications. Rocky Linux has emerged as a strong alternative that, like CentOS, is 100% compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

today's howtos

  • How I use the Linux fmt command to format text

    When I write documentation for a project, I often write the Readme file and Install instructions in plain text. I don't need to use markup languages like HTML or Markdown to describe what a project does or how to compile it. But maintaining this documentation can be a pain. If I need to update the middle of a sentence in my Readme text file, I need to reformat the text so I don't end up with a really long or short line in the middle of my other text that's otherwise formatted to 75 columns. Some editors include a feature that will automatically reformat text to fill paragraphs, but not all do. That's where the Linux fmt command comes to the rescue.

  • Install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 20.04 & Linux Mint

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install VirtualBox 6.1.36 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Linux Mint. Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS. It has a large number of features, high-performing software used at the enterprise level, and is licensed under the General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company.

  • How To Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin

    You can use phpMyAdmin to manage your MySQL databases on a VPS. It’s an excellent tool for browsing, editing, creating, and dropping tables, as well as modifying columns and data. You don’t need to SSH into remote machines or load up some new terminal window to execute a few SQL queries every time you want to run some database queries. Instead, you can use a program like phpMyAdmin and keep everything in one place. This blog will show you how to install and set up phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 server.

  • How to use Go Toolset container images | Red Hat Developer

    The Go Toolset package delivers the Go language with Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) support for cryptographic modules and the Delve debugger to Red Hat Enterprise Linux customers. We introduced this package a few years ago. Now we also provide Go Toolset in container images. This article illustrates how these images support modern Go development.

  • How to install .Net Core on Manjaro Linux [Ed: Terrible idea of helping Microsoft after escaping Windows]
  • How to install and setup SFTP server on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips

    SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a file transfer protocol that provides secure access to a remote computer. Think of it as a tunnel provider, whenever you want to connect remotely, you use SFTP protocol to ensure your connection is secure from eavesdropping, we use Secure Shell (SSH) for that. FTP protocol is a client/server protocol that transfers files over the internet. FTP clients are used to sending and retrieving files to and from servers storing files and also responding to the clients’ needs. To get started with the installation, make sure ssh is installed, then set up sftp user group, configure ssh service, and lastly connect via sftp service.

  • How to Install Telegram on Ubuntu 22.04 - Linux Nightly

    This tutorial will show you how to install Telegram on Ubuntu Linux. Telegram is a free program for text and video calls, as well as group chat, file sharing, and more features. The Telegram application on Ubuntu will also synchronize with your other devices, such as a phone.

LibreOffice 7.3.5 Office Suite Released with 83 Bug Fixes, Download Now

LibreOffice 7.3.5 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.4 to address more bugs and further improve compatibility with proprietary document formats, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files. A total of 83 bugs were addressed in this update, and you can check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details on these bug fixes, which should strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series and offer users an extra layer of stability and reliability. Read more

Games: Valve, Epic, Unreal Engine, and More

  • Valve warns about Steam Deck temperatures, plus a Deck Beta Update out

    Valve put up a bit of a notice / warning recently, one for those of you experiencing a heat wave and trying to game on the Steam Deck might want to keep a note of. Plus a new Steam Deck Beta update.

  • Visit a new dimension in the Avorion - Into The Rift expansion

    Avorion - Into The Rift is a pretty big sounding expansion to the space sandbox game that will arrive in August. This is the second expansion, following on from Black Market released back in 2020. For those who haven't played it, Avorion is a massive space exploration game where you build your ships block by block. Think a little Minecraft in space, plus a touch of Eve Online and you sort of get some of the idea.

  • Fantasy metroidvania Nara: Facing Fire blends Hollow Knight and Ori

    Love games like Hollow Knight, Ori and Celeste? Well, you're going to want to take a look at Nara: Facing Fire as it takes inspiration from all of them.

  • Epic Games now supporting the O3D Foundation and Open 3D Engine

    The O3D Foundation, who oversee the free and open source Open 3D Engine, have announced that Epic Games are now officially one of their supporters. Epic Games has joined as a Premier member joining the likes of Adobe, AWS, Intel, Microsoft and others in supporting their mission to produce a AAA FOSS game engine.

  • Classic inspired brawler Pulling No Punches arrives on August 10

    Ready for more beat 'em up action? Pulling No Punches from developer BrainDead Broccoli is confirmed to be launching on August 10 along with Native Linux support.

  • Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II is out now with Linux support

    Square One Games Inc., Black Isle Studios and Interplay Entertainment are back with another classic revived. Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II is now available with Native Linux support.

  • Unreal Engine 5 editor quietly gets a proper Linux version

    I'm not entirely sure when this went live but it appears that Epic Games have finally released a full proper download of Unreal Engine for Linux developers. Seems a lot of people noticed only today, although the page mentions the build was released Jul 12 - 2022, with GOL getting messages about it everywhere so it seems like a fair few find this quite exciting.

