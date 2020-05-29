today's howtos
How to play Hollow Knight on Linux
Hollow Knight is a Metroidvania-style action-adventure game developed and published by Team Cherry. Here’s how you can play Hollow Knight on Linux.
How To Install Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Tabby (formerly Terminus) is a highly configurable terminal emulator, SSH, and serial client for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Terminus was developed using web technologies and was primarily influenced by Hyper, another web-based terminal. It allows us to operate and automate computer processes without needing a graphical user interface.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Tabby Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Install and Configure Apache on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up
Apache is a popular and powerful HTTP web server. In fact, it is one of the most widely used web servers around.
One of the things that have made Apache so popular is its many powerful dynamic modules, easy integration, and robust support.
If you want an alternative to Apache, be sure to check out our guide on installing Nginx on Ubuntu.
These steps for installing Apache will work on all Ubuntu versions, including Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, and 18.04.
How to Add or Remove the Ubuntu Universe Repository - Pi My Life Up
Ubuntu has several different repositories that give you access to numerous more packages. However, these packages have been separated for various reasons.
The Ubuntu universe repository contains community-maintained software. Additionally, the software in this repository must also be free and open-source.
An example of a package that you will find within this repository is the open-source and free game SuperTuxKart.
How to use the id Command in Linux - Pi My Life Up
The id command in Linux is extremely helpful for finding both the user ID (UID) and group IDs (GID) of a user. Knowing these IDs will be useful for tasks that involve user management. For example, checking if a specific user belongs to a group.
For managing users on Linux, several other commands might interest you. For example, usermod, useradd, userdel, and passwd help with the creation and modification of users on a Linux operating system.
How to Install DOSBox on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up
DOSBox is an open-source emulator for the DOS operating system. It even emulates various features of hardware of the time, such as Tandy/Hercules/CGA/EGA/VGA/VESA graphics, as well as SoundBlaster/Gravis Ultra sound cards.
How to Install PHP 8.0 on Rocky Linux 9
PHP is a widely-used general-purpose scripting language especially suited for web development. Fast, flexible and pragmatic, PHP powers everything from your blog to the most popular websites in the world. PHP 8.0 is a significant release from PHP 7 series with improvements and changes to the language, including many long-awaited additions by developers everywhere! This includes named arguments; union types. It also boasts improved JIT compilation tools which will help optimize your application code even further than before while increasing performance. As always, this new PHP version comes with several fixes and improvements in addition to the new features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI PHP Module and install PHP 8.0 on Rocky Linux 9 server or workstation desktop, along with some tips about configuring Nginx with FPM using the command line terminal.
How to Set Date, Time, and Timezone on Ubuntu - Dignited
macOS and Windows absolutely dominate the desktop operating system space but Linux remains one of the most endeared platforms by its users.
Of the numerous Linux distros available in the market today, Ubuntu is perhaps the most popular. This is geared towards Linux beginners but its simplicity endears it not only to these noobs but to the experts and pros as well, coders and developers alike.
In this post, we look at a relatively simple concept but for immigrants from Windows or macOS, this could be a daunting task to accomplish. Here’s how to set the date and time on your Ubuntu computer.
What happens when you press a key in your terminal?
I’ve been confused about what’s going on with terminals for a long time.
But this past week I was using xterm.js to display an interactive terminal in a browser and I finally thought to ask a pretty basic question: when you press a key on your keyboard in a terminal (like Delete, or Escape, or a), which bytes get sent?
As usual we’ll answer that question by doing some experiments and seeing what happens
LightDM 1.32 Display Manager Released, Dropping Qt 4 Support
The LightDM project announced the release of the LightDM 1.32 display manager with a host of fixes. Here’s what is new! A display manager is a program that provides graphical login capabilities for your Linux distribution. It manages user logins and graphic display servers and is used to start an X server session on the same or another computer. LightDM is a popular display manager that is characterized by its ability to work with all desktop environments. It is a lightweight cross-desktop display manager designed to be simple, fast, secure, and flexible. LightDM can use various front-ends called Greeters, a GUI that prompts the user for credentials to draw a User Interface. Additionally, LightDM supports different display technologies, including X11 and Wayland.
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Bad Voltage, Linux Action News, BSD Now, and TLLTS
