LightDM 1.32 Display Manager Released, Dropping Qt 4 Support
The LightDM project announced the release of the LightDM 1.32 display manager with a host of fixes. Here’s what is new!
A display manager is a program that provides graphical login capabilities for your Linux distribution. It manages user logins and graphic display servers and is used to start an X server session on the same or another computer.
LightDM is a popular display manager that is characterized by its ability to work with all desktop environments. It is a lightweight cross-desktop display manager designed to be simple, fast, secure, and flexible.
LightDM can use various front-ends called Greeters, a GUI that prompts the user for credentials to draw a User Interface. Additionally, LightDM supports different display technologies, including X11 and Wayland.
Security Leftovers
-
An assessment from security firm BitSight found six vulnerabilities in the Micodus MV720, a GPS tracker that sells for about $20 and is widely available. The researchers who performed the assessment believe the same critical vulnerabilities are present in other Micodus tracker models. The China-based manufacturer says 1.5 million of its tracking devices are deployed across 420,000 customers. BitSight found the device in use in 169 countries, with customers including governments, militaries, law enforcement agencies, and aerospace, shipping, and manufacturing companies.
BitSight discovered what it said were six “severe” vulnerabilities in the device that allow for a host of possible attacks. One flaw is the use of unencrypted HTTP communications that makes it possible for remote hackers to conduct adversary-in-the-middle attacks that intercept or change requests sent between the mobile application and supporting servers. Other vulnerabilities include a flawed authentication mechanism in the mobile app that can allow attackers to access the hardcoded key for locking down the trackers and the ability to use a custom IP address that makes it possible for hackers to monitor and control all communications to and from the device.
The security firm said it first contacted Micodus in September to notify company officials of the vulnerabilities. BitSight and CISA finally went public with the findings on Tuesday after trying for months to privately engage with the manufacturer. As of the time of writing, all of the vulnerabilities remain unpatched and unmitigated.
-
I wouldn’t have buried “vehicle control” in the middle of that sentence.
-
Oracle has released its Critical Patch Update for July 2022 to address 349 vulnerabilities across multiple products. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
-
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (kernel and kernel-linus), SUSE (dovecot23), and Ubuntu (freetype, libxml-security-java, and linux-oem-5.17).
-
A 120-Day Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Sprint was announced at the recent National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit at the White House as part of new efforts to train “a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce.”
“With approximately 700,000 cybersecurity positions open, America faces a national security challenge that must be tackled aggressively, the summit briefing said.
today's howtos
-
Hollow Knight is a Metroidvania-style action-adventure game developed and published by Team Cherry. Here’s how you can play Hollow Knight on Linux.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Tabby (formerly Terminus) is a highly configurable terminal emulator, SSH, and serial client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Terminus was developed using web technologies and was primarily influenced by Hyper, another web-based terminal. It allows us to operate and automate computer processes without needing a graphical user interface.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Apache is a popular and powerful HTTP web server. In fact, it is one of the most widely used web servers around.
One of the things that have made Apache so popular is its many powerful dynamic modules, easy integration, and robust support.
If you want an alternative to Apache, be sure to check out our guide on installing Nginx on Ubuntu.
These steps for installing Apache will work on all Ubuntu versions, including Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, and 18.04.
-
Ubuntu has several different repositories that give you access to numerous more packages. However, these packages have been separated for various reasons.
The Ubuntu universe repository contains community-maintained software. Additionally, the software in this repository must also be free and open-source.
An example of a package that you will find within this repository is the open-source and free game SuperTuxKart.
-
The id command in Linux is extremely helpful for finding both the user ID (UID) and group IDs (GID) of a user. Knowing these IDs will be useful for tasks that involve user management. For example, checking if a specific user belongs to a group.
For managing users on Linux, several other commands might interest you. For example, usermod, useradd, userdel, and passwd help with the creation and modification of users on a Linux operating system.
-
DOSBox is an open-source emulator for the DOS operating system. It even emulates various features of hardware of the time, such as Tandy/Hercules/CGA/EGA/VGA/VESA graphics, as well as SoundBlaster/Gravis Ultra sound cards.
-
PHP is a widely-used general-purpose scripting language especially suited for web development. Fast, flexible and pragmatic, PHP powers everything from your blog to the most popular websites in the world. PHP 8.0 is a significant release from PHP 7 series with improvements and changes to the language, including many long-awaited additions by developers everywhere! This includes named arguments; union types. It also boasts improved JIT compilation tools which will help optimize your application code even further than before while increasing performance. As always, this new PHP version comes with several fixes and improvements in addition to the new features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI PHP Module and install PHP 8.0 on Rocky Linux 9 server or workstation desktop, along with some tips about configuring Nginx with FPM using the command line terminal.
-
macOS and Windows absolutely dominate the desktop operating system space but Linux remains one of the most endeared platforms by its users.
Of the numerous Linux distros available in the market today, Ubuntu is perhaps the most popular. This is geared towards Linux beginners but its simplicity endears it not only to these noobs but to the experts and pros as well, coders and developers alike.
In this post, we look at a relatively simple concept but for immigrants from Windows or macOS, this could be a daunting task to accomplish. Here’s how to set the date and time on your Ubuntu computer.
-
I’ve been confused about what’s going on with terminals for a long time.
But this past week I was using xterm.js to display an interactive terminal in a browser and I finally thought to ask a pretty basic question: when you press a key on your keyboard in a terminal (like Delete, or Escape, or a), which bytes get sent?
As usual we’ll answer that question by doing some experiments and seeing what happens :)
Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Voltage, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and TLLTS
-
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which everyone’s middle name is Elaine, there is discussion of the nature of business in the modern age...
-
Microsoft makes a hard about-face, a significant fix for Ubuntu 22.04 is in the works, and the recent breakthrough by the Asahi Linux project.
-
From 0 to bhyve on FreeBSD, Analyze OpenBSD’s Kernel with Domain-Specific Knowledge, OpenBSD Webzine: ISSUE #10, HardenedBSD June 2022 Status Report, two new C compilers: chibicc and kefir in OpenBSD, SSD TRIM in NetBSD HEAD, and more
-
Joel is the pho.
